100+ Basic Japanese Words with Meaning and Pronunciation

This article provides 100 essential Japanese words, perfect for beginners looking to build a strong vocabulary foundation. Each word includes its English meaning and a simplified pronunciation guide, making it easy to learn and start speaking basic Japanese for everyday communication and travel.

Jul 1, 2025, 14:10 IST
Learning Japanese might look hard at first with its different writing. But, starting with common words is the best way to begin. Knowing everyday words will quickly help you understand simple talks, find your way in new places, and say what you need. This makes learning useful right away and helps you feel good about it.
This article is made to help you start easily by giving you 100 basic Japanese words that you'll see and use a lot. Each word comes with its simple English meaning and an easy guide to help you say them right. This will help you speak clearly and feel sure of yourself from the start. Start using this list of words, practice often, and get ready to discover how nice the Japanese language is!

Japanese Alphabet Hiragana and Katakana

Japanese uses three writing systems: Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji. Hiragana (ひらがな) is a phonetic script with rounded, flowing strokes, used for native Japanese words and grammar. Katakana (カタカナ) is the other phonetic script, featuring angular, sharp strokes, primarily used for foreign loanwords and emphasis. Both are essential syllabaries, representing the same sounds but with distinct appearances and purposes.

Basic Japanese Words with Meaning

100 Basic Japanese Words with Meaning and Pronunciation

Here are 100 basic Japanese words, along with their English meanings and simplified pronunciations. This list is a great starting point for any beginner!

Japanese Word (Romaji)

Japanese (Hiragana/Katakana/Kanji)

English Meaning

Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)

1. Konnichiwa

こんにちは

Hello / Good day

kohn-nee-chee-wah

2. Arigatou

ありがとう

Thank you

ah-ree-gah-toh

3. Sumimasen

すみません

Excuse me / Sorry

soo-mee-mah-sen

4. Hai

はい

Yes

hah-ee

5. Iie

いいえ

No

ee-eh

6. Onegaishimasu

お願いします

Please

oh-neh-gah-ee-shee-mah-soo

7. Doumo

どうも

Thanks (casual) / Very

doh-moh

8. Gomen nasai

ごめんなさい

I'm sorry

goh-men nah-sah-ee

9. Sayounara

さようなら

Goodbye

sah-yoh-nah-rah

10. Ohayou gozaimasu

おはようございます

Good morning

oh-hah-yoh goh-zah-ee-mah-soo

11. Konbanwa

こんばんは

Good evening

kohn-bahn-wah

12. Oyasumi nasai

おやすみなさい

Good night

oh-yah-soo-mee nah-sah-ee

13. Itadakimasu

いただきます

Let's eat / Thanks for the meal (before eating)

ee-tah-dah-kee-mah-soo

14. Gochisousama deshita

ごちそうさまでした

Thanks for the meal (after eating)

goh-chee-soh-sah-mah deh-shee-tah

15. Irasshaimase

いらっしゃいませ

Welcome (to a shop/restaurant)

ee-rah-shyah-ee-mah-seh

16. Kore

これ

This (near speaker)

koh-reh

17. Sore

それ

That (near listener)

soh-reh

18. Are

あれ

That (far from both)

ah-reh

19. Doko

どこ

Where

doh-koh

20. Itsu

いつ

When

ee-tsoo

21. Dare

Who

dah-reh

22. Nani / Nan

What

nah-nee / nahn

23. Ikura

いくら

How much

ee-koo-rah

24. Watashi

I / Me

wah-tah-shee

25. Anata

あなた

You

ah-nah-tah

26. Taberu

食べる

To eat

tah-beh-roo

27. Nomu

飲む

To drink

noh-moo

28. Miru

見る

To see / To watch

mee-roo

29. Kiku

聞く

To listen / To ask

kee-koo

30. Hanasu

話す

To speak

hah-nah-soo

31. Wakaru

分かる

To understand

wah-kah-roo

32. Wakaranai

分からない

I don't understand

wah-kah-rah-nah-ee

33. Daisuki

大好き

I love (something/someone)

dah-ee-soo-kee

34. Suki

好き

To like

soo-kee

35. Kirai

嫌い

To dislike / To hate

kee-rah-ee

36. Oishii

おいしい

Delicious

oh-ee-shee-ee

37. Mazui

まずい

Bad tasting / Gross

mah-zoo-ee

38. Mizu

Water

mee-zoo

39. Gohan

ご飯

Rice / Meal

goh-hahn

40. Pan

パン

Bread

pahn

41. Kudamono

果物

Fruit

koo-dah-moh-noh

42. Yasai

野菜

Vegetable

yah-sah-ee

43. Niku

Meat

nee-koo

44. Sakana

Fish

sah-kah-nah

45. Toukyou

東京

Tokyo

toh-kyoh

46. Nihon / Nippon

日本

Japan

nee-hohn / nip-pohn

47. Eigo

英語

English language

ey-goh

48. Nihongo

日本語

Japanese language

nee-hohn-goh

49. Sensei

先生

Teacher

sen-sey

50. Gakusei

学生

Student

gahk-seh-ee

51. Tomodachi

友達

Friend

toh-moh-dah-chee

52. Kazoku

家族

Family

kah-zoh-koo

53. Chiisai

小さい

Small

chee-sah-ee

54. Ookii

大きい

Big / Large

oh-kee-ee

55. Atarashii

新しい

New

ah-tah-rah-shee-ee

56. Furui

古い

Old

foo-roo-ee

57. Takai

高い

Expensive / Tall

tah-kah-ee

58. Yasui

安い

Cheap

yah-soo-ee

59. Samui

寒い

Cold (weather)

sah-moo-ee

60. Atsui

暑い / 熱い

Hot (weather/thing)

ah-tsoo-ee

61. Muzukashii

難しい

Difficult

moo-zoo-kah-shee-ee

62. Yasashii

易しい / 優しい

Easy / Kind

yah-sah-shee-ee

63. Genki

元気

Healthy / Energetic

gen-kee

64. Byouki

病気

Sick / Illness

byoh-kee

65. Jikan

時間

Time

jee-kahn

66. Kyou

今日

Today

kyoh

67. Ashita

明日

Tomorrow

ah-shee-tah

68. Kinou

昨日

Yesterday

kee-noh

69. Ima

Now

ee-mah

70. Ato de

後で

Later

ah-toh deh

71. Mae

Before / Front

mah-eh

72. Hashiru

走る

To run

hah-shee-roo

73. Aruku

歩く

To walk

ah-roo-koo

74. Neru

寝る

To sleep

neh-roo

75. Okiru

起きる

To wake up

oh-kee-roo

76. Suwaru

座る

To sit

soo-wah-roo

77. Tatsu

立つ

To stand

tah-tsoo

78. Kaku

書く

To write

kah-koo

79. Yomu

読む

To read

yoh-moo

80. Kau

買う

To buy

kah-oo

81. Uru

売る

To sell

oo-roo

82. Machi

Town / City

mah-chee

83. Michi

Road / Street

mee-chee

84. Eki

Train station

eh-kee

85. Kuukou

空港

Airport

koo-koh

86. Byouin

病院

Hospital

byoh-een

87. Gakkou

学校

School

gahk-koh

88. Mise

Shop / Store

mee-seh

89. Depaato

デパート

Department store

deh-pah-toh

90. Konbini

コンビニ

Convenience store

kohn-bee-nee

91. Ryokou

旅行

Travel

ryo-koh

92. Shigoto

仕事

Work

shee-goh-toh

93. Kaimono

買い物

Shopping

kah-ee-moh-noh

94. Denwa

電話

Telephone

den-wah

95. Pasokon

パソコン

Personal computer

pah-soh-kohn

96. Hon

Book

hohn

97. Zasshi

雑誌

Magazine

zahsh-shee

98. Shimbun

新聞

Newspaper

sheem-boon

99. Jisho

辞書

Dictionary

jee-shoh

100. Enpitsu

鉛筆

Pencil

en-pee-tsoo

This list of 100 basic Japanese words is a powerful starting point on your language learning adventure. By consistently practicing these essential terms and their pronunciations, you're not just memorizing vocabulary; you're building the foundation for meaningful conversations and a deeper connection with Japanese culture. Keep practicing, stay curious, and you'll soon find yourself confidently navigating the beautiful world of the Japanese language.

