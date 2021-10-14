CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term-Wise Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

Download from here the term-wise syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Punjabi for the current academic session. Students should prepare for their term-end exam according to the revised syllabus only.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2021-22 for term 1 and term 2 can be downloaded from here. This syllabus is in accordance with the latest assessment scheme and it mentions the separate course structure for each term, first and second. You will get to know the chapters/topics to be covered both for grammar and literature sections. This revised syllabus also mentions the details of internal assessment for both terms along with the question paper format for the second term. All those students who have Punjabi as one of their subjects must analyse the revised syllabus thoroughly to prepare for the CBSE Board Exam in the right manner.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Course Structure 2021-22:

Session 2021-22 exam will be held in 2 phases.

→ Term 1: MCQ-based examination (40 marks) + Internal Assessment (10 marks)

→ Term 2: Subjective type examination (40 marks) + Internal Assessment (10 marks)

Duration of exam:

→ Term 1 - 1 hour 30 minutes

→ Term 2 - 2 hours

1st Term (MCQ)

Full syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Punjabi for Term 1 and Term 2 can be checked from the following link where the revised syllabus can be downloaded in PDF format.

You can also check below the Old CBSE Syllabus of Class 10th Punjabi that was released in the beginning of the current academic session. This syllabus can be referred to for knowing the changes made in the syllabus and understand how chapters/topics have been divided between two terms, I and II. The link to the old syllabus is provided below:

