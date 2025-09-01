Where is the World's Largest Bhagavad Geeta Located?

The world's largest copy of the Bhagavad Gita, titled the "Astounding Bhagavad Gita," is kept at the ISKCON Temple in New Delhi, India. This stunning scripture represents not only Hindu philosophy's long-lasting spiritual heritage but also human capabilities and dedication on a grand scale. Measuring more than 2.8 meters in length and 2 meters in width and weighing approximately 800 kilograms, the holy book is a one-of-a-kind wonder that attracts tourists, researchers, and pilgrims from all over the world annually. Interesting Facts about the World’s Largest Bhagavad Geeta The "Astounding Bhagavad Gita" has been adjudged by the World Book of Records as the largest printed holy book of the world with 670 waterproof and tear-resistant pages.

It was created and printed in Milan, Italy, and then exported to India to be installed at ISKCON Delhi.

The book contains 18 beautiful paintings with the original Sanskrit verses and extensive explanations.

The Bhagavad Gita itself contains 18 chapters and 700 verses, which were originally spoken by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the Kurukshetra battlefield 5,000 years ago.

The Bhagavad Gita teachings have been translated into 175 languages and have made a mark on the world's best minds, such as Albert Einstein and Mahatma Gandhi.

The monument seeks to not only shatter records but also to inspire peaceful living and spiritual ascension among all those who visit.

Location and Significance The largest Bhagavad Gita in the world is publicly displayed at the Glory of India Vedic Cultural Centre at the ISKCON Temple complex in East of Kailash, Delhi. It is an artefact of creative innovation and faith, advocating the ancient wisdom and practical advice offered by the Gita for contemporary living. Check Out: World's Best Airlines 2025: These are the top 7 best airlines The giant Bhagavad Gita, referred to as the "Astounding Bhagavad Gita," is sheltered in the Glory of India Vedic Cultural Centre within the ISKCON Temple complex in Delhi. The temple itself is a principal spiritual and cultural centre of attraction, welcoming thousands of pilgrims and worshipers from across the globe annually. Key Features of the World's Largest Bhagavad Gita Dimensions and Weight: The book is a tall 2.8 meters by 2 meters in size, and weighs around 800 kilograms, making it the largest printed holy book in the world.

Content: It is composed of 670 pages with all the original verses of Bhagavad Gita as well as detailed commentaries and 18 beautiful paintings. They are built with the YUPO synthetic paper or tear-resistant waterproof paper.

Creation: The book has been published in Milan, Italy, and it is specially designed in terms of art and beauty and the materials and technology used to print it provide a long life and durability.

Inauguration: The Astounding Bhagavad Gita was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on February 26, 2019, in a special event attended by dignitaries, devotees and leaders of ISKCON all over the world.

Purpose: This monumental text is an Indian spiritual symbol as well as a marvel of modern technology. It is significantly a tourist and pilgrimage site now giving people a dramatic icon of Hindu heritage.

Check Out: Which are the Worst Countries in the World to Live In 2025? Check List (Updated) Visitors to the ISKCON Temple, Delhi can visit the Astounding Bhagavad Gita of the Glory of India Vedic Cultural Centre where there are multimedia exhibitions on Indian epics, animatronics presentations, audio-visual displays and performances of sound and light on Vedic traditions and legends. A museum, art gallery, and vegetarian restaurants are also present in the temple complex, thus making it a complete cultural experience. Recognition and Records The World Book of Records (London) has certified the Astounding Bhagavad Gita as the largest holy book in the world, and thus this alone makes it an even greater global asset. The success of the ISKCON in publishing this book can be attributed to the fact that the organization has been faithful in spreading Vedic knowledge and spiritual awareness throughout the world.