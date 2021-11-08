CBSE Class 10 French Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 French Revised Syllabus 2021-22 or CBSE Class 10 French Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF. Check new course structure of Class 10 French for Term 1 and Term 2.

CBSE Class 10 French Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here. Download this new syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2. Students must analyse this term-wise syllabus to know the latest course structure and prepare the appropriate content for term-end exams.

CBSE Class 10 French (018) Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):

TERM I: MCQ-based: 50 % Weightage - 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills: 10 Marks

Completing the text / message

SECTION C

Grammar: 15 Marks

Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur )

Composed relative pronoun

Personal pronouns with y and en

Negation

SECTION D

Culture and Civilisation: 10 Marks

Lessons 1-3

SECTION E 10

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

Periodic Assessment

Multiple Assessment

Portfolio Assessment

Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)

Lessons 1-3 ________

FRENCH (CODE: 018)

EXAMINATION STRUCTURE

CLASS – X (2021-22) TERM - I

TERM I: (MCQ): 50 Marks

Section A Comprehension (Unseen) 5 Section B Writing skills 10 Section C Grammar 15 Section D Culture and Civilisation 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10

TERM - 1 (MCQ Type)

Section Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions Marks Section A (Comprehension) Unseen passages (picture based text) (10 questions to be attempted out of 14) • One-word answers • Vocabulary search • Nouns, verbs… 5 Section B (Writing Skills) Complete the text/ message (10 blanks to be filled out of 14) • Fill in the blanks 10 Section C (Grammar) Grammar • Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur) (2 questions to be attempted out of 3) • Composed relative pronoun • Personal pronouns with y and en • Negation 15 Section D (Culture& Civilisation) Lessons 1-3 (10 questions to be attempted out of 14) • Fill in the blanks • Vraiou Faux • One-word answer questions 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10 • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice.

CBSE Class 10 French (018) Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2):

TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE): (50 % Weightage) 50 Marks

SECTION A

Comprehension/ Reading: 5 Marks

Unseen passage(s) (picture based text)

SECTION B

Writing Skills: 10 Marks

Informal letter (about 80 words)based on Lessons 4,7, 8

SECTION C

Grammar: 15 Marks

Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur

simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait)

Possessive Pronouns

Reported Speech

Forming Questions

SECTION D

Culture and Civilisation: 10 Marks

Lessons 4,7,8

SECTION E

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

Periodic Assessment

Multiple Assessment

Portfolio Assessment

Listening & Speaking

Prescribed Book:

Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)

Lessons 4, 7, 8

FRENCH (CODE: 018) EXAMINATION STRUCTURE CLASS – X (2021-22) TERM - II

TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE): 50 Marks

Section A Comprehension (Passage(s) from the textbook) 5 Section B Writing skills 10 Section C Grammar 15 Section D Culture and Civilisation 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10

TERM- II (SUBJECTIVE):

Section Details of Topics/ Subtopics / Type of questions Marks Section A (Comprehension) Unseen passage(s) (5 questions to be attempted out of 7) • Short answers questions 5 Section B (Writing Skills) Long composition (1 letter to be attempted out of 3) Informal letter (Based on lessons 4,7 & 8) 10 Section C (Grammar) Grammar • Tenses (présent , impératif, passé composé, imparfait, futur proche, futur simple, passé récent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait) (2topics to be attempted out of 3) • Possessive pronouns • Reported speech • Forming questions 15 Section D (Culture& Civilisation) Lessons 4,7,8 (5 questions to be attempted out of 8) • Short answer questions 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10 • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

Note : The Question paper has to include 33% internal choice .

Old CBSE Syllabus of Class 10th French can also be checked from the following link. This syllabus can be checked for understanding division of chapters/topics between two terms.