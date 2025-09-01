Shubham Sabar: The Young Tribal Who Secured a Seat in the MBBS Program

Shubham Sabar, who cracked India’s toughest medical exam, NEET UG 2025, is a nineteen-year-old tribal youth from Odisha who worked at a construction site in Bengaluru. Shubham Sabar hails from a low-income household in Mudulidhiah village.
Shubham Sabar secured 18212th rank in the scheduled tribal category and has gained admission to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Once the NEET exam was over, Shubham wanted to help his parents and siblings and worked hard for three months in Bengaluru at a construction site, where he earned Rs. 45,000, from which he saved Rs. 25000, which eventually helped him seek admission to the medical college in Odisha.
Shubham Sabar originally aspired to be a police officer, but as he continued his studies, his passion, dream, and determination shifted toward being a doctor. He will now complete his medical education and degree at the MKCG (Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati) Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur.
About MKCG Medical College and Hospital
Shubham Sabar will continue his medical journey in Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital. It would be useful to know more about the medical college, including the courses offered, the fee structure, and the opportunities for students who wish to pursue a career in the medical field and dream of becoming a successful doctor, while also helping their parents financially.
Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur, was established by the Government of Odisha and is managed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. This medical college, established by the Government of India, had a primary goal of delivering medical and paramedical education and developing exceptional healthcare workers to provide primary healthcare for the people.
What are the Courses Offered by MKCG Medical College and Hospital?
The Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital offers postgraduate, undergraduate, and diploma programs in the medical field of study. Below is the list of the medical programs offered by the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, along with the seat intake of each course that the college offers:-
|
Undergraduate Program
|
Total Seat Intake
|
MBBS Program
|
250
|
Postgraduate Program
|
Total Seat Intake
|
M.D. (Anatomy)
|
5
|
M.D. (Biochemistry)
|
5
|
M.D. (Anaesthesiology)
|
10
|
MD (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy)
|
3
|
M.D. (Forensic Medicine)
|
4
|
M.S. (E.N.T.)
|
2
|
M.D. (General Medicine)
|
15
|
M.S. (General Surgery)
|
19
|
M.D. (Microbiology)
|
7
|
M.D. (Obstetrics and Gynaecology)
|
12
|
M.S. (Orthopaedics)
|
8
|
M.S. (Ophthalmology)
|
9
|
M.D. (Preventive & Social Medicine)
|
12
|
M.D. (Pathology)
|
11
|
M.D. (Paediatrics)
|
11
|
M.D. (Physiology)
|
6
|
M.D. (Pharmacology)
|
8
|
M.D. (Psychiatry)
|
2
|
M.D. (Respiratory Medicine)
|
3
|
M.D. (Transfusion Medicine)
|
3
|
M.D. (Radiodiagnosis)
|
3
|
Diploma in Medical Radio Diagnosis (DMRD)
|
6
|
DM (Cardiology & Endocrinology)
|
2
|
D.M.R.T
|
30
|
80
|
C.O.A. & C.S.A
|
10
