Himachal Schools Closed: As per the ordere issued, all government and private schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres in the region will be closed tomorrow. The holiday has been announced for all educational institutions considring the landslides, and heavy rainfall in several parts of Shimla.

As per the notification issued by the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few locations. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places over Bilaspur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts in the next few hours. Similarly, light to moderate rain is very likely at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Mandi during the same period.