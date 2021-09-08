CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus for Term 1 & Term 2: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10th Computer Applications Syllabus 2021-2022 (Revised) is available here. Download the term-wise syllabus and start an active preparation for the upcoming board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Revised Syllabus for the current academic session 2021-2022 is released available here for download in PDF. You will get the Computer Applications syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2. It is quite necessary that you go through this revised and reduced term-wise syllabus and then create your study plan for the term end exams accordingly.

Computer Applications Class 10 (Code 165) Term-Wise Syllabus (2021-22)

Learning Outcomes

1. Ability to create a simple website

2. Ability to embed images, audio and video in an HTML page

3. Ability to use style sheets to beautify the web pages.

4. Ability to Interface a web site with a web server and record the details of a user's request.

5. Ability to follow basic cyber ethics

6. Ability to familiarize with network concepts.

Distribution of Marks and Periods TERM I + TERM II

TERM I

Sr No. Unit Name Marks 1. Cyber ethics 10 2. HTML 15

Unit 3: Cyber ethics

• Netiquettes.

• Software licenses and the open source software movement.

• Intellectual property rights, plagiarism and digital property rights.

• Freedom of information and the digital divide.

• E-commerce: Privacy, fraud, secure data transmission.

Unit 2: HTML - I

• Introduction to web page designing using HTML: create and save an HTML document, access a web page using a web browser.

• HTML tags: html, head, title, body, (attributes: text, background, bgcolor, link, vlink, alink), br (break), hr(horizontal rule), inserting comments, h1..h6 (heading), p (paragraph), b (bold), i (italics), u (underline), ul (unordered list), ol (ordered list), and li (list item). Description lists: dl, dt and dd. Attributes of ol (start, type), ul (type).

• Font tags (attributes: face, size, color).

• Insert images: img (attributes: src, width, height, alt), sup (super script), sub (subscript).

• HTML Forms: Textbox, radio buttons, checkbox, password, list, combobox.

TERM II

Sr No. Unit Name Marks 1. Networking 15 2. HTML 10

Unit 1: Networking

• Internet: World Wide Web, web servers, web clients, web sites, web pages, web browsers, blogs, news groups, HTML, web address, e-mail address, downloading and uploading files from a remote site. Internet protocols: TCP/IP, SMTP, POP3, HTTP, HTTPS. Remote login and file transfer protocols: SSH, SFTP, FTP, SCP, TELNET, SMTP, TCP/IP.

• Services available on the internet: information retrieval, locating sites using search engines and finding people on the net;

• Web services: chat, email, video conferencing, e-Learning, e-Banking, eShopping, eReservation, e-Governance, e-Groups, social networking.

• Mobile technologies: SMS, MMS, 3G, 4G.

Unit 2: HTML - II

• Embed audio and video in a HTML page.

• Create a table using the tags: table, tr, th, td, rowspan, colspan

• Links: significance of linking, anchor element (attributes: href, mailto), targets.

• Cascading style sheets: colour, background-colour, border-style, margin, height, width, outline, font (family, style, size), align, float

Suggested Lab Exercises

• Create static web pages.

• Use style sheets to enforce a format in an HTML page (CSS).

• Embed pictures, audio and videos in an HTML page.

• Add tables and frames in an HTML page.

• Decorate web pages using graphical elements.

• Create a website using several webpages. Students may use any open source or proprietary tool.

• Work with HTML forms: text box, radio buttons, checkbox, password, list, combo box.

• Write a blog using HTML pages discussing viruses, malware, spam and antiviruses

• Create a web page discussing plagiarism. List some reported cases of plagiarism and the consequent punishment meted out. Explain the nature of the punishment in different countries as per their IP laws.

Breakup of marks for the practicals:

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF by clicking on the following link:

You may also get the old or unrevised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications to understand how topics have been bifurcated for the two terms in the revised syllabus of Computer Applications. Link to the old syllabus is given below:

