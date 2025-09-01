US Post-War Gaza Plan Explained: Check Great Trust, Insights & Relocation Here!

The Gaza war has raised many concerns in the United States, and reports in 2025 indicate that the U.S. is considering a post-war administrative plan for Gaza. This plan focuses on managing reconstruction and redevelopment over at least a decade.

Trump’s postwar Gaza plan proposes the “voluntary” mass removal of Gaza’s 2 million residents with $5,000 cash payments, four years of rent, and one year of food aid in exchange for their land so the territory can be rebuilt as a luxury tourist and investment zone.



Follow:… pic.twitter.com/pWUwn1F8Ld — AF Post (@AFpost) August 31, 2025

It is known as the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust (GREAT Trust). The proposal provides an example of how the U.S. evaluates post-conflict reconstruction, balancing humanitarian, economic, and strategic priorities. It also highlights how complex administering a densely populated territory is. All of this happens when there are attempts to restore economic stability.