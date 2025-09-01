Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship 2025 Registration Date Extended: Direct Apply Online Link Here

Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline to September 15, 2025, giving students a final chance to apply. The students who have passed Class 10 in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and have secured first division can apply for the scholarship. Those students who are from SC/ST category and have secured second division can also apply for the Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship. The students can apply through the MedhaSoft portal (medhasoft.bihar.gov.in). The students who have secured first and second division will get scholarship amounts of ₹10,000 or ₹8,000 respectively.

Bihar Board 10th Pass Scholarship 2025: Overview

This scholarship, often termed as the “Mukhyamantri Balak Protsahan Yojana,” aims to support meritorious students passing the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations. The aim of this scholarship is to provide direct financial assistance to the students through DBT into their bank accounts. This initiative will help support them further in their education or academic expenses. The General as well as Reserved category students can apply for the scholarship.