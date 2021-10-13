CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (with Answer Key)

CBSE Sample Question Paper of NCC for the Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 is provided here for download. Answer key or Marking Scheme of the paper is also provided here for reference.

CBSE Sample Paper is best to understand the expected structure of the board question paper. It gives you a chance to mould your revisions according to the format and number of questions to be asked in the exam. We are providing here the CBSE sample paper for Class 10 NCC which is one of the popular subjects in class 10. Download the Class 10 NCC Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 along with the answer key or marking scheme of the paper. Follow these important resources to score high in exam.

CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (076) Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22:

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

SECTION-A

PART-I (Attempt any 16 Question)

1. What is the weight of the bullet of the .22 rifle?

a) 40 gms

b) 42 gms

c) 41 gms

d) 43 gms

Answer: a) 40 gms

2. The angle formed between toe to toe in attention position is:

a) 45 degree

b) 20 degree

c) 30 degree

d) 10 degree

Answer: c) 30 degree

3. What is the average requirement of sleep in a day?

a) 6 to 7 hrs.

b) 7 to 8 hrs.

c) 8 to 9 hrs.

d) None of the above

Answer: b) 7 to 8 hrs.

4. Why is Weapons Training necessary?

a) For self-defense

b) For attack

c) For hobby

d) For show off

Answer: a) For self-defense

5. Drill is taught to NCC cadets to imbibe:

a) Strength

b) Discipline

c) Endurance

d) Leadership skills

Answer: b) Discipline

6. The distance between the heels in stand-at-ease position is:

a) 12 inches

b) 13 inches

c) 14 inches

d) 15 inches

Answer: a) 12 inches

7. The weight of .22 Rifle MK IV is:

a) 4 kg

b) 3.93 kg

c) 2.78 kg

d) 3.20 kg

Answer: b) 3.93 kg

8. Drill brings about the coordination between:

a) Hand & Legs

b) Legs & Mind

c) Mind & Body

d) Rifle & Body

Answer: c) Mind & Body

Check: CBSE Class 10 NCC Term 1, 2 Syllabus 2021-2022

9. How many degrees does the cadet turn in wheeling?

a) 45

b) 60

c) 75

d) 90

Answer: d) 90

10. Why is 'Forming of a squad' done?

a) Change the formation

b) change the direction

c) Halt

d) saluting

Answer: a) Change the formation

11. The weight of .22 Deluxe Rifle is

a) 8 lbs 10 oz

b) 6 lbs 3 oz

c) 8 lbs 2 oz

d) 6 lbs 2 oz

Answer: a) 8 lbs 10 oz

12. While passing an Officer, salute will be given at which pace?

a) Second

b) Third

c) Fourth

d) Sixth

Answer: d) Sixth

13. The length of bullet of .22 Rifle is:

a) 12mm

b) 13mm

c) 10mm

d) 14mm

Answer: c) 10mm

14. The motto of N.C.C. was adopted on:

a) 23rd Dec 1947

b) 23rd Dec 1957

c) 25th Dec 1957

d) 25th Dec 1947

Answer: b) 23rd Dec 1957

15. What is the Composition and Strength for Guard of Honor for the Vice President and Prime Minister?

a) 50

b) 75

c) 100

d) 150

Answer: c) 100

16. The full form of MPI is

a) Man point of impact

b) mean point of impact

c) Main point of impact

d) mid-point of impact

Answer: b) mean point of impact

17. Give one word for the act of firing a shot.

a) Cocking

b) Shooting

c) Suiting

d) Grouping

Answer: b) Shooting

18. Why is the red flag used when firing?

a) To scare

b) To tell that there is firing on the range

c) For the Red Cross

d) For decoration

Answer: b) To tell that there is firing on the range

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

