NEET 2025: MCC Announced Revised Counselling Dates; Round 2 to Begin on September 4;Details Here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Sep 1, 2025, 15:24 IST

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised NEET 2025 Counselling schedule for Rounds 2, 3, and the Online Stray Vacancy Round. To guarantee a seamless admissions process for every applicant, the timetable outlines important dates for registration, choice filling, seat distribution, and institute reporting.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for the NEET 2025 Counselling, starting from Round 2. The updated timetable lists important dates for the remaining admissions procedures.

Round 2 registration and payment will be available from September 4, 2025, to September 9. After that, candidates will have from September 5 to September 9 to fill and lock their college and course selections. On September 10 and 11, seat allocation will be processed, and on September 12, the preliminary findings will be released.In order to complete the admissions procedures and verify their documents, candidates who are given a seat in this round must report to their designated institutions between September 13 and September 19, 2025. All prospective medical and dentistry students must adhere to this updated schedule in order to guarantee they don't miss any deadlines and can reserve their places.

NEET 2025 Counselling Revised Dates

The NEET 2025 Counselling schedule outlines the dates for Round 2, Round 3, and the Online Stray Vacancy Round. Key events like registration, choice filling, and seat allotment are detailed for each round.

Round

Event

Dates

Round 2

Registration process

September 4, 2025, to September 9, 2025 (12 noon)

Registration fee payment

September 9, 2025  (3 PM)

Choice filling

September 5, 2025, to September 9, 2025  (11.55 PM)

Choice locking

September 9, 2025 (4 PM to 11.55 PM)

Seat allotment result

September 12, 2025

Institute reporting

September 13, 2025, to September 19, 2025

Round 3

Registration process

September 24, 2025, to September 29, 2025 (12 noon)

Registration fee payment

September 29, 2025 (3 PM)

Choice filling

September 24, 2025, to September 29, 2025 (11.55 PM)

Choice locking

September 29, 2025 (4 PM to 11.55 PM)

Seat allotment result

October 3, 2025

Institute reporting

October 4, 2025, to October 10, 2025

Online Stray Vacancy Round

Registration process

October 14, 2025, to October 16, 2025 (3 PM)

Registration fee payment

October 16, 2025 (6 PM)

Choice filling

October 14, 2025, to October 17, 2025 (11.55 PM)

Choice locking

October 16, 2025 (8 PM), to October 17, 2025 (11.55 PM)

Seat allotment result

October 18, 2025

Institute reporting

October 19, 2025, to October 25, 2025

How To Apply For NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2:

  • Visit the official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website for the latest updates.

  • Locate the result link by navigating to the "UG Medical Counselling" section.

  • Click on the NEET 2025 Round 2 seat allocation result PDF.

  • Locate your unique NEET roll number and name by opening the PDF.

  • Verify the information about the college and the course you have been assigned.

  • The preliminary allocation letter should be downloaded and printed for your records.

  • Bring the necessary paperwork to the designated institution for validation.

