Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Answer key of Class 10 Term 1 Question Papers 2021: Check Answers by Experts

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams for all papers are over now. Students cam check the answer keys of all major papers here. All these answers are prepared by experts.

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 16:11 IST
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Answer Key 2021-2022
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Answer Key 2021-2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the first term exams for class 10 for all major and minor papers from 17 November, 2021to 11th December, 2021. The exams were held in offline mode. Question papers of all subjects were prepared using the different pattern. All papers were composed of MCQ type questions. In this article, we have provided the CBSE Answer Key of Term 1 question papers of all major subjects in class 10. These answer keys have been prepared by the experts. With the help of CBSE Class 10 Answer Key, students can calculate their expected score.

Check the CBSE Class 10 Answer Key of Term 1 Board Exam 2021 below:

CBSE Answer Key

CBSE Question Paper (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Answer Key Term 1

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper Term 1

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key Term 1

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Term 1 

CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key Term 1

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Term 1 

CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key Term 1

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper Term 1 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Answer Key Term 1

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper Term 1 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Answer Key Term 1

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper Term 1

We also collected the expert analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (Subject-wise) along with the students’ feedback. This analysis and review helps to know the difficulty level of the questions and any anomalies in the papers (if any). You can know the complete analysis from the following links:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam Analysis, Review and Students’ Feedback

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam Analysis, Review and Students’ Feedback

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam Analysis, Review and Students’ Feedback

CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam Analysis, Review and Students’ Feedback

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Exam Analysis, Review and Students’ Feedback

Now, after the conclusion of the CBSE Term 1 Exams, students should start diverting to wards their term 2 curriculum. They should start focusing on the preparations for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams that will be held in March-April, 2022. The second term exams will be held in subjective-type format. Students should analyse their Term 2 Syllabus and make a strategy to read and revise all the subjects thoroughly before the exams.

Check CBSE Class 10 Revise Syllabus 2021-22 for Term  2

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.