CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus for Term 1 & Term 2 (2021-2022): Download in PDF

CBSE Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Class 10th Home Science

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here. Students can download this syllabus and know the chapters and topics prescribed for Term 1 and Term 2. Through this syllabus, they will also know the examination structure including the pattern of theory paper and practical examination. Details of internal assessment for both terms (1 and 2) can also be known from this revised syllabus.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022

Class 10 Home Science Revised Syllabus 2021-2022:

TERM I Course Structure: Theory & Practical

Theory: 35 Marks

Unit No. Units Marks No. of Periods 1 Human Growth & Development – II 13 36 2 Management of Resources 14 36 3 Food and Personal Hygiene 08 18 35 90

TERM II Course Structure: Theory & Practical

Theory: 35 Marks

Unit No. Units Marks No. of Periods 4 Meal Planning 12 30 5 Food Safety and Consumer Education 11 30 6 Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel 12 30 35 90

CLASS X HOME SCIENCE

TERM I

Unit I: Human Growth and Development II

a. Play (birth-5 years), role of play in growth and development of children. Types of play-active, passive, natural, serious and exploratory, selection of play material for children.

b. Childhood (3 years onwards)-Age specific milestones- Physical, motor , social, emotional, cognitive and language

c. Adolescents: Special Features- Physical and biological, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language

Unit II: Management of Resources: Time, Energy & Money

a) Time Management - Definition and Importance

b) Time plans - Factors affecting time plan

c) Energy Management : Definition and Importance

d) Fatigue and Work Simplification

Unit III: Food & Personal Hygiene

Principles of hygienic handling of food, including serving of food.

a) Hygiene in kitchen

b) Personal hygiene of food handler

c) Hygiene during food storage

TERM II

Unit IV: Meal Planning

a) Concept of Meal Planning

b) Factors affecting meal planning : age, sex, climate, occupation, cost of food items, number of family members, occasion, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes

c) Basic food groups

d) Use of food groups in planning balanced meal for self and family.

Unit V: Food Safety and Consumer Education

a) Problems faced by Consumer-Mal-practices of traders, price variation, poor quality, Faulty weights and measures, non-availability of goods, misleading information, lack of standardized products

b) Food adulteration : Concept, adulterants (Metanil yellow, Argemone , Kesari dal) and harmful effects of adulteration,

c) Food Safety Standards-FSSAI (2006)

Unit VI: Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel

a) Cleaning and finishing agents used in routine care of clothes.

b) Stain Removal

c) Storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics

CLASS X HOME SCIENCE

PRACTICALS for TERM I

Make a suitable play material for children between birth to 5 years (group activity) List five areas of agreement and disagreement each with parents, siblings and friends, and give your suggestion to improve the relationships. Plan a balanced meal for yourself. Make a time plan to self for one day.

PRACTICALS for TERM II

Write a report on any five malpractices you have observed in the market and write your responsibilities as a consumer in each context. Prepare a slogan/poster to create awareness on consumer education Remove stain from white cotton fabric: curry, paint, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee

SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION

CLASS X HOME SCIENCE

TERM I

I LAB ACTIVITY Marks a Plan a balanced meal for yourself 5 Marks b Prepare a time plan for self for one day 5 Marks II Play Material 5 Marks Total 15 Marks

