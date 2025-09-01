Labor Day 2025 USA: Best Parades, Events, Concerts & Sales

From Seattle marches to Pittsburgh’s iconic parade and North Carolina Apple festival, Americans can gather to honour workers while enjoying fairs, barbecues, fireworks, and outdoor adventures. There are plenty of events, fireworks, Labor Day deals, and sales ongoing to commemorate the hard work of American workers. Whether you are searching for the best Labor Day parades 2025, family-friendly events, or nationwide Labor Day sales, this holiday offers something memorable for everyone. Through this blog, get to know what major events, festivals, and concerts are happening across the USA. State & City Events for Labor Day 2025 From Seattle to Spokane, the Pacific Northwest celebrates Labor Day with a mix of marches, rallies, and outdoor family events. Communities gather in parks, downtown streets, and local venues to honour workers and enjoy the holiday spirit.

City Event Details (1 September unless noted) Seattle “Workers Over Billionaires” rally & march (11:00–13:00) Lakewood Picnic at Fort Steilacoom Park (11:00–15:00) Chehalis Family picnic at Virgil R. Lee Building (08:00–15:00) Spokane / North Idaho Picnic & car show, Qemlin Park + live band Mount Vernon March (13:00) to Lion’s Park Source: UFCW 3000 Best pick: Family-friendly Labor Day events in Washington & Idaho with rallies, parades, and outdoor picnics. Michigan – Big Rapids Big Rapids hosts one of Michigan’s largest and most vibrant Labor Day celebrations. The annual festival combines arts, music, and food, making it a community highlight. City Event Details Big Rapids 57th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival on Michigan Avenue. Includes stalls, car show, Elvis tribute, Kids’ Zone, barbecue, 90+ vendors & 6 food trucks.

Best pick: One of Michigan’s largest Labor Day festivals, perfect for families and art lovers. Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh Pittsburgh goes all out for Labor Day with a lively parade, food festivals, and sporting events. From ribs to runs, the city is buzzing with energy on holiday Monday. City Event Details Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium Kickoff & Rib Fest (28 Aug–1 Sept) Steelers Run & Walk 5K at 08:00 Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade, downtown Source: Visit Pittsburgh Best pick: Pittsburgh Labor Day parade and rib fest – top attractions for sports and food lovers. Illinois – Wood River & Bethalto Illinois towns marks the Labor Day with traditional parades, carnivals, and community celebrations. Enjoy with live entertainment, food, and funfair rides. City Event Details Wood River Annual Labor Day Parade, plus Granite City parade at Wilson Park Bethalto Homecoming Carnival with discounted rides, live country-rock & food stalls

Best pick: Traditional Illinois Labor Day parades and carnivals with live entertainment. Michigan – Midland Midland celebrates Labor Day with its signature Tridge Walk tradition, and the event is a symbol of unity and pride. It attracts families and community leaders alike. City Event Details Midland Annual Tridge Walk (09:00–10:30), live music, mayoral remarks, and community networking activities. Best pick: Iconic Midland Tridge Walk, which is a signature Labor Day community tradition in Michigan. Connecticut Connecticut offers a mix of traditional fairs, athletic competitions, and family fun. From classic state fairs to quirky parades, it has something for everyone. City Event Details Woodstock, Haddam Neck & Goshen Traditional state fairs New Haven Faxon Law Road Race with Olympians Newtown “Pets on Parade” Note NYC Central Labor Council Parade is on 6 Sept, not on Labor Day itself