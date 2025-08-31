KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Aug 31, 2025, 20:56 IST

According to local media reports, considing heavy rainfall and forecast of more rain in the next 24 hours, Shimla Deputy Commissione has ordered for the closure of all educational institutions across the district tomorrow.

School Holiday September 1 Check Latest Updates Here
Himachal Schools Closed: As per the ordere issued, all government and private schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres in the region will be closed tomorrow. The holiday has been announced for all educational institutions considring the landslides, and heavy rainfall in several parts of Shimla.

As per the notification issued by the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few locations. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places over Bilaspur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts in the next few hours. Similarly, light to moderate rain is very likely at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Mandi during the same period.

The order, issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, aims to ensure the safety of students. Heads of all institutions and concerned departments have been instructed to strictly comply with the directive.

