Costco’s New Entry Rule Sept. 1: Who Can Shop Early?

This new nationwide policy by Costco is being seen as a new set of rules across the United States. Beginning Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, the chain will strictly enforce Executive-only early shopping at U.S. warehouses. The perk was launched in late June with a soft rollout, and from Sept. 1 forward, the staff can deny entry to members who arrive during the early window without an Executive card, according toThe Independent. Under the new set of rules, non-executive members will be denied access before 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 10:00 a.m. on all other days of the week. The change has prompted a wave of questions from customers about fairness and accessibility. Yet, Costco emphasises that this update is designed to reward loyalty and strengthen the value of its premium membership tier. Learn more about it in the article below with what’s changing, access, and timings.

What is Changing in Costco’s New Entry Rule? To make the policy clear for shoppers, Costco has outlined specific entry times and categories of members affected. The key details are as follows: Early access hours : Executive Members may enter 9:00–10:00 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays , and 9:00–9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. All other members enter from 10:00 a.m. (9:30 a.m. Sat.).



Who’s denied entry: Gold Star and Business members who arrive before the general opening time during the early window. Door staff are instructed to turn non-Executive members away. When will you feel it? Because most warehouses observe Labor Day hours, many shoppers will notice the new enforcement on Tuesday, Sept. 2 (after the Monday holiday). Check Out: Labor Day 2025 USA: Best Parades, Events, Concerts & Sales, Check Now!

Why did Costco make the change? Costco says the move rewards loyalty among higher-tier members. Earlier this summer, it also introduced a $10 monthly credit for Executive members on eligible online orders, part of a broader perk refresh. Here are the Membership tiers: These include the two categories Executive and Gold/Star: Executive (£130/year equivalent $130/year in the U.S.): Early entry + 2% annual reward and other perks.

Gold Star / Business ($65/year): Standard entry; no early access.The Independent What shoppers are saying? Reactions are mixed. Some welcome less-crowded aisles, others argue the policy favours higher-paying members and cuts into formerly earlier opening times. Coverage across national outlets has highlighted the controversy and the end of the grace period on Sept. 1.