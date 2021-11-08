CBSE Class 10 French Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 French Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here. Download this new syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2. Students must analyse this term-wise syllabus to know the latest course structure and prepare the appropriate content for term-end exams.
CBSE Class 10 French (018) Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):
TERM I: MCQ-based: 50 % Weightage - 50 Marks
SECTION A
Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks
Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)
SECTION B
Writing Skills: 10 Marks
Completing the text / message
SECTION C
Grammar: 15 Marks
- Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur )
- Composed relative pronoun
- Personal pronouns with y and en
- Negation
SECTION D
Culture and Civilisation: 10 Marks
Lessons 1-3
SECTION E 10
Internal Assessment: 10 Marks
- Periodic Assessment
- Multiple Assessment
- Portfolio Assessment
- Listening & Speaking
Prescribed Book:
Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)
Lessons 1-3 ________
FRENCH (CODE: 018)
EXAMINATION STRUCTURE
CLASS – X (2021-22) TERM - I
TERM I: (MCQ): 50 Marks
|
Section A
|
Comprehension (Unseen)
|
5
|
Section B
|
Writing skills
|
10
|
Section C
|
Grammar
|
15
|
Section D
|
Culture and Civilisation
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
TERM - 1 (MCQ Type)
|
Section
|
Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions
|
Marks
|
Section A (Comprehension)
|
Unseen passages
(picture based text)
(10 questions to be attempted out of 14)
• One-word answers
• Vocabulary search
• Nouns, verbs…
|
5
|
Section B (Writing Skills)
|
Complete the text/ message (10 blanks to be filled out of 14) • Fill in the blanks
|
10
|
Section C (Grammar)
|
Grammar
• Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur) (2 questions to be attempted out of 3)
• Composed relative pronoun
• Personal pronouns with y and en
• Negation
|
15
|
Section D (Culture& Civilisation)
|
Lessons 1-3
(10 questions to be attempted out of 14)
• Fill in the blanks
• Vraiou Faux
• One-word answer questions
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
|
• Periodic Assessment
• Multiple Assessment
• Portfolio Assessment
• Listening & Speaking
|
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.
CBSE Class 10 French (018) Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2):
TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE): (50 % Weightage) 50 Marks
SECTION A
Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks
Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)
SECTION B
Writing Skills: 10 Marks
Informal letter (about 80 words)based on Lessons 4,7, 8
SECTION C
Grammar: 15 Marks
- Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur
simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait)
- Possessive Pronouns
- Reported Speech
- Forming Questions
SECTION D
Culture and Civilisation: 10 Marks
Lessons 4,7,8
SECTION E
Internal Assessment: 10 Marks
- Periodic Assessment
- Multiple Assessment
- Portfolio Assessment
- Listening & Speaking
Prescribed Book:
Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)
Lessons 4, 7, 8
FRENCH (CODE: 018) EXAMINATION STRUCTURE CLASS – X (2021-22) TERM - II
TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE): 50 Marks
|
Section A
|
Comprehension (Passage(s) from the textbook)
|
5
|
Section B
|
Writing skills
|
10
|
Section C
|
Grammar
|
15
|
Section D
|
Culture and Civilisation
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE):
|
Section
|
Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions
|
Marks
|
Section A (Comprehension)
|
Unseen passage(s)
(5 questions to be attempted out of 7)
• Short answers questions
|
5
|
Section B (Writing Skills)
|
Long composition
(1 letter to be attempted out of 3)
Informal letter (Based on lessons 4,7 & 8)
|
10
|
Section C (Grammar)
|
Grammar
• Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait)
(2topics to be attempted out of 3)
• Possessive pronouns
• Reported speech
• Forming questions
|
15
|
Section D (Culture& Civilisation)
|
Lessons 4,7,8
(5 questions to be attempted out of 8)
• Short answer questions
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
|
• Periodic Assessment
• Multiple Assessment
• Portfolio Assessment
• Listening & Speaking
|
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice .
Download the complete syllabus from the following link:
|
CBSE Class 10 French Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2)
Old CBSE Syllabus of Class 10th French can also be checked from the following link. This syllabus can be checked for understanding division of chapters/topics between two terms.
|
CBSE Class 10 French OLD Syllabus 2021-2022 (Released on 31st March)
