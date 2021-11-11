CBSE Class 10 German Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 German Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 mentions the course structure and examination scheme for German. This syllabus is according to the revised pattern for Class 10. Students must go through the complete syllabus to clearly know the chapter-wise list of topics to be prepared for terms 1 and 2. They should also understand the structure of the examination for each term and prepare accordingly to score high marks in their CBSE Class 10 German Board Exam 2021-22.
CBSE Class 10 German Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1
|
Lesson
|
Situation/ Topic
|
Speech intention
|
Structure
|
Lesson 6
|
Food
|
· To present a topic
· To state advantages and disadvantages
· To conclude a presentation
· To thank the audience for their interest
|
· Indirect questions using “ob”
· Adjectives in Nominative and Accusative case without article
|
Lesson 7
|
Media and Advertisements
|
· To report about something
· To ask for directions and describe the route
· To write a slogan for an advertisement
|
· Simple past tense
· Prepositions of place
. “um”, “über”+ Accusative
. “gegenüber”+ Dative
· Relative clause: Relative pronouns with prepositionsNOT TO BE TESTED
· Degrees of adjectives: comparative and superlative
Assessment Scheme for Class 10 German (Term 1)
Term 1: (MCQ): 50% Weightage: 50 Marks
SECTION A - Reading Comprehension (10 marks)
Comprehension (unseen passage) 10 marks
SECTION B - Writing Skills (5 marks)
Complete the E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue with the help of vocabulary provided. (5 marks)
SECTION C - Applied Grammar (Any 3 topics) (15 marks)
1. Adjective endings (Nominative, Accusative with definite, indefinite and without articles) (5 marks)
2. Indirect Questions (W-Questions and Yes/No Questions with “ob”) (5 marks)
3. Past Tense (5 marks)
4. Prepositions (of place and direction) (5 marks)
SECTION D -Textbook (10 marks)
1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided (5 marks)
2. Comprehension (seen passage) (5 marks)
SECTION E - Internal Assessment (10 marks)
- Periodic Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Multiple Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Portfolio Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Listening & Speaking - 2.5 marks
|
Term 1: (MCQ) 50% Weightage
|
50 Marks
|
Section A: Reading comprehension
|
10 Marks
|
Section B: Writing Skills
|
5 Marks
|
Section C: Applied Grammar
|
15 Marks
|
Section D: Textbook
|
10 Marks
|
Section E: Internal Assessment
|
10 Marks
CBSE Class 10 German Question Paper Format for Term 1 (2021-22)
|
SECTION
|
Details of Topics / Sub-topics / Type of questions
|
MARKS
|
Section A
Reading comprehension
|
Unseen Passage(s)(Any 1 out of 2 OR Any 2 out of 3)
• Choose the right answer
• One-word answers
• Vocabulary search – Synonyms, Antonyms
|
10
|
Section B
Writing Skills
|
Complete the E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue (Any 1 out of 2)
• Fill in the blanks
|
5
|
Section C
Applied Grammar
|
(Any 3 topics out of 4)
• Adjective endings (Nominative, Accusative with definite, indefinite and without articles)
• Indirect Questions (W-Questions and Yes/No Questions with “ob”)
• Past Tense
• Prepositions (of place and direction)
|
15
|
Section D
Textbook
|
Lesson 6&7
• Fill in the blanks
• Choose the right answer
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
|
• Periodic Assessment
• Multiple Assessment
• Portfolio Assessment
• Listening & Speaking
|
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
NOTE: The Question Paper has to include 33% internal choice.
CBSE Class 10 German Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22: Term 2
Assessment Scheme for Class 10 German (Term 1)
Term 1: (Subjective): 50% Weightage: 50 Marks
SECTION A - Reading comprehension (10 marks)
Unseen Comprehension (short answers) (10 marks)
SECTION B - Writing Skills (5 marks)
Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue (50-80 words) (5 marks)
SECTION C - Applied Grammar (Any 3 topics) (15 marks)
1. Past Tense (5 marks)
2. Prepositions (of place and direction) (5 marks)
3. Conjunctions (obwohl, weil, ob) (5 marks)
4. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms (5 marks)
SECTION D - Textbook (10 marks)
1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided (5 marks)
2. Comprehension (seen) 5 marks SECTION E- Internal Assessment (10 marks)
- Periodic Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Multiple Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Portfolio Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Listening & Speaking - 2.5 marks
|
Term 2: (Subjective) 50% Weightage
|
50 Marks
|
Section A: Reading comprehension
|
10 Marks
|
Section B: Writing Skills
|
5 Marks
|
Section C: Applied Grammar
|
15 Marks
|
Section D: Textbook
|
10 Marks
|
Section E: Internal Assessment
|
10 Marks
CBSE Class 10 German Question Paper Format for Term 2 (2021-22)
|
SECTION
|
Details of Topics / Sub-topics / Type of questions
|
MARKS
|
Section A
Reading comprehension
|
Unseen Passage(s)(Any 1 out of 2)
• short answer questions
|
10
|
Section B
Writing Skills
|
(Any 1 out of 2)
Compose the E-Mail / SMS /Dialogue based on stimulus,
(50-80 words)
|
5
|
Section C
Applied Grammar
|
(Any 3 topics out of 4)
• Past Tense
• Prepositions (of place and direction)
• Conjunctions (obwohl, weil, ob)
• Adjectivein comparative, superlative forms
|
15
|
Section D
Textbook
|
Lesson 7&8
• Fill in the blanks
• Short answer Questions
|
10
|
Section E
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
|
• Periodic Assessment
• Multiple Assessment
• Portfolio Assessment
• Listening & Speaking
|
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
NOTE: The Question Paper has to include 33% internal choice.
Prescribed Textbook:
Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 6-8 ) (Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)
Suggested References:
Team Deutsch 2/2
Planet 2
Ping Pong 2
DVD- Wir Live
Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary K.M. Sharma;
German-Hindi/ Hindi- German Dictionary
Rachna, Publishing House
Download the complete syllabus from the following link:
|
CBSE Class 10 German Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2)
