CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Check Sample Papers of Skill Subjects with Marking Schemes (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers Term 1: CBSE, along with the major subjects, has also released the sample papers and marking schemes for all skill subjects suggested for class 10 students. These sample papers and marking schemes are released for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22. The CBSE sample papers for class 10 skill subjects not only mentions the format of questions and the number of questions but also the blueprint of the paper. This information will be really helpful for making quick and effective preparations for the exam. The subject-wise sample question papers and the marking schemes can be downloaded in PDF from the respective links mentioned below:
CBSE Class 10 Skill Subjects 2021-2022 (Term 1): Sample Papers & Marking Scheme
|
Subject Name (Subject Code)
|
Link to Sample Paper
|
Link to Marking Scheme
|
Retail (401)
|
Information Technology (402)
|
Security (403)
|
Sample Question Paper
|
Marking Scheme
|
Automotive (404)
|
Introduction To Financial Markets (405)
|
Introduction To Tourism (406)
|
Beauty And Wellness (407)
|
Agriculture (408)
|
Food Production (409)
|
Front Office Operations (410)
|
Banking & Insurance (411)
|
Marketing & Sales (412)
|
Health Care (413)
|
Apparel (414)
|
Multi Media (415)
|
Multi Skill Foundation Course (416)
|
Artificial Intelligence (417)
|
Physical Activity Trainer (418)
Important Note for CBSE Class 10 Students*
If a student fails in any one of the three compulsory academic subjects (i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and passes in the skill subject (offered as 6th optional subject), then it will be replaced by the skill subject and result of Class 10th Board examination will be computed accordingly.
CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22
The sample papers and marking schemes for all the major and minor subjects of CBSE Class 10 subjects can be downloaded by clicking on the following link:
|
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Sample Papers & Marking Scheme 2021-22: All Subjects
Check below some other important links for CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam preparations:
CBSE Class 10 Paper Pattern and Assessment Criteria for Term 1 Exam (All Subjects)
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Term 1 Exam (All Subjects)