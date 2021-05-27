CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here. All the class 10 students who have opted for Elements of Business as their optional subject can download the full syllabus from here and refer to the same for proper study of the subject. The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus mentions the latest course structure and examination pattern for the current academic session. Students must use this new syllabus as an instructive tool to prepare for their Elements of Business exam and score the desired marks.

Check Course Structure for CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (Code 154) 2021-22:

Max. Marks - 100 Marks

Time - 3 Hours

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Unit Marks I Joint Stock Company 10 II Sources of Business Finance 10 III Communication in Business Organisations 15 IV Selling and Distribution 15 V Large Scale Retail Trade 10 VI Selling 10 Practical / Project 30

Contents

I Joint Stock Company Private and Public company: meaning and features. II Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds. III Communication in Business Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone IV Selling and Distribution (a) Concept of purchase and sale (b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System V Large Scale Retail Trade (a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops (b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet VI Selling (a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance (b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques (c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten.

The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

→ Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)

→ Viva (10 Marks)

The full syllabus can be downloaded in PDF format from the link given below:

