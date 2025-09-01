List of Nicknames of Indian Cities: India is known as the land of vibrant cultures, diverse traditions, and a history that leads back to thousands of years. However, beyond all the monuments, food and festivals that this nation celebrates, every city in India has its unique identitly. Some of these cities are known for their historic contributions while others are known for their seren beauty. That is why over the years these traits have earned some nicknames for these cities.

Think of it this way—when someone says “Pink City,” your mind instantly pictures Jaipur with its rose-hued architecture. Similarly if someone mentions about "City of Joy" then Kolkata and its culture and literature occupies the mind. That is why these nicknames are known to be more than just catchy titles as they capture the complete essence of a city.

Here is a walk through a comprehensive list of all the nicknames of different Indian cities that gives them an unique identity. Whether you’re a student preparing for a quiz, a traveler curious about city identities, or just someone who enjoys discovering fun facts, this guide will help you connect with Indian cities in a more memorable way.