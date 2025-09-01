TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Spot Admission Round Registration from September 3 at barchadm.tgche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2025 Spot Admission Round: Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the TS EAMCET counselling 2025 Spot admission schedule for admissions to BArch courses. Candidates interested in participating in the TG EAPCET BArch spot admission round can register through the link online from September 3, 2025.

The last date to submit the registrations for TS EAMCET BArch spot admissions 2025 is September 9, 2025. Candidates must make sure to complete the registration process before the given deadline. Candidates yet to secure a seat in the BArch courses can apply for the TS EAMCET BArch spot admission round 2025.

TS EAMCET counselling 2025 BArch spot admission registration link will be available on the official website - barchadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates participating in the spot admission round must also carry all relevant documents with them for admission