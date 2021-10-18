CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Check Sample Papers of Skill Subjects with Marking Schemes (PDF)

Download from here the CBSE Term 1 (2021-2022) Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for all skill subjects in Class 10. These sample papers also include blueprint of the paper for the upcoming CSBE Term 1 Board Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers Term 1: CBSE, along with the major subjects, has also released the sample papers and marking schemes for all skill subjects suggested for class 10 students. These sample papers and marking schemes are released for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22. The CBSE sample papers for class 10 skill subjects not only mentions the format of questions and the number of questions but also the blueprint of the paper. This information will be really helpful for making quick and effective preparations for the exam. The subject-wise sample question papers and the marking schemes can be downloaded in PDF from the respective links mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Skill Subjects 2021-2022 (Term 1): Sample Papers & Marking Scheme

Important Note for CBSE Class 10 Students*

If a student fails in any one of the three compulsory academic subjects (i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and passes in the skill subject (offered as 6th optional subject), then it will be replaced by the skill subject and result of Class 10th Board examination will be computed accordingly.

