One of the first and most crucial tasks in learning Japanese is learning how to meet people in the language. Whether you're a school student or a beginner learning Japanese, being able to discuss yourself fosters relationships and confidence. More than fifty Japanese self-introduction lines are provided in this page, covering topics such as name, interests, aspirations, and personality. In order to facilitate your learning, we have also included English pronunciations and definitions.

Who are You? (Anata wa dare desu ka?)