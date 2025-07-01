100+ Basic Japanese Words with Meaning and Pronunciation

Learning Japanese might look hard at first with its different writing. But, starting with common words is the best way to begin. Knowing everyday words will quickly help you understand simple talks, find your way in new places, and say what you need. This makes learning useful right away and helps you feel good about it.

This article is made to help you start easily by giving you 100 basic Japanese words that you'll see and use a lot. Each word comes with its simple English meaning and an easy guide to help you say them right. This will help you speak clearly and feel sure of yourself from the start. Start using this list of words, practice often, and get ready to discover how nice the Japanese language is!

Japanese Alphabet Hiragana and Katakana

Japanese uses three writing systems: Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji. Hiragana (ひらがな) is a phonetic script with rounded, flowing strokes, used for native Japanese words and grammar. Katakana (カタカナ) is the other phonetic script, featuring angular, sharp strokes, primarily used for foreign loanwords and emphasis. Both are essential syllabaries, representing the same sounds but with distinct appearances and purposes.