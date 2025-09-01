Basic Japanese Phrases with English Meaning: Easy Words & Sentences for Beginners

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Basic Japanese Phrases: Learning a new language is always exciting. Japanese is one of the most popular languages in the world, as it is known for its unique writing system. 

Japanese Phrases with English Meaning: Want to learn the Japanese language easily? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. This article will help students provide them with some basic Japanese phrases along with their English meanings. This is particularly helpful for those eager to learn the language. These phrases that we will be mentioning here can be used in everyday conversations. 

Common Japanese Greetings

Here are some of the common Japanese greetings that students can check: 

Japanese Phrase

English Meaning

Usage

こんにちは (Konnichiwa)

Hello / Good afternoon

Used during the day

おはようございます (Ohayou gozaimasu)

Good morning

Formal morning greeting

こんばんは (Konbanwa)

Good evening

Used in the evening

さようなら (Sayounara)

Goodbye

Formal way to say bye

じゃあね (Jaa ne)

See you

Informal, casual goodbye

Polite Expressions

Well, polite expressions are considered very important in Japanese culture. Students can use some of these expressions below: 

Japanese Phrase

English Meaning

Usage

ありがとうございます (Arigatou gozaimasu)

Thank you very much

Formal gratitude

すみません (Sumimasen)

Excuse me / Sorry

To apologize or get attention

お願いします (Onegaishimasu)

Please

When requesting something

はい (Hai)

Yes

Agreement

いいえ (Iie)

No

Polite refusal

Japanese Introduction

While introducing themselves in Japanese, students can use the following phrases: 

Japanese Phrase

English Meaning

Usage

はじめまして (Hajimemashite)

Nice to meet you

First introduction

私は〜です (Watashi wa ~ desu)

I am ~

To say your name

よろしくお願いします (Yoroshiku onegaishimasu)

Please take care of me / Glad to know you

Common after introductions

Useful Everyday Phrases

Below are some of the phrases that students can use for their everyday life: 

Japanese Phrase

English Meaning

Usage

はい、わかります (Hai, wakarimasu)

Yes, I understand

To confirm understanding

わかりません (Wakarimasen)

I don’t understand

When confused

これは何ですか？ (Kore wa nan desu ka?)

What is this?

Asking about an object

いくらですか？ (Ikura desu ka?)

How much is it?

While shopping

トイレはどこですか？ (Toire wa doko desu ka?)

Where is the toilet?

Asking for directions

How To Remember Japanese Words Easily?

  • Daily practice helps the students learn easily. 

  • Create a flashcard to help you learn the language easily.

  • Write Japanese on one side and english on the other to know the meanings. 

  • Watch the videos or poems with French songs to learn the language. 

Learning Japanese can be an easy and fun way to start exploring the language. With regular practice, students can learn and communicate effectively. Whether for travel, studies, or cultural interest, these expressions will be very useful.

