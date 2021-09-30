CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus for Term I and Term II (2021-2022): Download in PDF

CBSE Term Wise Syllabus for Class 10 NCC subjects can be downloaded from here in PDF. This revised syllabus must be followed while preparing for the Term 1 and Term 2 board exams.

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 is provided here. This is the revised syllabus that was released by the board in July month after the announcement of the semester system for CBSE Class 10. This syllabus includes the term-wise course structure for Class 10 NCC subject. It mentions names of chapters, unit-wise weightage and details of practical work and internal assessment for Term 1 and Term 2. The full syllabus can also download in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (N.C.C) (CODE: 076) Course Structure 2021-2022:

Session 2021-22 exam will be held in 2 phases.

First Term Exam in November-December- Multiple Choice Questions type

Second Term exam in March-April 2022- subjective type

1st Term (MCQ)

Common Subject

UNIT WITH TOPICS MARKS Unit-1: The NCC Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC · Aims and Objectives of NCC · Organization and Training and NCC Song · Incentives of Joining NCC 04 Unit-4: Drill Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience of orders Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command · Drill with Arms · Getting on parade with rifle and dressing at the order · Dismissing and falling out · Gun salute, Salami Shastra · Squad drill · Short/long trail from the order and vice-versa · Examine arms Ceremonial Drill · Guard Mounting 07 Unit-5: Weapon Training Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing · The lying position, holding and aiming · Trigger operation and firing a shot · Range precautions and safety precautions · Theory of group and snap shooting 05 Unit-9: Health and Hygiene Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene Scope: Basic information about maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing · Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene) · Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies · Wounds and fractures 06 Unit -10: Environment Awareness and Conservation Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular · Natural resources – conservation and management · Water conservation and rain water harvesting · Waste management · Pollution control water, air, noise, soil 03

Specialized Subject (Army)

Unit-1:Armed Forces Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces · Basic organization of Armed Forces · Organization of the Army · Badges and Ranks · Honors and Awards · Modes of entry into Army 02 Unit-3:Map Reading Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading · Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs. · Topographical forms and technical terms · Cardinal points and Types of North · Types of bearings and use of service protractor 06 Unit-5:Communication Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications Scope: Types of communications and future trends Means of communication· 02

Specialized Subject (Navy)

Unit-1:Naval Orientation Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization. Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War1971etc. · Rank Structure and Badges- PBOR to MCPO and Equivalent · Rank Structure and Badges- Officers and equivalent · Mode of entry into IN 03 Unit-2: Naval Communication Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication. Scope: Introduction to visual communication. · Semaphore, use of semaphore, introduction of various letter position, Reading of semaphore message, · Transmission of semaphore message 03 Unit-5: Ship and Boat Modeling Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Ship Modeling to cadets Scope: Basic knowledge about reading of Diagrams and constriction of Ship Models · Practical Training on Static Models · Preparation of hull construction · Preparation of super structure 04

Specialized Subject (Air force)

Unit-1 :Air Campaigns Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force · Indo-PakWar-1971 · Operation Safe Sagar 03 Unit-2:Aircraft Recognition Aim: To in traduce various aircrafts of the Air Force Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF · Fighters · Transport · Helicopters 04 Unit-5:Maps Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air Navigation Scope: Use of Maps and fundamentals of Map Reading from the air · Maps 03

Practical – 15 Marks

1st Term (School level) No External examiner

⇨ Assignment/Project- 07 Marks

Distribution of Marks

i) Introduction-01 Mark ii) training Aid- 01 marks

iii) Aim- 01 Mark

iv) Explanation-03 Marks v) Precautions -01 Marks

*Suggested Topics for Assignments/ Projects

1.Organisation and Training of NCC

2.Incentives in NCC

3.Firing a shot

4.Group shooting precautions and procedure

5.Drill

6.Guard Mounting

7.Personal Hygiene

Basics of First Aid Environment Pollution

⇨ Drill Demonstration -05 Marks

*Drill

1.Savdhan, Vishram, Dahine mud, Baen Mud, Peechhe Mud , KhadeKhade saluting, Turnout, Tez Chal , Dheere Chal

⇨ Viva –Voce-03 Marks( Based on Assignment/Project/Drill Demonstration

Note: Assignments /Projects should not be repeated in other Term. They should be from the syllabus allotted in the term.

2nd Term Common Subject

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India · Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India · Unity in Diversity · Famous Leaders of India · Contribution of Youth to Nation Building Unit-3 : Civil Affairs Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters · Civil Defense Organization and its duties/ NDMA · Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities · Fire Service and Fire Fighting Unit-6 : Adventure Training Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities · Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning · Rock Climbing

