NEET 2025: MCC Announced Revised Counselling Dates; Round 2 to Begin on September 4;Details Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for the NEET 2025 Counselling, starting from Round 2. The updated timetable lists important dates for the remaining admissions procedures.

Round 2 registration and payment will be available from September 4, 2025, to September 9. After that, candidates will have from September 5 to September 9 to fill and lock their college and course selections. On September 10 and 11, seat allocation will be processed, and on September 12, the preliminary findings will be released.In order to complete the admissions procedures and verify their documents, candidates who are given a seat in this round must report to their designated institutions between September 13 and September 19, 2025. All prospective medical and dentistry students must adhere to this updated schedule in order to guarantee they don't miss any deadlines and can reserve their places.