Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot The Hidden Horse! Are You Exceptionally Sharp, Observant, and High IQ? Only 10 Seconds To Prove That!

An optical illusion is a visual image designed to trick the brain and eyes. If you are truly observant, nothing can escape your notice. But if you are an average person, you might miss things that are clearly evident to the naked eye. Optical illusions are not for average minds. If you suffer from focusing on a task for a sustained period of time, then you will need extra sharp focus to solve this optical illusion. Most observant people in the world are always looking for ways to sharpen their attention and focus. To this purpose, optical illusions come in handy. Here is an optical illusion that will check your eyesight, attention to detail, and observation power. Can you spot the horse hidden in this optical illusion image? Visual Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden horse in 10 seconds?

Look at this image. At first glance, you might see an elephant carrying a log of wood. But that's not all to this image. There is an animal hidden in plain sight. But only if you are truly sharp and observant will you ace this puzzle. Do you take the challenge to flex your mental prowess? You will get 10 seconds to do so! Ready? Set a timer for 10 seconds and find a quiet place. Remove all distractions. This optical illusion will engage your brain, eyes, and perception. If you are able to spot the hidden horse in the given time limit, then consider yourself the most observant person in the room. If you take longer than 10 seconds, you might need to practice more optical illusions. Now let us get to solving this optical illusion challenge. This is a viral optical illusion on the internet. Many tried but failed miserably.