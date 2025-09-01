IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Spot Admission Round Registration from September 3 at barchadm.tgche.ac.in

Sep 1, 2025, 11:02 IST

TS EAMCET counselling 2025 spot admission round registrations to begin from September 3 at barchadm.tgche.ac.in. Last date to apply is September 9. Check complete schedule, eligibility criteria here. 

TS EAMCET 2025 Spot Admission Round: Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the TS EAMCET counselling 2025 Spot admission schedule for admissions to BArch courses. Candidates interested in participating in the TG EAPCET BArch spot admission round can register through the link online from September 3, 2025. 

The last date to submit the registrations for TS EAMCET BArch spot admissions 2025 is September 9, 2025. Candidates must make sure to complete the registration process before the given deadline. Candidates yet to secure a seat in the BArch courses can apply for the TS EAMCET BArch spot admission round 2025. 

TS EAMCET counselling 2025 BArch spot admission registration link will be available on the official website - barchadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates participating in the spot admission round must also carry all relevant documents with them for admission

TS EAMCET BArch Spot Admission 2025 - Documents Required

Candidates participating in the BArch spot admission round must have the following documents with them for admissions. 

  • SSC Marks Memo

  • Marks Memorandum of Intermediate/Diploma/10+2 or equivalent

  • Study Certificates

  • Residence Certificate if required

  • Valid NATA (2025) Score Card / JEE (Mains) Paper – II Score Card

  • Caste Certificate

  • Transfer Certificate

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 BArch Spot Admission Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates who have not taken admission so far are eligible to apply. Principals must ensure whether the candidate is on the rolls of other colleges before granting spot admission. Candidates shall not be allowed for spot admission without original certificates.

Candidates should have cleared their 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with either Chemistry or Biology or Technical Vocational subject or Computer Science or Information Technology or Informatics Practices or Engineering Graphics or Business Studies with at least 45% marks in aggregate or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 45% marks in aggregate.

The candidates who have passed 10+3 Diploma examination but have failed in the subject Mathematics are not eligible for admission into B.Architecture.

TS EAMCET BArch Spot Admission 2025 Important Dates

Candidates interested in participating in the TS EAMCET BArch spot admission round can check the complete schedule below 

 Events  Dates

Dates for Spot admissions (Date & Time to be specified by each college in their notification)

September 3 to 9, 2025

Last Date for uploading spot admissions Candidate details through online.

September 15, 2025

Last Date for submission of hard copies of relevant certificates to Convener Office.

September 19, 2025

