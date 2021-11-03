CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course A) Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course A Syllabus 2021-22 (Revised) can be accessed from here in PDF format. This syllabus mentions term-wise curriculum and examination structure for Class 10 Urdu A subject.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22 (Revised): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 1 and term 2 exams according to the revised syllabus only. The syllabus released at the beginning of the academic session would not be considered for the examinations to be held in the current academic session, 2021-22. The CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course A) Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 contains all necessary elements that are required for an effective study and good performance in the term-end exams. This syllabus mentions the examinations structure and content to be prepared for each term. Students must know this term-wise syllabus thoroughly to understand the course structure and prepare for their CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Syllabus 2021-22 accordingly. The CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Urdu A is provided here for download in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu A (003) Course Structure 2021-22:

Session 2021-22 exam will be held in 2 phases.

→ Term 1: MCQ-based examination (40 marks) + Internal Assessment (10 marks)

→ Term 2: Subjective type examination (40 marks) + Internal Assessment (10 marks)

Duration of exam:

→ Term 1 - 1 hour 30 minutes

→ Term 2 - 2 hours

Full CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from the following g link:

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 and Term 2 Exams will be conducted as per the assessment pattern mentioned in the CBSE Revised Syllabus. Each term will cover 50% of the whole syllabus. Students should have complete knowledge of the chapters and topics prescribed for each term. Along with the syllabus, students should also check the latest sample paper to have a clear idea about the paper pattern and type of questions for the upcoming board exam.

