CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus for Term 1 & Term 2 (2021-2022): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here. Students can download this syllabus and know the chapters and topics prescribed for Term 1 and Term 2. Through this syllabus, they will also know the examination structure including the pattern of theory paper and practical examination. Details of internal assessment for both terms (1 and 2) can also be known from this revised syllabus.
Class 10 Home Science Revised Syllabus 2021-2022:
TERM I Course Structure: Theory & Practical
Theory: 35 Marks
|
Unit No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
No. of Periods
|
1
|
Human Growth & Development – II
|
13
|
36
|
2
|
Management of Resources
|
14
|
36
|
3
|
Food and Personal Hygiene
|
08
|
18
|
|
|
35
|
90
TERM II Course Structure: Theory & Practical
Theory: 35 Marks
|
Unit No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
No. of Periods
|
4
|
Meal Planning
|
12
|
30
|
5
|
Food Safety and Consumer Education
|
11
|
30
|
6
|
Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel
|
12
|
30
|
|
|
35
|
90
CLASS X HOME SCIENCE
TERM I
Unit I: Human Growth and Development II
a. Play (birth-5 years), role of play in growth and development of children. Types of play-active, passive, natural, serious and exploratory, selection of play material for children.
b. Childhood (3 years onwards)-Age specific milestones- Physical, motor , social, emotional, cognitive and language
c. Adolescents: Special Features- Physical and biological, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language
Unit II: Management of Resources: Time, Energy & Money
a) Time Management - Definition and Importance
b) Time plans - Factors affecting time plan
c) Energy Management : Definition and Importance
d) Fatigue and Work Simplification
Unit III: Food & Personal Hygiene
Principles of hygienic handling of food, including serving of food.
a) Hygiene in kitchen
b) Personal hygiene of food handler
c) Hygiene during food storage
TERM II
Unit IV: Meal Planning
a) Concept of Meal Planning
b) Factors affecting meal planning : age, sex, climate, occupation, cost of food items, number of family members, occasion, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes
c) Basic food groups
d) Use of food groups in planning balanced meal for self and family.
Unit V: Food Safety and Consumer Education
a) Problems faced by Consumer-Mal-practices of traders, price variation, poor quality, Faulty weights and measures, non-availability of goods, misleading information, lack of standardized products
b) Food adulteration : Concept, adulterants (Metanil yellow, Argemone , Kesari dal) and harmful effects of adulteration,
c) Food Safety Standards-FSSAI (2006)
Unit VI: Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel
a) Cleaning and finishing agents used in routine care of clothes.
b) Stain Removal
c) Storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics
CLASS X HOME SCIENCE
PRACTICALS for TERM I
- Make a suitable play material for children between birth to 5 years (group activity)
- List five areas of agreement and disagreement each with parents, siblings and friends, and give your suggestion to improve the relationships.
- Plan a balanced meal for yourself.
- Make a time plan to self for one day.
PRACTICALS for TERM II
- Write a report on any five malpractices you have observed in the market and write your responsibilities as a consumer in each context.
- Prepare a slogan/poster to create awareness on consumer education
- Remove stain from white cotton fabric: curry, paint, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee
SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION
CLASS X HOME SCIENCE
TERM I
|
I
|
LAB ACTIVITY
|
Marks
|
a
|
Plan a balanced meal for yourself
|
5 Marks
|
b
|
Prepare a time plan for self for one day
|
5 Marks
|
II
|
Play Material
|
5 Marks
|
|
Total
|
15 Marks
This syllabus can also be downloaded and saved in PDF by clicking in the following link:
|
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2)
You may also get the old CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus to understand how topics have been bifurcated for the two terms in the latest revised syllabus. Link to the old syllabus is given below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Home Science OLD Syllabus 2021-2022 (Released on 31st March)
