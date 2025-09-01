Basic Japanese Phrases with English Meaning: Easy Words & Sentences for Beginners

Japanese Phrases with English Meaning: Want to learn the Japanese language easily? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. This article will help students provide them with some basic Japanese phrases along with their English meanings. This is particularly helpful for those eager to learn the language. These phrases that we will be mentioning here can be used in everyday conversations.
Common Japanese Greetings
Here are some of the common Japanese greetings that students can check:
|
Japanese Phrase
|
English Meaning
|
Usage
|
こんにちは (Konnichiwa)
|
Hello / Good afternoon
|
Used during the day
|
おはようございます (Ohayou gozaimasu)
|
Good morning
|
Formal morning greeting
|
こんばんは (Konbanwa)
|
Good evening
|
Used in the evening
|
さようなら (Sayounara)
|
Goodbye
|
Formal way to say bye
|
じゃあね (Jaa ne)
|
See you
|
Informal, casual goodbye
Polite Expressions
Well, polite expressions are considered very important in Japanese culture. Students can use some of these expressions below:
|
Japanese Phrase
|
English Meaning
|
Usage
|
ありがとうございます (Arigatou gozaimasu)
|
Thank you very much
|
Formal gratitude
|
すみません (Sumimasen)
|
Excuse me / Sorry
|
To apologize or get attention
|
お願いします (Onegaishimasu)
|
Please
|
When requesting something
|
はい (Hai)
|
Yes
|
Agreement
|
いいえ (Iie)
|
No
|
Polite refusal
Japanese Introduction
While introducing themselves in Japanese, students can use the following phrases:
|
Japanese Phrase
|
English Meaning
|
Usage
|
はじめまして (Hajimemashite)
|
Nice to meet you
|
First introduction
|
私は〜です (Watashi wa ~ desu)
|
I am ~
|
To say your name
|
よろしくお願いします (Yoroshiku onegaishimasu)
|
Please take care of me / Glad to know you
|
Common after introductions
Useful Everyday Phrases
Below are some of the phrases that students can use for their everyday life:
|
Japanese Phrase
|
English Meaning
|
Usage
|
はい、わかります (Hai, wakarimasu)
|
Yes, I understand
|
To confirm understanding
|
わかりません (Wakarimasen)
|
I don’t understand
|
When confused
|
これは何ですか？ (Kore wa nan desu ka?)
|
What is this?
|
Asking about an object
|
いくらですか？ (Ikura desu ka?)
|
How much is it?
|
While shopping
|
トイレはどこですか？ (Toire wa doko desu ka?)
|
Where is the toilet?
|
Asking for directions
How To Remember Japanese Words Easily?
-
Daily practice helps the students learn easily.
-
Create a flashcard to help you learn the language easily.
-
Write Japanese on one side and english on the other to know the meanings.
-
Watch the videos or poems with Japanese songs to learn the language.
Learning Japanese can be an easy and fun way to start exploring the language. With regular practice, students can learn and communicate effectively. Whether for travel, studies, or cultural interest, these expressions will be very useful.
