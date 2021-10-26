CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Revised Syllabus 2021-22 is provided here in PDF. Download the latest syllabus to check the new term-wise course structure and assessment scheme to perform well in CBSE board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 was released as a consequence of the introduction of a new assessment structure in Class 10. According to the new assessment policy, one academic year is to be divided into two terms, Term 1 and Term 2. In each term, 50% syllabus will be covered on the basis of which exam would be conducted at the end of a particular term. Term 1 Exam will be an MCQ-based exam while term 2 will have a subjective type exam. CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Revised Syllabus 2021-22 mentions the term-wise course structure and examination details. Students must check this syllabus carefully to know the chapters/topics prescribed for each term along with the assessment criteria and thus prepare for their exams according to the same. The CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 is provided here for download in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit (122) Course Structure 2021-22:

Session 2021-22 exam will be held in 2 phases.

→ Term 1: MCQ-based examination (40 marks) + Internal Assessment (10 marks)

→ Term 2: Subjective type examination (40 marks) + Internal Assessment (10 marks)

Duration of exam:

→ Term 1 - 1 hour 30 minutes

→ Term 2 - 2 hours

Term - I

Download the complete CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 from the link mentioned below and save it in PDF to use as and when required.

Old CBSE Syllabus of Class 10th Sanskrit that was released at the beginning of the current academic session can also be checked from the following link. This syllabus can be gone through for understanding how chapters/topics have been divided between two terms and what changes have been made to the examination pattern.

