CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2021-2022 - Download Now!

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2021-2022 can be checked from here to know the latest course structure and examination pattern for the current academic session. Computer Applications is one of the popular subjects in CBSE Class 10. A number of students take this as their sixth subject. Students must use this new syllabus as an instructive tool to study the subject effectively and score well in the CBSE Board Exam 2022.

Check Course Structure for Class 10 Computer Applications (Code 165) 2021-22:

Learning Outcomes

1.Ability to create a simple website

2.Ability to embed images, audio and video in an HTML page

3.Ability to use style sheets to beautify the web pages.

4.Ability to write iterative programs with Scratch/Python.

5.Ability to Interface a web site with a web server and record the details of a user's request.

6.Ability to follow basic cyber ethics

7.Ability to familiarize with network concepts. Distribution of Marks and Periods

Unit 1: Networking

→ Internet: World Wide Web, web servers, web clients, web sites, web pages, web browsers, blogs, news groups, HTML, web address, e-mail address, downloading and uploading files from a remote site. Internet protocols: TCP/IP, SMTP, POP3, HTTP, HTTPS. Remote login and file transfer protocols: SSH, SFTP, FTP, SCP, TELNET, SMTP, TCP/IP.

→ Services available on the internet: information retrieval, locating sites using search engines and finding people on the net;

→ Web services: chat, email, video conferencing, e-Learning, e-Banking, eShopping, e-Reservation, e-Governance, e-Groups, social networking.

→ Mobile technologies: SMS, MMS, 3G, 4G.

Unit 2: HTML

→ Introduction to web page designing using HTML: create and save an HTML document, access a web page using a web browser.

→ HTML tags: html, head, title, body, (attributes: text, background, bgcolor, link, vlink, alink), br (break), hr(horizontal rule), inserting comments, h1..h6 (heading), p (paragraph), b (bold), i (italics), u (underline), ul (unordered list), ol (ordered list), and li (list item). Description lists: dl, dt and dd. Attributes of ol (start, type), ul (type).

→ Font tags (attributes: face, size, color).

→ Insert images: img (attributes: src, width, height, alt), sup (super script), sub (subscript).

→ HTML Forms: Textbox, radio buttons, checkbox, password, list, combobox.

→ Embed audio and video in a HTML page.

→ Create a table using the tags: table, tr, th, td, rowspan, colspan

→ Links: significance of linking, anchor element (attributes: href, mailto), targets.

→ Cascading style sheets: colour, background-colour, border-style, margin, height, width, outline, font (family, style, size), align, float.

Unit 3: Cyber ethics

→ Netiquettes.

→ Software licenses and the open source software movement.

→ Intellectual property rights, plagiarism and digital property rights.

→ Freedom of information and the digital divide.

→ E-commerce: Privacy, fraud, secure data transmission.

Unit 4: Scratch or Python (Theory and Practical)

Alternative 1: Scratch

→ Revision of the basics of Scratch

→ Sprite, tempo, variables, and events

→ Coordinates and conditionals

→ Drawing with iteration

→ Update variables repeatedly, iterative development, ask and answer blocks

→ Create games, animated images, stories and songs

OR

Alternative 2: Python

→ Revision of Python basics

→ Conditionals: if, if-else statements

→ Loops: for, while (e.g., sum of first 10 natural numbers)

→ Practice simple programs

5. Lab Exercises

→ Create static web pages.

→ Use style sheets to enforce a format in an HTML page (CSS).

→ Embed pictures, audio and videos in an HTML page.

→ Add tables and frames in an HTML page.

→ Decorate web pages using graphical elements.

→ Create a website using several webpages. Students may use any open source or proprietary tool.

→ Work with HTML forms: text box, radio buttons, checkbox, password, list, combo box.

→ Write a blog using HTML pages discussing viruses, malware, spam and antiviruses

→ Create a web page discussing plagiarism. List some reported cases of plagiarism and the consequent punishment meted out. Explain the nature of the punishment in different countries as per their IP laws.

→ Create simple stories with Scratch (involving at least two objects/characters) and iteration OR write programs for finding the sum/product of first n natural numbers using Python

Breakup of marks for the practicals:

S. No. Unit Name Marks 1. Lab Test (30 marks) HTML (design one web page based on a diagram) 15 Scratch or Python (write one program) 15 2. Report File + viva (10 marks) Report file: At least 10 HTML pages, and at least 5 Scratch/Python programs. 8 Viva voce (based on the report file) 2 3. Project (that uses most of the concepts that have been learnt) 10 Total 50 Marks

This full syllabus can be downloaded in PDF format from the link given below:

