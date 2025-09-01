Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship 2025 Registration Date Extended: Direct Apply Online Link Here

Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline to September 15, 2025, giving students a final chance to apply. The students who have passed Class 10 in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and have secured first division can apply for the scholarship. Those students who are from SC/ST category and have secured second division can also apply for the Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship. The students can apply through the MedhaSoft portal (medhasoft.bihar.gov.in). The students who have secured first and second division will get scholarship amounts of ₹10,000 or ₹8,000 respectively.
Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship 2025: Overview
This scholarship, often termed as the “Mukhyamantri Balak Protsahan Yojana,” aims to support meritorious students passing the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations. The aim of this scholarship is to provide direct financial assistance to the students through DBT into their bank accounts. This initiative will help support them further in their education or academic expenses. The General as well as Reserved category students can apply for the scholarship.
Bihar Board Class 10 Scholarship Apply Online Link
Students can apply through the official Bihar MedhaSoft portal: medhasoft.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Board Class 10 Scholarship
Bihar Board Class 10 Scholarship Application Process
Students can follow the steps given below to apply for the Bihar Board Class 10 Scholarship:
Visit medhasoft.bihar.gov.in and click on the Mukhyamantri Balak/Balika Protsahan Yojana link.
Then according to your passing year click on the given year links. You will be redirected to a new page.
Read the instructions carefully before applying.
Click on the Apply Online tab.
Now agree to all the declarations mentioned there.
Register with details including your Class 10 roll number, DOB and Mobile Number. Your login credentials will be generated.
Log in using your credentials.
Fill out the scholarship application form with personal, academic, and bank details.
Upload required scanned documents.
Submit the form and download the acknowledgment or receipt.
Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship Eligibility
Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship Eligibility requires the candidates to meet a minimum eligibility criteria which is mentioned below:
General: Students who passed Class 10 (2022/2023/2024) in first division.
SC/ST: Students passing in second division are also eligible.
Residency: Must be a permanent resident of Bihar.
Documents Required to Apply for Bihar Board Class 10 Scholarship
Here is a list of documents that are required to be uploaded to prove their eligibility for the scholarship.
Class 10 Marksheet
Aadhaar Card (linked to bank account)
Bank Passbook/Account details
Domicile Certificate of Bihar
Category Certificate (for SC/ST if applicable)
Passport-size photograph
Bihar Board Class 10 Scholarship: Important Dates
The students who wish to apply for the Bihar Board Scholarship must remember these important dates. The BSEB has already extended the deadline to register for the scholarship. Therefore, the students must register well in advance to avoid mast minute hassles.
Events
Dates
Application Start Date
Already Open
Application Last Date
15 September 2025 (extended)
Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship Amount
After the verification and screening of the applications have been completed, the BSEB will release the scholarship amount directly into the aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the students. The students who have secured first division will get ₹10,000 and those who have secured second division will get ₹8,000.
First Division Students: ₹10,000
SC/ST Second Division Students: ₹8,000
