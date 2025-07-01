One of the first and most crucial tasks in learning Japanese is learning how to meet people in the language. Whether you're a school student or a beginner learning Japanese, being able to discuss yourself fosters relationships and confidence. More than fifty Japanese self-introduction lines are provided in this page, covering topics such as name, interests, aspirations, and personality. In order to facilitate your learning, we have also included English pronunciations and definitions.
Who are You? (Anata wa dare desu ka?)
|
Sl. No.
|
Japanese
|
Pronunciation
|
English Meaning
|
1.
|
わたしは〇〇です。
|
Watashi wa ___ desu.
|
I am ___ (name).
|
2.
|
わたしのなまえは〇〇です。
|
Watashi no namae wa ___ desu.
|
My name is ___.
|
3.
|
わたしはがくせいです。
|
Watashi wa gakusei desu.
|
I am a student.
|
4.
|
〇〇さいです。
|
___ sai desu.
|
I am ___ years old.
|
5.
|
ちゅうがく〇ねんせいです。
|
Chuugaku ___ nensei desu.
|
I am in ___ year of middle school.
What Do You Like? (Nani ga suki desu ka?)
|
Sl. No.
|
Japanese
|
Pronunciation
|
English Meaning
|
1.
|
サッカーがすきです。
|
Sakkaa ga suki desu.
|
I like soccer.
|
2.
|
ほんをよむのがすきです。
|
Hon o yomu no ga suki desu.
|
I like reading books.
|
3.
|
おんがくがだいすきです。
|
Ongaku ga daisuki desu.
|
I love music.
|
4.
|
すしがすきです。
|
Sushi ga suki desu.
|
I like sushi.
|
5.
|
にほんごをべんきょうしています。
|
Nihongo o benkyou shiteimasu.
|
I am studying Japanese.
When Did You Start? (Itsu hajimemashita ka?)
|
Sl. No.
|
Japanese
|
Pronunciation
|
English Meaning
|
1.
|
にほんごを〇〇からべんきょうしています。
|
Nihongo o ___ kara benkyou shiteimasu.
|
I’ve been learning Japanese since ___.
|
2.
|
〇〇さいからサッカーをしています。
|
___ sai kara sakkaa o shiteimasu.
|
I have been playing soccer since I was ___.
|
3.
|
がっこうはごぜん8じにはじまります。
|
Gakkou wa gozen hachi-ji ni hajimarimasu.
|
School starts at 8 a.m.
|
4.
|
まいにち、7じにおきます。
|
Mainichi, shichi-ji ni okimasu.
|
I wake up at 7 a.m. every day.
|
5.
|
しゅうまつにほんをよみます。
|
Shuumatsu ni hon o yomimasu.
|
I read books on weekends.
Where Are You From? (Doko kara kimashita ka?)
|
Sl. No.
|
Japanese
|
Pronunciation
|
English Meaning
|
1.
|
インドからきました。
|
Indo kara kimashita.
|
I am from India.
|
2.
|
デリーにすんでいます。
|
Derii ni sundeimasu.
|
I live in Delhi.
|
3.
|
がっこうは〇〇にあります。
|
Gakkou wa ___ ni arimasu.
|
My school is in ___.
|
4.
|
うちからがっこうまで30ぷんです。
|
Uchi kara gakkou made sanjuppun desu.
|
It takes 30 minutes from my house to school.
|
5.
|
にほんにいきたいです。
|
Nihon ni ikitai desu.
|
I want to go to Japan.
Why Are You Learning Japanese? (Naze Nihongo o manabimasu ka?)
|
Sl. No.
|
Japanese
|
Pronunciation
|
English Meaning
|
1.
|
アニメがすきだからです。
|
Anime ga suki dakara desu.
|
Because I like anime.
|
2.
|
にほんのぶんかにきょうみがあります。
|
Nihon no bunka ni kyoumi ga arimasu.
|
I am interested in Japanese culture.
|
3.
|
しょうらいにほんでべんきょうしたいです。
|
Shourai Nihon de benkyou shitai desu.
|
I want to study in Japan in the future.
|
4.
|
にほんごはおもしろいです。
|
Nihongo wa omoshiroi desu.
|
Japanese is interesting.
|
5.
|
べんきょうするのがたのしいです。
|
Benkyou suru no ga tanoshii desu.
|
Studying is fun.
How Do You Spend Your Day? (Dou yatte sugoshimasu ka?)
|
Sl. No.
|
Japanese
|
Pronunciation
|
English Meaning
|
1.
|
まいにち、がっこうにいきます。
|
Mainichi, gakkou ni ikimasu.
|
I go to school every day.
|
2.
|
ともだちとあそびます。
|
Tomodachi to Asobimasu.
|
I play with my friends.
|
3.
|
うちでべんきょうします。
|
Uchi de benkyou shimasu.
|
I study at home.
|
4.
|
テレビをみます。
|
Terebi o mimasu.
|
I watch TV.
|
5.
|
スポーツをします。
|
Supootsu o shimasu.
|
I play sports.
How to describe Yourself & Your Dreams in Japanese ?
|
Sl. No.
|
Japanese
|
Pronunciation
|
English Meaning
|
1.
|
わたしはしんせつです。
|
Watashi wa shinsetsu desu.
|
I am kind.
|
2.
|
がんばりやです。
|
Ganbariya desu.
|
I am hardworking.
|
3.
|
ゆめはせんせいになることです。
|
Yume wa sensei ni naru koto desu.
|
My dream is to become a teacher.
|
4.
|
にほんでしごとがしたいです。
|
Nihon de shigoto ga shitai desu.
|
I want to work in Japan.
|
5.
|
いっしょうけんめいべんきょうします。
|
Isshoukenmei benkyou shimasu.
|
I will study with all my effort.
Try incorporating them into your language groups, cultural exchange programs, or Japanese classes. Save this article to your bookmarks and practice a few lines each day. You'll be amazed at how much you can recall.
