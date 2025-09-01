List of Nicknames of Indian Cities: India is known as the land of vibrant cultures, diverse traditions, and a history that leads back to thousands of years. However, beyond all the monuments, food and festivals that this nation celebrates, every city in India has its unique identitly. Some of these cities are known for their historic contributions while others are known for their seren beauty. That is why over the years these traits have earned some nicknames for these cities.
Think of it this way—when someone says “Pink City,” your mind instantly pictures Jaipur with its rose-hued architecture. Similarly if someone mentions about "City of Joy" then Kolkata and its culture and literature occupies the mind. That is why these nicknames are known to be more than just catchy titles as they capture the complete essence of a city.
Here is a walk through a comprehensive list of all the nicknames of different Indian cities that gives them an unique identity. Whether you’re a student preparing for a quiz, a traveler curious about city identities, or just someone who enjoys discovering fun facts, this guide will help you connect with Indian cities in a more memorable way.
List of Nicknames of Indian Cities
|Name of Cities
|Nicknames of the Cities
|
Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
|
1. Manchester of India
2. Commercial Capital of Gujarat
3. Financial Capital of Western India
4. Boston of India
5. Heritage City
6. Twin City (with Gandhinagar)
7. Night City
|
Ajmer (Rajasthan)
|
1. Khwaja ki Nagri
2. Heart of Rajasthan
|
Akola (Maharashtra)
|
The Cotton City
|
Alappuzha (Kerala)
|
Venice of the East
|
Anand (Gujarat)
|
Milk City
|
Asansol (West Bengal)
|
1. City of Brotherhood
2. Land of Black Diamond
|
Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh)
|
Land of Tigers
|
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh)
|
Baghi Ballia
|
Bardoli (Gujarat)
|
Butter City
|
Bengaluru (Karnataka)
|
1. Silicon Valley of India
2. Science city of India
3. Garden City of India
4. Capital of Karnataka
5. Electronic Capital of India
|
Bhagalpur (Bihar)
|
Silk City
|
Bishnupur (West Bengal)
|
Temple City of Bengal
|
Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
|
1. Detroit of Asia
2. Healthcare Capital of India
3. Banking Capital of India
4. Electronics Manufacturing Hub of India
5. City of Flyovers
6. Gateway of South India
7. Capital of Tamil Nadu
|
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
|
1. Manchester of South India
2. Capital of Kongu Nadu
3. Capital of Chera Nadu
4. Engineering City of South India
5. Pump City of India
6. Motor Sport Capital of India
|
Darjeeling (West Bengal)
|
Queen of the Hills
|
Dehradun (Uttrakhand)
|
1. Indian City of Love
2. School Capital of India
|
Dhanbad (Jharkhand)
|
Coal Capital of India
|
Dibrugarh (Assam)
|
Tea City of India
|
Durgapur (West Bengal)
|
Ruhr of India
|
Erode (Tamil Nadu)
|
Turmeric City of India
|
Gaya (Bihar)
|
The City of Enlightenment
|
Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
|
1. Green City
2. Twin City (with Ahmedabad)
3. Capital of Gujarat
|
Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)
|
Chilli Capital of India
|
Hajipur (Bihar)
|
Bananas City
|
Howrah (West Bengal)
|
1. Sheffield of India
2. Glasgow of India
|
Hyderabad (Telangana)
|
1. City of Pearls
2. City of Nizams
3. Capital of Telangana
|
Jaipur (Rajasthan)
|
1. Pink City of India
2. Heritage City
3. Rajwaro ka Shahar
|
Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)
|
1. Steel City of India
2. Pittsburg of India
3. Jampot
|
Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
|
1. Blue City
2. Sun City
|
Kannur (Kerala)
|
City of Looms and Lores
|
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
|
1. Leather City
2. Manchester of the East
3. Heart of Uttar Pradesh
|
Kasaragod (Kerala)
|
1. Land of Seven Languages
2. Harkwillia
|
Kochi (Kerala)
|
1. The Queen of the Arabian Sea
2. Commercial Capital of Kerala
3. Judicial Capital of Kerala
4. Gateway of Kerala
5. Hub of Malayalam Film Industry
|
Kodagu (Karnataka)
|
Scotland of India
|
Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu)
|
Princess of Hill stations
|
Kolkata (West Bengal)
|
1. City of Joy
2. Cultural Capital of India
3. City of Surprises
4. City of Passion
5. Heaven of the Aged
6. City of Buildings
7. City of Palaces
8. City of Castles
9. Capital of West Bengal
|
Kollam (Kerala)
|
1. Cashew Capital of the World
2. Prince of Arabian Sea
|
Kolhapur (Maharashtra)
|
City of Wrestlers
|Kozhikode (Kerala)
|City of Spices
|Krishnanagar (West Bengal)
|
1. Land of Figurines
2. Village of "Reui"
|
Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh)
|
The Gateway of Rayalaseema
|
Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu)
|
Cambridge of South India
|
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
|
1. City of Nawabs
2. Constantinople of The East
|
Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
|
1. City of Festivals
2. City of Jasmine
3. Athens of the East
4. Cultural Capital of Tamil Nadu
5. Capital of Pandya Nadu
|
Malappuram (Kerala)
|
Soccer Capital
|
Malda (West Bengal)
|
Mango City
|
Mangaluru (Karnataka)
|
1. Capital of Tulunad
2. Rome of the East
3. Ice Cream Capital of India
4. Gateway of Karnataka
5. Cradle of Indian Banking
|
Midnapore (West Bengal)
|
City of Tribal Tradition
|
Mumbai (Maharashtra)
|
1. New York City of India
2. Mayanagri
3. The City That Never Sleeps
4. City of Dreams
5. City of Seven Islands
6. Hollywood of India
7. Gateway of India
8. Economic & Financial Capital of India
|
Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)
|
Queen of the Mountains
|
Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
|
The Land of Leechi
|
Mysuru (Karnataka)
|
1. Sandalwood City
2. Cultural Capital of Karnataka
3. City of Palaces
|
Nabadwip (West Bengal)
|
Oxford of Bengal
|
Nagpur (Maharashtra)
|
1. Orange City
2. Tiger Capital
3. Heart of India
|
Ooty (Tamil Nadu)
|
Queen of Hill Stations
|
Palakkad (Kerala)
|
1. Land of Palm trees
2. Rice bowl of Kerala
3. Gateway of Kerala
|
Patiala (Punjab)
|
Royal City
|
Panipat (Haryana)
|
City of Weavers
|
Puducherry (Tamil Nadu)
|
1. Paris of the East
2. City of Dawn
|
Pune (Maharashtra)
|
1. Oxford of the East
2. Queen of Deccan
3. Cultural capital of Maharashtra
|
Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh)
|
Cultural Capital of Andhra Pradesh
|
Rishikesh (Uttarakhand)
|
1. Adventure Capital of India
2. Rafting Capital of India
3. Yoga Capital of the World
|
Siliguri (West Bengal)
|
1. Gateway to the Dooars
2. City of Hospitality
3. Gateway of Northeast India
|
Surat (Gujarat)
|
1. City of Diamonds
2. Silk City of India
3. Textile hub of India
4. City of bridges
5. Mini Bharat (Small India)
6. Cleanest city
7. City of sun
8. City of golden opportunities
9. Future Economic hub of India
|
Sakleshpur (Karnataka)
|
Poor Man's Ooty
|
Tenali (Andhra Pradesh)
|
Andhra Paris
|
Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu)
|
1. Dollar City of India
2. Textile Capital of Tamil Nadu
3. Baniyan City
4. Knit Wear Capital of India
|
Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu)
|
1. Pearl City
2. Gateway of Tamil Nadu
|
Thrissur (Kerala)
|
1. The Cultural Capital of Kerala
2. Land of Poorams
3. The land of Vadakkumnathan
4. Gold capital of India
|
Tezpur (Assam)
|
City of Blood
|
Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu)
|
1. Oxford city of south India
2. Halwa city
3. City of paddy fields
|
Trivandrum (Kerala)
|
1. Evergreen City of India
2. The Paradise of the South (south referring to southern India)
3. God's Own Capital
4. Capital of Kerala
5. City of Peace
6. Pearl of Arabian Sea
7. Land of Anatha Padmanabha(Ananthapuri)
|
Udaipur (Rajasthan)
|
1. White City
2. City of Lakes
3. Venice of the East
|
Vadodara (Gujarat)
|
1. Banyan City
2. Cultural Capital of Gujarat/ Sanskari Nagari
3. Power Hub of India
4. Pensioners' City
The nickname of Indian cities is an important topic from the examination point of view. We sincerely hope that the above GK list of Indian Cities and their Nicknames will prove to be helpful to the aspirants of various government and competitive examinations.
