CBSE Class 10 German Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 German Revised Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 1 and Term 2 can be downloaded from here in PDF. Check this revised syllabus to prepare appropriate content for the CBSE Board Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 10 German Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 mentions the course structure and examination scheme for German. This syllabus is according to the revised pattern for Class 10. Students must go through the complete syllabus to clearly know the chapter-wise list of topics to be prepared for terms 1 and 2. They should also understand the structure of the examination for each term and prepare accordingly to score high marks in their CBSE Class 10 German Board Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 10 German Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1

Lesson Situation/ Topic Speech intention Structure Lesson 6 Food · To present a topic · To state advantages and disadvantages · To conclude a presentation · To thank the audience for their interest · Indirect questions using “ob” · Adjectives in Nominative and Accusative case without article Lesson 7 Media and Advertisements · To report about something · To ask for directions and describe the route · To write a slogan for an advertisement · Simple past tense · Prepositions of place . “um”, “über”+ Accusative . “gegenüber”+ Dative · Relative clause: Relative pronouns with prepositionsNOT TO BE TESTED · Degrees of adjectives: comparative and superlative

Assessment Scheme for Class 10 German (Term 1)

Term 1: (MCQ): 50% Weightage: 50 Marks

SECTION A - Reading Comprehension (10 marks)

Comprehension (unseen passage) 10 marks

SECTION B - Writing Skills (5 marks)

Complete the E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue with the help of vocabulary provided. (5 marks)

SECTION C - Applied Grammar (Any 3 topics) (15 marks)

1. Adjective endings (Nominative, Accusative with definite, indefinite and without articles) (5 marks)

2. Indirect Questions (W-Questions and Yes/No Questions with “ob”) (5 marks)

3. Past Tense (5 marks)

4. Prepositions (of place and direction) (5 marks)

SECTION D -Textbook (10 marks)

1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided (5 marks)

2. Comprehension (seen passage) (5 marks)

SECTION E - Internal Assessment (10 marks)

Periodic Assessment - 2.5 marks

Multiple Assessment - 2.5 marks

Portfolio Assessment - 2.5 marks

Listening & Speaking - 2.5 marks

CBSE Class 10 German Question Paper Format for Term 1 (2021-22)

SECTION Details of Topics / Sub-topics / Type of questions MARKS Section A Reading comprehension Unseen Passage(s)(Any 1 out of 2 OR Any 2 out of 3) • Choose the right answer • One-word answers • Vocabulary search – Synonyms, Antonyms 10 Section B Writing Skills Complete the E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue (Any 1 out of 2) • Fill in the blanks 5 Section C Applied Grammar (Any 3 topics out of 4) • Adjective endings (Nominative, Accusative with definite, indefinite and without articles) • Indirect Questions (W-Questions and Yes/No Questions with “ob”) • Past Tense • Prepositions (of place and direction) 15 Section D Textbook Lesson 6&7 • Fill in the blanks • Choose the right answer 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10 • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

NOTE: The Question Paper has to include 33% internal choice.

CBSE Class 10 German Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22: Term 2

Term 1: (Subjective): 50% Weightage: 50 Marks

SECTION A - Reading comprehension (10 marks)

Unseen Comprehension (short answers) (10 marks)

SECTION B - Writing Skills (5 marks)

Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue (50-80 words) (5 marks)

SECTION C - Applied Grammar (Any 3 topics) (15 marks)

1. Past Tense (5 marks)

2. Prepositions (of place and direction) (5 marks)

3. Conjunctions (obwohl, weil, ob) (5 marks)

4. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms (5 marks)

SECTION D - Textbook (10 marks)

1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided (5 marks)

2. Comprehension (seen) 5 marks SECTION E- Internal Assessment (10 marks)

Periodic Assessment - 2.5 marks

Multiple Assessment - 2.5 marks

Portfolio Assessment - 2.5 marks

Listening & Speaking - 2.5 marks

CBSE Class 10 German Question Paper Format for Term 2 (2021-22)

SECTION Details of Topics / Sub-topics / Type of questions MARKS Section A Reading comprehension Unseen Passage(s)(Any 1 out of 2) • short answer questions 10 Section B Writing Skills (Any 1 out of 2) Compose the E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue based on stimulus, (50-80 words) 5 Section C Applied Grammar (Any 3 topics out of 4) • Past Tense • Prepositions (of place and direction) • Conjunctions (obwohl, weil, ob) • Adjectivein comparative, superlative forms 15 Section D Textbook Lesson 7&8 • Fill in the blanks • Short answer Questions 10 Section E Internal Assessment 10 • Periodic Assessment • Multiple Assessment • Portfolio Assessment • Listening & Speaking 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5

NOTE: The Question Paper has to include 33% internal choice.

Prescribed Textbook:

Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 6-8 ) (Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

Suggested References:

Team Deutsch 2/2

Planet 2

Ping Pong 2

DVD- Wir Live

Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary K.M. Sharma;

German-Hindi/ Hindi- German Dictionary

Rachna, Publishing House

Download the complete syllabus from the following link:

