CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence Sample Paper & Marking Scheme for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (with Blueprint)

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Artificial Intelligence has been released for Term 1 Exam with Blueprint and Marking Scheme. Check the sample paper and other resources to understand the paper pattern for effective exam preparations.

Get the CBSE sample paper for Class 10 Artificial Intelligence for the Term 1 Exam 2021-22. This sample paper along with the blueprint and marking scheme of the paper has been released by the CBSE board. Do practice with this sample paper to get an idea of important questions for exam. Correct answers to all questions can be known from the marking scheme provided here.

Blueprint of CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (417) Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22:

CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (417) Sample Question Paper For Term 1 (2021-22)

Max. Time Allowed: 1 Hour

Max. Marks: 25

General Instructions:

1. Please read the instructions carefully

2. This Question Paper is divided into 03 sections, viz., Section A, Section B and Section C.

3. Section A is of 05 marks and has 06 questions on Employability Skills.

4. Section B is of 15 marks and has 20 questions on Subject-specific Skills.

5. Section C is of 05 marks and has 07 competency-based questions.

6. Do as per the instructions given in the respective sections.

7. Marks allotted are mentioned against each section/question.

8. All questions must be attempted in the correct order

SECTION A

Answer any 5 questions out of the given 6 questions on Employability Skills (1 x 5 = 5 marks)

1. Some American and Israeli managers were on a conference call. The topic of the call was transitioning from an on-premise product to a cloud-native product. In the middle of the discussion, one Israeli manager said that the R&D staff in Israel ‘don’t care’ about some of the changes. An American manager, although usually polite, couldn’t restrain himself when he heard that statement. “What’s that supposed to mean, they DON’T CARE??” he thundered.

This is an example of

a) Organisational Barrier

b) Interpersonal Barrier

c) Linguistic Barrier

d) Cultural Barrier

2. Identify the object, verb and subject in the sentence,

‘The car crashed into a tree.’

a) Object: a tree; Verb: crashed; Subject: the car

b) Object: The car; Verb: crashed; Subject: a tree

c) Object: crashed; Verb: the tree; Subject: the car

d) Object: crashed; Verb: the car; Subject: the tree

3. There was a young boy who was fond of playing football and wanted to become a football player. He joined a football academy and came regularly to practice but never made it to the team. For four days, the boy didn’t show up for practice. The matches had begun and his team was playing the finals. He showed up for the finals. He went up to the coach and pleaded him to let him play for the match. The coach had never seen the boy plead like this before. The Game started and the boy played like a ball on fire. Every time he got the ball, he shot a goal. Needless to say, he was the star of the game and his team won.

What type of motivation did the boy demonstrate?

a) External

b) Internal

c) Both internal and external

d) Not any specific type of motivation

4. Statement 1: A realistic goal is one that has no timeline or plans for execution.

Statement 2: Breaking down big goals into smaller parts will make the goal achievable.

a) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct

b) Both Statement I and Statement Il are incorrect

c) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect

d) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct

5.Here are the steps that take place when starting a computer. Rearrange the steps in the correct order.

i) Desktop appears after login

ii) Login screen appears

iii) Power on Self-Test (POST) starts

iv) Operating system starts

v) Welcome screen appears

a) i) -> ii) -> iii) -> iv) -> v)

b) ii) -> iv) -> iii) -> v) -> i)

c) iii) -> iv) -> v) -> ii) -> i)

d) iii) -> v) -> iv) -> ii) -> I)

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence Term 1 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

