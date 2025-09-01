IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
List of Nicknames of Indian Cities: The nicknames of the below mentioned Indian cities are associated with their unique characteristics such as geographical location, natural beauty, presence of lakes, industries, production of particular agricultural products, and so forth. Check the complete list of Indian Cities and their Nicknames.  

List of Nicknames of Indian Cities as of 2025

List of Nicknames of Indian Cities: India is known as the land of vibrant cultures, diverse traditions, and a history that leads back to thousands of years. However, beyond all the monuments, food and festivals that this nation celebrates, every city in India has its unique identitly. Some of these cities are known for their historic contributions while others are known for their seren beauty. That is why over the years these traits have earned some nicknames for these cities.

Think of it this way—when someone says “Pink City,” your mind instantly pictures Jaipur with its rose-hued architecture. Similarly if someone mentions about "City of Joy" then Kolkata and its culture and literature occupies the mind. That is why these nicknames are known to be more than just catchy titles as they capture the complete essence of a city.
Here is a walk through a comprehensive list of all the nicknames of different Indian cities that gives them an unique identity. Whether you’re a student preparing for a quiz, a traveler curious about city identities, or just someone who enjoys discovering fun facts, this guide will help you connect with Indian cities in a more memorable way.

List of Nicknames of Indian Cities

Name of Cities Nicknames of the Cities

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

1. Manchester of India

2. Commercial Capital of Gujarat

3. Financial Capital of Western India

4. Boston of India

5. Heritage City

6. Twin City (with Gandhinagar)

7. Night City

Ajmer (Rajasthan)

1. Khwaja ki Nagri

2. Heart of Rajasthan

Akola (Maharashtra)

The Cotton City

Alappuzha (Kerala)

Venice of the East

Anand (Gujarat)

Milk City

Asansol (West Bengal)

1. City of Brotherhood

2. Land of Black Diamond

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh)

Land of Tigers

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh)

Baghi Ballia

Bardoli (Gujarat)

Butter City

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

1. Silicon Valley of India

2. Science city of India

3. Garden City of India

4. Capital of Karnataka

5. Electronic Capital of India

Bhagalpur (Bihar)

Silk City

Bishnupur (West Bengal)

Temple City of Bengal 

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

1. Detroit of Asia

2. Healthcare Capital of India

3. Banking Capital of India

4. Electronics Manufacturing Hub of India

5. City of Flyovers

6. Gateway of South India

7. Capital of Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)

1. Manchester of South India

2. Capital of Kongu Nadu

3. Capital of Chera Nadu

4. Engineering City of South India

5. Pump City of India

6. Motor Sport Capital of India

Darjeeling (West Bengal)

Queen of the Hills

Dehradun (Uttrakhand)

1. Indian City of Love

2. School Capital of India

Dhanbad (Jharkhand)

Coal Capital of India

Dibrugarh (Assam)

Tea City of India

Durgapur (West Bengal)

Ruhr of India

Erode (Tamil Nadu)

Turmeric City of India

Gaya (Bihar)

The City of Enlightenment

Gandhinagar (Gujarat)

1. Green City

2. Twin City (with Ahmedabad)

3. Capital of Gujarat

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)

Chilli Capital of India

Hajipur (Bihar)

Bananas City

Howrah (West Bengal)

1. Sheffield of India

2. Glasgow of India

Hyderabad (Telangana)

1. City of Pearls

2. City of Nizams

3. Capital of Telangana

Jaipur (Rajasthan)

1. Pink City of India

2. Heritage City

3. Rajwaro ka Shahar

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)

1. Steel City of India

2. Pittsburg of India

3. Jampot

Jodhpur (Rajasthan)

1. Blue City

2. Sun City

Kannur (Kerala)

City of Looms and Lores

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

1. Leather City

2. Manchester of the East

3. Heart of Uttar Pradesh

Kasaragod (Kerala)

1. Land of Seven Languages

2. Harkwillia

Kochi (Kerala)

1. The Queen of the Arabian Sea

2. Commercial Capital of Kerala

3. Judicial Capital of Kerala

4. Gateway of Kerala

5. Hub of Malayalam Film Industry

Kodagu (Karnataka)

Scotland of India

Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu)

Princess of Hill stations

Kolkata (West Bengal)

1. City of Joy

2. Cultural Capital of India

3. City of Surprises

4. City of Passion

5. Heaven of the Aged

6. City of Buildings

7. City of Palaces

8. City of Castles

9. Capital of West Bengal

Kollam (Kerala)

1. Cashew Capital of the World

2. Prince of Arabian Sea

Kolhapur (Maharashtra)

City of Wrestlers
Kozhikode (Kerala) City of Spices
Krishnanagar (West Bengal)

1. Land of Figurines

2. Village of "Reui"

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh)

The Gateway of Rayalaseema

Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu)

Cambridge of South India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

1. City of Nawabs

2. Constantinople of The East

Madurai (Tamil Nadu)

1. City of Festivals

2. City of Jasmine

3. Athens of the East

4. Cultural Capital of Tamil Nadu

5. Capital of Pandya Nadu

Malappuram (Kerala)

Soccer Capital

Malda (West Bengal)

Mango City

Mangaluru (Karnataka)

1. Capital of Tulunad

2. Rome of the East

3. Ice Cream Capital of India

4. Gateway of Karnataka

5. Cradle of Indian Banking

Midnapore (West Bengal)

City of Tribal Tradition

Mumbai (Maharashtra)

1. New York City of India

2. Mayanagri

3. The City That Never Sleeps

4. City of Dreams

5. City of Seven Islands

6. Hollywood of India

7. Gateway of India

8. Economic & Financial Capital of India

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)

Queen of the Mountains

Muzaffarpur (Bihar)

The Land of Leechi

Mysuru (Karnataka) 

1. Sandalwood City

2. Cultural Capital of Karnataka

3. City of Palaces

Nabadwip (West Bengal)

Oxford of Bengal

Nagpur (Maharashtra)

1. Orange City

2. Tiger Capital

3. Heart of India

Ooty (Tamil Nadu)

Queen of Hill Stations

Palakkad (Kerala)

1. Land of Palm trees

2. Rice bowl of Kerala

3. Gateway of Kerala

Patiala (Punjab)

Royal City

Panipat (Haryana)

City of Weavers

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu)

1. Paris of the East

2. City of Dawn

Pune (Maharashtra)

1. Oxford of the East

2. Queen of Deccan

3. Cultural capital of Maharashtra

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh)

Cultural Capital of Andhra Pradesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand)

1. Adventure Capital of India

2. Rafting Capital of India

3. Yoga Capital of the World

Siliguri (West Bengal)

1. Gateway to the Dooars

2. City of Hospitality

3. Gateway of Northeast India

Surat (Gujarat)

1. City of Diamonds

2. Silk City of India

3. Textile hub of India

4. City of bridges

5. Mini Bharat (Small India)

6. Cleanest city

7. City of sun

8. City of golden opportunities

9. Future Economic hub of India

Sakleshpur (Karnataka)

Poor Man's Ooty

Tenali (Andhra Pradesh)

Andhra Paris

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu)

1. Dollar City of India

2. Textile Capital of Tamil Nadu

3. Baniyan City

4. Knit Wear Capital of India

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu)

1. Pearl City

2. Gateway of Tamil Nadu

Thrissur (Kerala)

1. The Cultural Capital of Kerala

2. Land of Poorams

3. The land of Vadakkumnathan

4. Gold capital of India

Tezpur (Assam)

City of Blood

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu)

1. Oxford city of south India

2. Halwa city

3. City of paddy fields

Trivandrum (Kerala)

1. Evergreen City of India

2. The Paradise of the South (south referring to southern India)

3. God's Own Capital

4. Capital of Kerala

5. City of Peace

6. Pearl of Arabian Sea

7. Land of Anatha Padmanabha(Ananthapuri)

Udaipur (Rajasthan)

1. White City

2. City of Lakes

3. Venice of the East

Vadodara (Gujarat)

1. Banyan City

2. Cultural Capital of Gujarat/ Sanskari Nagari

3. Power Hub of India

4. Pensioners' City

The nickname of Indian cities is an important topic from the examination point of view. We sincerely hope that the above GK list of Indian Cities and their Nicknames will prove to be helpful to the aspirants of various government and competitive examinations. 

