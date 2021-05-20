CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: Check the CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 German subject which the board has released for the new academic session 2021-2022. In this new syllabus, the board has mentioned the course content to be prepared for the CBSE Class 10 German Exam 2021-2022. You will also get to know the examination scheme including the annual board exam and the internal assessment.

Check Course Structure for Class 10 German (2021-2022):

Lesson Situation/ Topic Speech intention Structure Lesson 6 Food • To present a topic • To state advantages and disadvantages • To conclude a presentation • To thank the audience for their interest • Indirect questions using “ob” • Adjectives in Nominative and Accusative case without article Lesson 7 Media and Advertisements • To report about something • To ask for directions and describe the route • To write a slogan for an advertisement • Simple past tense • Prepositions of place ▪ “um”, “über”+ Accusative ▪ “gegenüber”+ Dative • Relative clause: Relative pronouns with prepositions • Degrees of adjectives: comparative and superlative Lesson 8 Learning languages • To talk about limitations • To talk about one’s own experience with a foreign language • To negotiate • Subordinate clause: “obwohl” • Past perfect tense Lesson 9 Involvement in social causes • To narrate about one’s own life • To speculate • To state the order of events • Clauses of time: “als” , “nachdem”

ASSESSMENT SCHEME FOR CLASS – X

ANNUAL EXAMINATION 2021-2022

MAX. MARKS - 80

Section A-Reading (20 marks)

1. Comprehension (unseen) - 5 marks

2. Comprehension (unseen) - 5 marks

3. Comprehension (unseen) - 10 marks

Section B –Writing (10 marks)

1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (30-40 words) - 5 marks

2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue - 5 marks

Section C – Applied Grammar (35 marks)

1. Past Tense - 6 marks

2. Adjective endings (Nominative, Accusative with definite and indefinite articles) - 6 marks

3. Past perfect tense (Plusquamperfekt) - 6 marks

4. Prepositions (of place and direction) - 6 marks

5. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms - 6 marks

6. Conjunctions (als, ob, nachdem, obwohl) - 5 marks

Section D -Textbook (15 marks)

1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks

2. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

3. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

Internal Assessment, Class X (Total Marks - 20)

1. Periodic tests, dictations - 5 marks

2. Listening comprehensions - 5 marks

3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… - 5 marks

(could be conducted as individual or group activity)

4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework - 5 marks

PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK:

Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 6-9 ) (Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

SUGGESTED REFERENCES :

I. Team Deutsch 2/2

ii. Planet 2

iii. Ping Pong 2

iv. DVD- Wir Live

v. Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary

vi. K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/Hindi-German Dictionary. Rachna, Publishing House

This full syllabus can also be downloaded in PDF from the following link:

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2021-2022

CBSE Class 10 Complete & Best Study Material for 2021-2022