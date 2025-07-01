Learning Japanese might look hard at first with its different writing. But, starting with common words is the best way to begin. Knowing everyday words will quickly help you understand simple talks, find your way in new places, and say what you need. This makes learning useful right away and helps you feel good about it.
This article is made to help you start easily by giving you 100 basic Japanese words that you'll see and use a lot. Each word comes with its simple English meaning and an easy guide to help you say them right. This will help you speak clearly and feel sure of yourself from the start. Start using this list of words, practice often, and get ready to discover how nice the Japanese language is!
Japanese Alphabet Hiragana and Katakana
Japanese uses three writing systems: Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji. Hiragana (ひらがな) is a phonetic script with rounded, flowing strokes, used for native Japanese words and grammar. Katakana (カタカナ) is the other phonetic script, featuring angular, sharp strokes, primarily used for foreign loanwords and emphasis. Both are essential syllabaries, representing the same sounds but with distinct appearances and purposes.
100 Basic Japanese Words with Meaning and Pronunciation
Here are 100 basic Japanese words, along with their English meanings and simplified pronunciations. This list is a great starting point for any beginner!
|
Japanese Word (Romaji)
|
Japanese (Hiragana/Katakana/Kanji)
|
English Meaning
|
Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)
|
1. Konnichiwa
|
こんにちは
|
Hello / Good day
|
kohn-nee-chee-wah
|
2. Arigatou
|
ありがとう
|
Thank you
|
ah-ree-gah-toh
|
3. Sumimasen
|
すみません
|
Excuse me / Sorry
|
soo-mee-mah-sen
|
4. Hai
|
はい
|
Yes
|
hah-ee
|
5. Iie
|
いいえ
|
No
|
ee-eh
|
6. Onegaishimasu
|
お願いします
|
Please
|
oh-neh-gah-ee-shee-mah-soo
|
7. Doumo
|
どうも
|
Thanks (casual) / Very
|
doh-moh
|
8. Gomen nasai
|
ごめんなさい
|
I'm sorry
|
goh-men nah-sah-ee
|
9. Sayounara
|
さようなら
|
Goodbye
|
sah-yoh-nah-rah
|
10. Ohayou gozaimasu
|
おはようございます
|
Good morning
|
oh-hah-yoh goh-zah-ee-mah-soo
|
11. Konbanwa
|
こんばんは
|
Good evening
|
kohn-bahn-wah
|
12. Oyasumi nasai
|
おやすみなさい
|
Good night
|
oh-yah-soo-mee nah-sah-ee
|
13. Itadakimasu
|
いただきます
|
Let's eat / Thanks for the meal (before eating)
|
ee-tah-dah-kee-mah-soo
|
14. Gochisousama deshita
|
ごちそうさまでした
|
Thanks for the meal (after eating)
|
goh-chee-soh-sah-mah deh-shee-tah
|
15. Irasshaimase
|
いらっしゃいませ
|
Welcome (to a shop/restaurant)
|
ee-rah-shyah-ee-mah-seh
|
16. Kore
|
これ
|
This (near speaker)
|
koh-reh
|
17. Sore
|
それ
|
That (near listener)
|
soh-reh
|
18. Are
|
あれ
|
That (far from both)
|
ah-reh
|
19. Doko
|
どこ
|
Where
|
doh-koh
|
20. Itsu
|
いつ
|
When
|
ee-tsoo
|
21. Dare
|
誰
|
Who
|
dah-reh
|
22. Nani / Nan
|
何
|
What
|
nah-nee / nahn
|
23. Ikura
|
いくら
|
How much
|
ee-koo-rah
|
24. Watashi
|
私
|
I / Me
|
wah-tah-shee
|
25. Anata
|
あなた
|
You
|
ah-nah-tah
|
26. Taberu
|
食べる
|
To eat
|
tah-beh-roo
|
27. Nomu
|
飲む
|
To drink
|
noh-moo
|
28. Miru
|
見る
|
To see / To watch
|
mee-roo
|
29. Kiku
|
聞く
|
To listen / To ask
|
kee-koo
|
30. Hanasu
|
話す
|
To speak
|
hah-nah-soo
|
31. Wakaru
|
分かる
|
To understand
|
wah-kah-roo
|
32. Wakaranai
|
分からない
|
I don't understand
|
wah-kah-rah-nah-ee
|
33. Daisuki
|
大好き
|
I love (something/someone)
|
dah-ee-soo-kee
|
34. Suki
|
好き
|
To like
|
soo-kee
|
35. Kirai
|
嫌い
|
To dislike / To hate
|
kee-rah-ee
|
36. Oishii
|
おいしい
|
Delicious
|
oh-ee-shee-ee
|
37. Mazui
|
まずい
|
Bad tasting / Gross
|
mah-zoo-ee
|
38. Mizu
|
水
|
Water
|
mee-zoo
|
39. Gohan
|
ご飯
|
Rice / Meal
|
goh-hahn
|
40. Pan
|
パン
|
Bread
|
pahn
|
41. Kudamono
|
果物
|
Fruit
|
koo-dah-moh-noh
|
42. Yasai
|
野菜
|
Vegetable
|
yah-sah-ee
|
43. Niku
|
肉
|
Meat
|
nee-koo
|
44. Sakana
|
魚
|
Fish
|
sah-kah-nah
|
45. Toukyou
|
東京
|
Tokyo
|
toh-kyoh
|
46. Nihon / Nippon
|
日本
|
Japan
|
nee-hohn / nip-pohn
|
47. Eigo
|
英語
|
English language
|
ey-goh
|
48. Nihongo
|
日本語
|
Japanese language
|
nee-hohn-goh
|
49. Sensei
|
先生
|
Teacher
|
sen-sey
|
50. Gakusei
|
学生
|
Student
|
gahk-seh-ee
|
51. Tomodachi
|
友達
|
Friend
|
toh-moh-dah-chee
|
52. Kazoku
|
家族
|
Family
|
kah-zoh-koo
|
53. Chiisai
|
小さい
|
Small
|
chee-sah-ee
|
54. Ookii
|
大きい
|
Big / Large
|
oh-kee-ee
|
55. Atarashii
|
新しい
|
New
|
ah-tah-rah-shee-ee
|
56. Furui
|
古い
|
Old
|
foo-roo-ee
|
57. Takai
|
高い
|
Expensive / Tall
|
tah-kah-ee
|
58. Yasui
|
安い
|
Cheap
|
yah-soo-ee
|
59. Samui
|
寒い
|
Cold (weather)
|
sah-moo-ee
|
60. Atsui
|
暑い / 熱い
|
Hot (weather/thing)
|
ah-tsoo-ee
|
61. Muzukashii
|
難しい
|
Difficult
|
moo-zoo-kah-shee-ee
|
62. Yasashii
|
易しい / 優しい
|
Easy / Kind
|
yah-sah-shee-ee
|
63. Genki
|
元気
|
Healthy / Energetic
|
gen-kee
|
64. Byouki
|
病気
|
Sick / Illness
|
byoh-kee
|
65. Jikan
|
時間
|
Time
|
jee-kahn
|
66. Kyou
|
今日
|
Today
|
kyoh
|
67. Ashita
|
明日
|
Tomorrow
|
ah-shee-tah
|
68. Kinou
|
昨日
|
Yesterday
|
kee-noh
|
69. Ima
|
今
|
Now
|
ee-mah
|
70. Ato de
|
後で
|
Later
|
ah-toh deh
|
71. Mae
|
前
|
Before / Front
|
mah-eh
|
72. Hashiru
|
走る
|
To run
|
hah-shee-roo
|
73. Aruku
|
歩く
|
To walk
|
ah-roo-koo
|
74. Neru
|
寝る
|
To sleep
|
neh-roo
|
75. Okiru
|
起きる
|
To wake up
|
oh-kee-roo
|
76. Suwaru
|
座る
|
To sit
|
soo-wah-roo
|
77. Tatsu
|
立つ
|
To stand
|
tah-tsoo
|
78. Kaku
|
書く
|
To write
|
kah-koo
|
79. Yomu
|
読む
|
To read
|
yoh-moo
|
80. Kau
|
買う
|
To buy
|
kah-oo
|
81. Uru
|
売る
|
To sell
|
oo-roo
|
82. Machi
|
町
|
Town / City
|
mah-chee
|
83. Michi
|
道
|
Road / Street
|
mee-chee
|
84. Eki
|
駅
|
Train station
|
eh-kee
|
85. Kuukou
|
空港
|
Airport
|
koo-koh
|
86. Byouin
|
病院
|
Hospital
|
byoh-een
|
87. Gakkou
|
学校
|
School
|
gahk-koh
|
88. Mise
|
店
|
Shop / Store
|
mee-seh
|
89. Depaato
|
デパート
|
Department store
|
deh-pah-toh
|
90. Konbini
|
コンビニ
|
Convenience store
|
kohn-bee-nee
|
91. Ryokou
|
旅行
|
Travel
|
ryo-koh
|
92. Shigoto
|
仕事
|
Work
|
shee-goh-toh
|
93. Kaimono
|
買い物
|
Shopping
|
kah-ee-moh-noh
|
94. Denwa
|
電話
|
Telephone
|
den-wah
|
95. Pasokon
|
パソコン
|
Personal computer
|
pah-soh-kohn
|
96. Hon
|
本
|
Book
|
hohn
|
97. Zasshi
|
雑誌
|
Magazine
|
zahsh-shee
|
98. Shimbun
|
新聞
|
Newspaper
|
sheem-boon
|
99. Jisho
|
辞書
|
Dictionary
|
jee-shoh
|
100. Enpitsu
|
鉛筆
|
Pencil
|
en-pee-tsoo
This list of 100 basic Japanese words is a powerful starting point on your language learning adventure. By consistently practicing these essential terms and their pronunciations, you're not just memorizing vocabulary; you're building the foundation for meaningful conversations and a deeper connection with Japanese culture. Keep practicing, stay curious, and you'll soon find yourself confidently navigating the beautiful world of the Japanese language.
