CBSE Class 10 French Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 French Revised Syllabus 2021-22 or CBSE Class 10 French Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF. Check new course structure of Class 10 French for Term 1 and Term 2.

Created On: Nov 8, 2021 11:58 IST
CBSE Class 10 French Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022
CBSE Class 10 French Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022

CBSE Class 10 French Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here. Download this new syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2. Students must analyse this term-wise syllabus to know the latest course structure and prepare the appropriate content for term-end exams.

CBSE Class 10 French (018) Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):

TERM I: MCQ-based: 50 % Weightage - 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills: 10 Marks

Completing the text / message

SECTION C

Grammar: 15 Marks

  • Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur )
  • Composed relative pronoun
  • Personal pronouns with y and en
  • Negation

SECTION D

Culture and Civilisation: 10 Marks

Lessons 1-3

SECTION E 10

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

  • Periodic Assessment
  • Multiple Assessment
  • Portfolio Assessment
  • Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)

Lessons 1-3 ________

FRENCH (CODE: 018)

EXAMINATION STRUCTURE

CLASS – X (2021-22) TERM - I

TERM I: (MCQ): 50 Marks

Section A

Comprehension (Unseen)

5

Section B

Writing skills

10

Section C

Grammar

15

Section D

Culture and Civilisation

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

TERM - 1 (MCQ Type)

Section

Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions

Marks

Section A (Comprehension)

Unseen passages

(picture based text)

(10 questions to be attempted out of 14)

• One-word answers

• Vocabulary search

• Nouns, verbs…

5

Section B (Writing Skills)

Complete the text/ message (10 blanks to be filled out of 14) • Fill in the blanks

10

Section C (Grammar)

Grammar 

• Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur) (2 questions to be attempted out of 3)

• Composed relative pronoun

• Personal pronouns with y and en

• Negation

15

Section D (Culture& Civilisation)

Lessons 1-3

(10 questions to be attempted out of 14)

• Fill in the blanks

• Vraiou Faux

• One-word answer questions

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

 

• Periodic Assessment

• Multiple Assessment

• Portfolio Assessment

• Listening & Speaking

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

CBSE Class 10 French (018) Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2):

TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE): (50 % Weightage) 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills: 10 Marks

Informal letter (about 80 words)based on Lessons 4,7, 8

SECTION C

Grammar: 15 Marks

  • Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur

simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait)

  • Possessive Pronouns
  • Reported Speech
  • Forming Questions

SECTION D

Culture and Civilisation: 10 Marks

Lessons 4,7,8

SECTION E

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

  • Periodic Assessment
  • Multiple Assessment
  • Portfolio Assessment
  • Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)

Lessons 4, 7, 8

FRENCH (CODE: 018) EXAMINATION STRUCTURE CLASS – X (2021-22) TERM - II

TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE): 50 Marks

Section A

Comprehension (Passage(s) from the textbook)

5

Section B

Writing skills

10

Section C

Grammar

15

Section D

Culture and Civilisation

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE):

Section

Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions

Marks

Section A (Comprehension)

Unseen passage(s)

(5 questions to be attempted out of 7)

• Short answers questions

5

Section B (Writing Skills)

Long composition

(1 letter to be attempted out of 3)

Informal letter (Based on lessons 4,7 & 8)

10

Section C (Grammar)

Grammar

• Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait)

(2topics to be attempted out of 3)

• Possessive pronouns

• Reported speech

• Forming questions

15

Section D (Culture& Civilisation)

Lessons 4,7,8

(5 questions to be attempted out of 8)

• Short answer questions

10

Section E

Internal Assessment

10

 

• Periodic Assessment

• Multiple Assessment

• Portfolio Assessment

• Listening & Speaking

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice .

Download the complete syllabus from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 French Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2)

Old CBSE Syllabus of Class 10th French can also be checked from the following link. This syllabus can be checked for understanding division of chapters/topics between two terms.

CBSE Class 10 French OLD Syllabus 2021-2022 (Released on 31st March)

