CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 1 Paper Tomorrow: Check Important Practice Questions for Self Assessment

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 1 Exam 2021-22 are provided here with answers. These questions are helpful for last minute revision for tomorrow’s paper.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct the Computer Applications paper for Class 10 tomorrow, on 8th December, 2021. We have provided here important practice questions for the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 1 Exam. Important MCQs from HTML and Cyber Ethics are available here in PDF format. Answers to all questions are provided with answers for reference. These questions can be very helpful for self-assessment and boost your preparation level before the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Practice Questions for Term 1 Exam 2021-22:

1._____ tag creates a bulleted list.

a.<UL>

b.<UO>

c.<BL>

d.<OL>

Answer: a.<UL>

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

2.The code for inserting an image in an HTML page is:

a.<imgerc=" " alt=" ">

b.<imagerc=" " alt=" ">

c.<imgsrc=" " alt=" ">

d.<img=" " alt=" ">

Answer: c.<imgsrc=" " alt=" ">

3.Which attribute is used with img tag to display the text if image could not load in browser?

a.description

b.name

c.alt

d.id

Answer: c.alt

4.Ravi was trying to log-in to his net-banking account. He noticed that the URL of the net banking starts with 'https'. The 's' in 'https' stands for _____

a.safe

b.source

c.software

d.Secure

Answer: d.Secure

5._____ tag is used for a horizontal line.

a.<hr>

b.<hl>

c.<hi>

d.<ho>

Answer: a.<hr>

6.What is the use of <br> tag in HTML Code?

a.insert a single line break

b.introduce a paragraph

c.add the brackets

d.none of these

Answer: a.insert a single line break

7.An empty HTML element has a _____ tag but no _____ tag.

a.ending, starting

b.starting, ending

c.imgae, alt

d.body, head

Answer: b.starting, ending

8.The correct HTML code to display (a2 + b2) is:

a.a+b<SUP>2</SUP>

b.(a+b)<SUP>2</SUP>

c.a<SUP>2</SUP> + b<SUP>2</SUP>

d.a<SUB>2</SUB> + b<SUB>2</SUB>

Answer: c.a<SUP>2</SUP> + b<SUP>2</SUP>

.

.

.

Download all questions and answers in PDF from the following link: