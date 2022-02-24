CBSE Class 10 Urdu Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022 with Marking Scheme: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Urdu A and Urdu B Sample Papers for Term 2 Board Exam 2022 can be downloaded from here in PDF. Check these latest sample papers with marking schemes to know the Urdu A and Urdu B papers’ pattern for the upcoming board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers of 10 Urdu Course A and Urdu Course B for Term 2 Exam 2022 are available here. Download the CBSE sample papers with CBSE marking schemes an practice them to score maximum marks in your CBSE Class 10 Urdu Exam. These sample papers are very useful to know the paper pattern along with the type and number of questions for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. Prepare for you paper (either Urdu A or Urdu B) according to the latest sample paper only, to score the maximum marks in exam. CBSE marking scheme provided along with the sample paper will help you know the answers and correct formats for all questions asked in the sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course A (003) Sample Paper & Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 120 Minutes

General Instructions:

The question Paper contains 4questions. There are three parts in the paper. Part A: It has two questions of total 10 marks. Part B: It has one question with sub-questions of total 18 marks. Part C: It has one question with sub-questions of total 12 marks. All questions are compulsory, however internal choices are provided in all.

Download the full sample paper and marking scheme from the links mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Term 2 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course B (303) Sample Paper & Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 120 Minutes

General Instructions:

The question paper has total 4 questions divided into three parts. Part A: It has two questions of total 10 marks. Part B: It has one question with sub-questions of total 18 marks. Part C: It has one question with sub-questions of total 12 marks. All questions are compulsory, however internal choices are provided in all.

Download the full sample paper & marking scheme from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Term 2 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

