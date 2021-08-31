CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22: What is the Special Study Plan for Term 1? Check Key Points and Important Resources

CBSE Class 10th Study Plan for class 10th students is a guide for the Term 1 exam preparations that are going to be held in November-December 2021. Check details here with important resources for good scores in exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the first part of the board exams, i.e., the Term 1 Exam November-December 2021. The pattern of the exam will be totally different than the previous years.

➤ The Term 1 Exam will have multiple choice questions.

➤ Questions including case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs will be asked in the exam.

➤ The exam will be held for 90 minutes.

While everyone is waiting for the CBSE sample papers, the board has shared a special study plan for the term 1 exams in order to compensate for the delay in sample question papers release. This study plan mentions tips and guidance on how to finish your syllabus and start effective revision before the first part of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus Timeline:

→ Complete your term 1 syllabus by 25th September 2021

→ Complete your term 2 syllabus by 5th November 2021

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Revision Timeline:

→ From the end of September to the 1st week of November

(approximately 30-35 days from now)

CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus for Term 1 with Latest Course Structure and Weightage

Important points to consider during revision:

Follow the “Student Study Hours" concept

CBSE suggests overall 6 hours of self-study (apart from online classes plus tests/Internal Assessment assignments) to maintain productivity. Students should spend equal amounts of time for self-study, i.e., 2 hours on every main subject (Maths, Science and Social Science). Two hours can be devoted to the study of English or Social Science in rotation as these subjects have a lot of chapters to cover.

1 DAY = 2 hours Per Main Subject Hours (daily) Class 10th 2 hours Mathematics 2 hours Science 2 hours Social Science/English

Check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Pattern 2021-2022 (Assessment Criteria & Question Paper Format)

Study Material by CBSE Experts

Apart from zoom slides, rough notes and NCERT, CBSE Experts heavily recommend is the EDUCART Question Banks for Class 10th (available on Amazon). These books cover all Assertion Reason, Case Study/ Source/ Competency/ Extract based MCQs of any subject for the Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022. These books are prepared by selected Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers in consultation with the NCERT subject matter experts.

Students may also refer to the free question bank released by the board. These chapter-wise case study/extract-based MCQs are very useful for the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2021-2022. Check the following links:

Breakdown of Subjects

In order to use the student study hour concept effectively, every student should make a rough plan by dividing the chapters on the basis of difficulty level or length. An example of the breakdown of the Class 10 Mathematics TERM 1 Chapters is shown below:

Here’s an example of Class 10 Mathematics TERM 1 Chapters covered in the book.

Type Chapters Days Hours How Easy Real Numbers 4 Days 8 Hours (max) NCERT + Term 1 MCQs Question Bank Easy Probability 4 Days 8 Hours (max) Easy Area Related To Circles 4 Days 8 Hours (max) Easy Coordinate Geometry 4 Days 8 Hours (max) Lengthy Polynomial 6 Days 12 Hours (max) NCERT + Term 1 MCQs Question Bank Lengthy Linear Equations 6 Days 12 Hours (max) Lengthy Triangles 6 Days 12 Hours (max) Lengthy Introduction to Trigonometry 6 Days 12 Hours (max)

Students can create a similar plan for all other subjects as well.

Some of the most important tips and suggestions for the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 exam preparations are:

➤ Learn the NCERT concepts by heart.

➤ Practice chapter-wise objective question banks for Class 10 Term 1 to familiarise the format of questions and revise important concepts before the exam.

➤ Once the CBSE sample papers are released, practice them rigorously to perform well in your term 1 exams.

➤ Use the sample papers for self-assessment.

➤ Study the weak topics repeatedly for not leaving any loophole in your exam preparations.

With the start of the September month, students should now start working more actively towards their exam preparations so that they are able to score excellent marks in the MCQ based Test. Remember, the marks obtained in Term 1 will be considered while calculating your overall score in the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2021-2022.