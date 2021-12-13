CBSE Answer key of Class 10 Term 1 Question Papers 2021: Check Answers by Experts

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams for all papers are over now. Students cam check the answer keys of all major papers here. All these answers are prepared by experts.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the first term exams for class 10 for all major and minor papers from 17 November, 2021to 11th December, 2021. The exams were held in offline mode. Question papers of all subjects were prepared using the different pattern. All papers were composed of MCQ type questions. In this article, we have provided the CBSE Answer Key of Term 1 question papers of all major subjects in class 10. These answer keys have been prepared by the experts. With the help of CBSE Class 10 Answer Key, students can calculate their expected score.

Check the CBSE Class 10 Answer Key of Term 1 Board Exam 2021 below:

We also collected the expert analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (Subject-wise) along with the students’ feedback. This analysis and review helps to know the difficulty level of the questions and any anomalies in the papers (if any). You can know the complete analysis from the following links:

Now, after the conclusion of the CBSE Term 1 Exams, students should start diverting to wards their term 2 curriculum. They should start focusing on the preparations for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams that will be held in March-April, 2022. The second term exams will be held in subjective-type format. Students should analyse their Term 2 Syllabus and make a strategy to read and revise all the subjects thoroughly before the exams.