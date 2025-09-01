Shubham Sabar: The Young Tribal Who Secured a Seat in the MBBS Program

Shubham Sabar, who cracked India’s toughest medical exam, NEET UG 2025, is a nineteen-year-old tribal youth from Odisha who worked at a construction site in Bengaluru. Shubham Sabar hails from a low-income household in Mudulidhiah village.

Shubham Sabar secured 18212th rank in the scheduled tribal category and has gained admission to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Once the NEET exam was over, Shubham wanted to help his parents and siblings and worked hard for three months in Bengaluru at a construction site, where he earned Rs. 45,000, from which he saved Rs. 25000, which eventually helped him seek admission to the medical college in Odisha.

Shubham Sabar originally aspired to be a police officer, but as he continued his studies, his passion, dream, and determination shifted toward being a doctor. He will now complete his medical education and degree at the MKCG (Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati) Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur.

