CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Revised Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course B Syllabus for Term 2 Exam can be downloaded in PDF here. Check the revised syllabus thoroughly to prepare effectively for the upcoming board exam 2022.

Created On: Feb 9, 2022 20:05 IST
CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus 2021-22: All the students who will appear in the CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course B) Term 2 Exam, can download here the reduced and revised syllabus of Urdu B. This is the 50% syllabus based on which the CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Term 2 Exam will be conducted. This syllabus mentions the examination structure and content to be prepared for the term 2 exam. Therefore, students must go through the complete syllabus to make the right plan for their exam preparation and score high marks.  

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B (Code No. 303) Term 2 (2021-22):

Term 2: Subjective Paper

Maximum Marks: 40 Marks

Time Allotted: 2 Hours

Section-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Term 2 Exam 2022:

Section

Marks

Section A - Reading, Comprehension and Grammar

20

Section B - Writing Skills and Literature

20

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Course Content Term 2 (2021-22):

 

Download the above syllabus from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

We have also prepared and collated some very important articles for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam preparation. These include sample papers, books, solutions, important questions, MCQs and many other resources that will help the class 10 students in preparing for their CBSE Term 2 Exams in the most effective and organised manner. Students must explore this exam preparation package to make the best of their time and efforts to increase their chances of scoring maximum marks in the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022.

