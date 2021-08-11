CBSE Class 10 Maths Term-Wise Syllabus 2021-2022 Available Here - Download The Revised Curriculum Now!

Check the revised syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Maths for the current academic session 2021-2022. This includes term-wise curriculum based on which the Term 1 and Term 2 Board Exams 2021-2022 will be conducted.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 is provided here. From here you can download the new syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2 of the current academic session. The Board has released this rationalised syllabus in accordance with the new exam policy introduced in CBSE Class 10 from the current academic session. This term-wise syllabus will be used for conducting the term-end exams; Term 1 Exam in November-December 2021 and Term 2 Exam in March-April 2022.

➤ The revised curriculum includes the details of chapters and topics to be covered in each term.

➤ It mentions the unit-wise weightage for the term-end exams.

➤ Criteria of internal assessment for each term is also mentioned in the revised syllabus.

So, check your Maths syllabus for each term thoroughly to clearly know the term-wise course structure and then plan your exam preparations accordingly.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2 of the 2021-2022 Session:

Term I Term II No. Unit Name Marks No. Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 6 I ALGEBRA(Cont.) 10 II ALGEBRA 10 II GEOMETRY(Cont.) 9 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 6 III TRIGONOMETRY(Cont.) 7 IV GEOMETRY 6 IV MENSURATION(Cont.) 6 V TRIGONOMETRY 5 V STATISTICS & PROBABILITY(Cont.) 8 VI MENSURATION 4 VII STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 3 Total 40 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50 Total 50

Criteria of Internal Assessment for Terms 1 & 2

Internal assessment for each term will be for 10 marks. Various components of internal assessment and their weightage are mentioned in the following table:

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT Marks TOTAL MARKS Periodic Tests 3 10 marks for the term Multiple Assessments 2 Portfolio 2 Student Enrichment Activities-practical work 3

Download the term-wise syllabus from the links given below:

You may also check the old or full syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Maths that was released in March 2021, to understand how various topics have been divided into two parts for term 1 and term 2. Link to the old syllabus is given below:

