CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022: Download with Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper for Term 1 Exam (to be held in November-December 2021) is provided here along with the CBSE Marking Scheme cum Answer Key for the same.

CBSE Term 1 Sample Paper for Class 10 Home Science is important to know the paper pattern for the upcoming MCQ-based exam. Students can prepare effectively for their Home Science exam if they clearly know the format and level of the expected questions. CBSE Marking Scheme mentions the right answers to all questions given the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2021-22. Both the sample paper and marking scheme can be downloaded from here PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science (064) Sample Paper Term 1 (2021-2022):

Time Allowed: 90 minutes

Maximum Marks: 35

General Instructions:

There are total 55 questions. All questions carry equal marks. Question paper is divided into three sections- A, B and C. Section A has question no.1 to 22 (Total 22 multiple choice questions). Attempt any 18 questions. Section B has question no. 23 to 43 (Total 21 multiple choice questions). Attempt any 17 questions. Section C has two case studies. It has question no. 44 to 55 (Total 12 multiple choice questions). Attempt any 10 questions.

Check: CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022

SECTION A

(Attempt any 18 questions)

1. Play is a _________ and joyful activity.

a. Emotional

b. Spontaneous

c. Calculated

d. Magical

2. Thinking of make- believe situation which is not real is an example of ____________.

a. Propositional thought

b. Systematic thinking

c. Personal fable

d. Abstract thinking

3. Which of the following is not an advantage of time management?

a. Saves time and energy

b. Avoids last minute tension

c. Helps to plan ahead

d. Increases anxiety

4. At what age a child is able to form sentences using passive voice?

a. 3 years

b. 2 years

c. 8 years

d. 4 years

5. A child is sitting in the room and playing with puppets. What type of play is this?

a. Natural Play

b. Active Play

c. Curious Play

d. Passive Play

6. __________ is the person who directly comes in contact with packaged or unpackaged food, equipment, utensils and is expected to adopt all hygienic requirements.

a. Food shopkeeper

b. Food officer

c. Food handler

d. Food supplier

7. Time plan means

a. Doing work in simplified ways

b. Advance plan of all the activities

c. Performing many activities at the same time

d. Alternating activities

8. Once _________ food is opened, should always be stored in glass bowls/jars.

a. Raw

b. Canned

c. Cooked

d. Ready to eat

9. Meena is buying a toy for her niece who is three years old, which of the following statement not to be considered while buying toys for her?

a. Expensive

b. With soft edges

c. ISI marked

d. Colour fast

10. Which of the following is an example of fixed time activity?

a. Lunch time

b. Talking with your friends

c. Office time

d. Searching on internet

11. Which of the following is not a characteristic of language development in four year old child?

a. Improvement in pronunciation

b. Use of tongue twisters

c. Cannot use past tense

d. Aware of phonetics

12.What is peak load period?

a. When multiple activities are done at the same time

b. Period of rest

c. Time gap in between two activities

d. Period of emergency

13. What kind of toy is appropriate for six months old Raj?

a. Illustrated books

b. Squeaky toys

c. Building blocks

d. Interlocking toys

14. Shlok is five years old and has started going to primary school. Which social skills is displayed by him while interacting with others?

a. Prefer playing alone

b. Sharing and cooperation

c. Keep secrets

d. Long lasting relationship with friends

15. What temperature is considered as danger zone in which bacteria can grow quickly?

a. 5 C° -60 C°

b. Above 60 C°

c. Below 5 C°

d. 10 C° - 65 C°

16. Working in correct posture helps a person to

a. Get enough rest

b. Feel motivated

c. Save energy

d. Do two activities at same time

17. Anup likes to solve different types of puzzles. It will help in developing his____________ skills.

a. Social

b. Emotional

c. Physical

d. Cognitive

18. Suggest your mother the best way to save her energy while cleaning the house.

a. Mopping while sitting

b. Using long handled mop

c. Mopping while bending

d. Using short handled mop

19. Which characteristic Mrs. Jain should consider while selecting new work place for her office?

a. Spacious

b. Cluttered

c. Clustered

d. Noisy

20. Which of the following statement is correct for adolescents?

a. Give less importance to their friends

b. Have rebellious attitude

c. Follow set rules

d. Always emotionally balanced

21. An example of proper sequence of work is

a. Chopping then sauteing vegetables

b. Pressure cooking then soaking

c. Ironing then washing

d. Mopping then brooming

22. You have dinner party at your home. Suggest best way to avoid unnecessary movement while setting table.

a. Attractive table cover

b. Use of paper napkins

c. Use of tray for cutlery

d. Correct height of table

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete & Best Study Material for 2021-2022