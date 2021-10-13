CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (with Answer Key)

CBSE Sample Paper is best to understand the expected structure of the board question paper. It gives you a chance to mould your revisions according to the format and number of questions to be asked in the exam. We are providing here the CBSE sample paper for Class 10 NCC which is one of the popular subjects in class 10. Download the Class 10 NCC Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 along with the answer key or marking scheme of the paper. Follow these important resources to score high in exam.
CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (076) Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22:
Time Allowed: 90 Minutes
SECTION-A
PART-I (Attempt any 16 Question)
1. What is the weight of the bullet of the .22 rifle?
a) 40 gms
b) 42 gms
c) 41 gms
d) 43 gms
Answer: a) 40 gms
2. The angle formed between toe to toe in attention position is:
a) 45 degree
b) 20 degree
c) 30 degree
d) 10 degree
Answer: c) 30 degree
3. What is the average requirement of sleep in a day?
a) 6 to 7 hrs.
b) 7 to 8 hrs.
c) 8 to 9 hrs.
d) None of the above
Answer: b) 7 to 8 hrs.
4. Why is Weapons Training necessary?
a) For self-defense
b) For attack
c) For hobby
d) For show off
Answer: a) For self-defense
5. Drill is taught to NCC cadets to imbibe:
a) Strength
b) Discipline
c) Endurance
d) Leadership skills
Answer: b) Discipline
6. The distance between the heels in stand-at-ease position is:
a) 12 inches
b) 13 inches
c) 14 inches
d) 15 inches
Answer: a) 12 inches
7. The weight of .22 Rifle MK IV is:
a) 4 kg
b) 3.93 kg
c) 2.78 kg
d) 3.20 kg
Answer: b) 3.93 kg
8. Drill brings about the coordination between:
a) Hand & Legs
b) Legs & Mind
c) Mind & Body
d) Rifle & Body
Answer: c) Mind & Body
9. How many degrees does the cadet turn in wheeling?
a) 45
b) 60
c) 75
d) 90
Answer: d) 90
10. Why is 'Forming of a squad' done?
a) Change the formation
b) change the direction
c) Halt
d) saluting
Answer: a) Change the formation
11. The weight of .22 Deluxe Rifle is
a) 8 lbs 10 oz
b) 6 lbs 3 oz
c) 8 lbs 2 oz
d) 6 lbs 2 oz
Answer: a) 8 lbs 10 oz
12. While passing an Officer, salute will be given at which pace?
a) Second
b) Third
c) Fourth
d) Sixth
Answer: d) Sixth
13. The length of bullet of .22 Rifle is:
a) 12mm
b) 13mm
c) 10mm
d) 14mm
Answer: c) 10mm
14. The motto of N.C.C. was adopted on:
a) 23rd Dec 1947
b) 23rd Dec 1957
c) 25th Dec 1957
d) 25th Dec 1947
Answer: b) 23rd Dec 1957
15. What is the Composition and Strength for Guard of Honor for the Vice President and Prime Minister?
a) 50
b) 75
c) 100
d) 150
Answer: c) 100
16. The full form of MPI is
a) Man point of impact
b) mean point of impact
c) Main point of impact
d) mid-point of impact
Answer: b) mean point of impact
17. Give one word for the act of firing a shot.
a) Cocking
b) Shooting
c) Suiting
d) Grouping
Answer: b) Shooting
18. Why is the red flag used when firing?
a) To scare
b) To tell that there is firing on the range
c) For the Red Cross
d) For decoration
Answer: b) To tell that there is firing on the range
