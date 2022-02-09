CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Revised Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course B Syllabus for Term 2 Exam can be downloaded in PDF here. Check the revised syllabus thoroughly to prepare effectively for the upcoming board exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus 2021-22: All the students who will appear in the CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course B) Term 2 Exam, can download here the reduced and revised syllabus of Urdu B. This is the 50% syllabus based on which the CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Term 2 Exam will be conducted. This syllabus mentions the examination structure and content to be prepared for the term 2 exam. Therefore, students must go through the complete syllabus to make the right plan for their exam preparation and score high marks.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B (Code No. 303) Term 2 (2021-22):

Term 2: Subjective Paper

Maximum Marks: 40 Marks

Time Allotted: 2 Hours

Section-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Term 2 Exam 2022:

Section Marks Section A - Reading, Comprehension and Grammar 20 Section B - Writing Skills and Literature 20

Also, check CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Course Content Term 2 (2021-22):

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

Download the above syllabus from the following link:

