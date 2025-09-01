NEET 2025: MCC Announced Revised Counselling Dates; Round 2 to Begin on September 4;Details Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for the NEET 2025 Counselling, starting from Round 2. The updated timetable lists important dates for the remaining admissions procedures.
Round 2 registration and payment will be available from September 4, 2025, to September 9. After that, candidates will have from September 5 to September 9 to fill and lock their college and course selections. On September 10 and 11, seat allocation will be processed, and on September 12, the preliminary findings will be released.In order to complete the admissions procedures and verify their documents, candidates who are given a seat in this round must report to their designated institutions between September 13 and September 19, 2025. All prospective medical and dentistry students must adhere to this updated schedule in order to guarantee they don't miss any deadlines and can reserve their places.
NEET 2025 Counselling Revised Dates
The NEET 2025 Counselling schedule outlines the dates for Round 2, Round 3, and the Online Stray Vacancy Round. Key events like registration, choice filling, and seat allotment are detailed for each round.
|
Round
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Round 2
|
Registration process
|
September 4, 2025, to September 9, 2025 (12 noon)
|
Registration fee payment
|
September 9, 2025 (3 PM)
|
Choice filling
|
September 5, 2025, to September 9, 2025 (11.55 PM)
|
Choice locking
|
September 9, 2025 (4 PM to 11.55 PM)
|
Seat allotment result
|
September 12, 2025
|
Institute reporting
|
September 13, 2025, to September 19, 2025
|
Round 3
|
Registration process
|
September 24, 2025, to September 29, 2025 (12 noon)
|
Registration fee payment
|
September 29, 2025 (3 PM)
|
Choice filling
|
September 24, 2025, to September 29, 2025 (11.55 PM)
|
Choice locking
|
September 29, 2025 (4 PM to 11.55 PM)
|
Seat allotment result
|
October 3, 2025
|
Institute reporting
|
October 4, 2025, to October 10, 2025
|
Online Stray Vacancy Round
|
Registration process
|
October 14, 2025, to October 16, 2025 (3 PM)
|
Registration fee payment
|
October 16, 2025 (6 PM)
|
Choice filling
|
October 14, 2025, to October 17, 2025 (11.55 PM)
|
Choice locking
|
October 16, 2025 (8 PM), to October 17, 2025 (11.55 PM)
|
Seat allotment result
|
October 18, 2025
|
Institute reporting
|
October 19, 2025, to October 25, 2025
How To Apply For NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2:
-
Visit the official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website for the latest updates.
-
Locate the result link by navigating to the "UG Medical Counselling" section.
-
Click on the NEET 2025 Round 2 seat allocation result PDF.
-
Locate your unique NEET roll number and name by opening the PDF.
-
Verify the information about the college and the course you have been assigned.
-
The preliminary allocation letter should be downloaded and printed for your records.
-
Bring the necessary paperwork to the designated institution for validation.
