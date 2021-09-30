CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus for Term I and Term II (2021-2022): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 is provided here. This is the revised syllabus that was released by the board in July month after the announcement of the semester system for CBSE Class 10. This syllabus includes the term-wise course structure for Class 10 NCC subject. It mentions names of chapters, unit-wise weightage and details of practical work and internal assessment for Term 1 and Term 2. The full syllabus can also download in PDF format.
CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (N.C.C) (CODE: 076) Course Structure 2021-2022:
Session 2021-22 exam will be held in 2 phases.
First Term Exam in November-December- Multiple Choice Questions type
Second Term exam in March-April 2022- subjective type
1st Term (MCQ)
Common Subject
UNIT WITH TOPICS
MARKS
Unit-1: The NCC
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC
Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC
· Aims and Objectives of NCC
· Organization and Training and NCC Song
· Incentives of Joining NCC
04
Unit-4: Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience of orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command
· Drill with Arms
· Getting on parade with rifle and dressing at the order
· Dismissing and falling out
· Gun salute, Salami Shastra
· Squad drill
· Short/long trail from the order and vice-versa
· Examine arms Ceremonial Drill
· Guard Mounting
07
Unit-5: Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing
· The lying position, holding and aiming
· Trigger operation and firing a shot
· Range precautions and safety precautions
· Theory of group and snap shooting
05
Unit-9: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information about maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
· Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
· Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
· Wounds and fractures
06
Unit -10: Environment Awareness and Conservation
Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment
Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular
· Natural resources – conservation and management
· Water conservation and rain water harvesting
· Waste management
· Pollution control water, air, noise, soil
03
Specialized Subject (Army)
Unit-1:Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
· Basic organization of Armed Forces
· Organization of the Army
· Badges and Ranks
· Honors and Awards
· Modes of entry into Army
02
Unit-3:Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading
· Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.
· Topographical forms and technical terms
· Cardinal points and Types of North
· Types of bearings and use of service protractor
06
Unit-5:Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends Means of communication·
02
Specialized Subject (Navy)
Unit-1:Naval Orientation
Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization. Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War1971etc.
· Rank Structure and Badges- PBOR to MCPO and Equivalent
· Rank Structure and Badges- Officers and equivalent
· Mode of entry into IN
03
Unit-2: Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.
Scope: Introduction to visual communication.
· Semaphore, use of semaphore, introduction of various letter position, Reading of semaphore message,
· Transmission of semaphore message
03
Unit-5: Ship and Boat Modeling
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Ship Modeling to cadets
Scope: Basic knowledge about reading of Diagrams and constriction of Ship Models
· Practical Training on Static Models
· Preparation of hull construction
· Preparation of super structure
04
Specialized Subject (Air force)
Unit-1 :Air Campaigns
Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force
· Indo-PakWar-1971
· Operation Safe Sagar
03
Unit-2:Aircraft Recognition
Aim: To in traduce various aircrafts of the Air Force Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF
· Fighters
· Transport
· Helicopters
04
Unit-5:Maps
Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air Navigation Scope: Use of Maps and fundamentals of Map Reading from the air
· Maps
03
Practical – 15 Marks
1st Term (School level) No External examiner
⇨ Assignment/Project- 07 Marks
Distribution of Marks
- i) Introduction-01 Mark
- ii) training Aid- 01 marks
iii) Aim- 01 Mark
- iv) Explanation-03 Marks
- v) Precautions -01 Marks
*Suggested Topics for Assignments/ Projects
1.Organisation and Training of NCC
2.Incentives in NCC
3.Firing a shot
4.Group shooting precautions and procedure
5.Drill
6.Guard Mounting
7.Personal Hygiene
- Basics of First Aid
- Environment
- Pollution
⇨ Drill Demonstration -05 Marks
*Drill
1.Savdhan, Vishram, Dahine mud, Baen Mud, Peechhe Mud , KhadeKhade saluting, Turnout, Tez Chal , Dheere Chal
⇨ Viva –Voce-03 Marks( Based on Assignment/Project/Drill Demonstration
Note: Assignments /Projects should not be repeated in other Term. They should be from the syllabus allotted in the term.
2nd Term Common Subject
Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India
· Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India
· Unity in Diversity
· Famous Leaders of India
· Contribution of Youth to Nation Building
|
Unit-3 : Civil Affairs
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
· Civil Defense Organization and its duties/ NDMA
· Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities
· Fire Service and Fire Fighting
|
Unit-6 : Adventure Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities
· Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning
· Rock Climbing
