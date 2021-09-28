CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021 (with Answers): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021 with Marking Scheme can be downloaded from here. Answers for all questions can be checked from the CBSE marking scheme.

CBSE Term 1 Sample Paper 2021 from Class 10 Computer Applications is provided here along with its marking scheme (solution). This sample paper must be analysed to understand the paper pattern and know what type of questions will be asked in the term 1 exam. Also, check the marking scheme to know correct answers to all questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications (165) Term 1 Sample Question Paper 2021-22:

Maximum Marks: 25

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

The Question Paper contains three sections A, B and C. Section A has 20 questions. Attempt any 16 questions. Section B has 20 questions. Attempt any 16 questions. Section C has 10 questions. Attempt any 8 questions. All questions carry equal marks. There is no negative marking.

Check: CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 1, 2 Syllabus 2021-2022

Section-A

This section consists of 20 questions of MCQ type. Answer any 16 questions.

1. Which one of the following software comes under Open-Source Software category?

a.Photoshop

b.Ms-Paint

c.Linux

d.Windows

2. HTML tag to draw horizontal line:

a.<hl>

b.<hr>

c.<hline>

d.None of the above

3. Secure data transmission means

a) Data is accessible by any unauthorized person during transmission.

b) Data can not be accessed by any unauthorized person during transmission.

c) Transmission of data happens easily

d) No one can access it

4. The correct HTML code to display(P+Q)2 is:

a.<SUB>(P+) 2</SUB>

b.P+Q<SUP> 2</SUP>

c.(P+Q)<SUP> 2</SUP>

d.<SUP>(P+Q) 2</SUP>

5. Which HTML tags cause browsers to render text as italics?

a.<text style = “italics”></text>

b.<ital.></ital.>

c.<i></i>

d.<b></b>

6. The correct HTML code for inserting an image is:

a.<img herf=”image.gif”>

b.<img>image.gif</gif>

c.<image src = “image.gif”>

d.<img src = “image.gif”>

7. Which attribute is NOT valid for the <body>tag?

a.background

b.color

c.vlink

d.bgcolor

8. ____________attribute is used to specify the location of an image file.

a.alt

b.src

c.align

d.name

9. Which of the following is NOT an example of Intellectual Property rights?

a.Patent

b.Trademark

c.Password

d.Industrial Design

10. The_________ attribute of <img> tag specifies an alternate text for an image, if the image cannot be displayed due to any reason.

a.alt

b.alternate

c.tooltip

d.text

11. While creating a Web document, which unit is used to express an image’s height and width?

a.Centimeters

b.Pixels

c.Dots per inch

d.Inches

12. Preeti needs to send a very confidential message to her colleague in office over a secure channel. She uses a technique wherein an actual message (which is in readable form) can be converted into an unreadable message. This concept is known as________________

a.Encryption

b.Decryption

c.Plagiarism

d.Data Security

14. The default alignment of images, that are inserted in Web page, is:

a.left

b.right

c.inline with text

d.middle

15. Which of the following techniques can be used for security of data?

a.Authentication

b.Authorisation

c.Encryption

d.All of the Above

16. Which of the following is not a cybercrime?

a.Plagiarism

b.Phishing

c.using licensed software

d.hacking

17. _________ is a software for which exclusive rights of modification in the source code remain with the owner.

a.Free Open-Source Software

b.Freeware

c.Open-Source Software

d.Proprietary Software

18. A _______________ is the right given by the government to an inventor to protect his/ her invention from being used/copied for a fixed period of time.

a.Copyright

b.Intellectual Property

c.Patent

d.Trademark

19. Which of these is NOT an attribute of the font tag?

a.color

b.face

c.type

d.size

20. The <_________><________> tag displays text in subscript form.

a.sub

b.sup

c.sups

d.subs.

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 1 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete & Best Study Material for 2021-2022