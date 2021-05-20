CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus for Academic Session 2021-2022 (PDF)
Get CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2021-22 for download in PDF. Check this new syllabus to know the course content and assessment scheme structured for the new academic session.
CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: Check the CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 German subject which the board has released for the new academic session 2021-2022. In this new syllabus, the board has mentioned the course content to be prepared for the CBSE Class 10 German Exam 2021-2022. You will also get to know the examination scheme including the annual board exam and the internal assessment.
Check Course Structure for Class 10 German (2021-2022):
|
Lesson
|
Situation/ Topic
|
Speech intention
|
Structure
|
Lesson 6
|
Food
|
• To present a topic
• To state advantages and disadvantages
• To conclude a presentation
• To thank the audience for their interest
|
• Indirect questions using “ob”
• Adjectives in Nominative and Accusative case without article
|
Lesson 7
|
Media and Advertisements
|
• To report about something
• To ask for directions and describe the route
• To write a slogan for an advertisement
|
• Simple past tense
• Prepositions of place
▪ “um”, “über”+ Accusative
▪ “gegenüber”+ Dative
• Relative clause: Relative pronouns with prepositions
• Degrees of adjectives: comparative and superlative
|
Lesson 8
|
Learning languages
|
• To talk about limitations
• To talk about one’s own experience with a foreign language
• To negotiate
|
• Subordinate clause: “obwohl”
• Past perfect tense
|
Lesson 9
|
Involvement in social causes
|
• To narrate about one’s own life
• To speculate
• To state the order of events
|
• Clauses of time: “als” , “nachdem”
ASSESSMENT SCHEME FOR CLASS – X
ANNUAL EXAMINATION 2021-2022
MAX. MARKS - 80
Section A-Reading (20 marks)
1. Comprehension (unseen) - 5 marks
2. Comprehension (unseen) - 5 marks
3. Comprehension (unseen) - 10 marks
Section B –Writing (10 marks)
1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (30-40 words) - 5 marks
2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue - 5 marks
Section C – Applied Grammar (35 marks)
1. Past Tense - 6 marks
2. Adjective endings (Nominative, Accusative with definite and indefinite articles) - 6 marks
3. Past perfect tense (Plusquamperfekt) - 6 marks
4. Prepositions (of place and direction) - 6 marks
5. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms - 6 marks
6. Conjunctions (als, ob, nachdem, obwohl) - 5 marks
Section D -Textbook (15 marks)
1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
2. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks
3. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks
Internal Assessment, Class X (Total Marks - 20)
1. Periodic tests, dictations - 5 marks
2. Listening comprehensions - 5 marks
3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… - 5 marks
(could be conducted as individual or group activity)
4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework - 5 marks
PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK:
Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 6-9 ) (Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)
SUGGESTED REFERENCES :
I. Team Deutsch 2/2
ii. Planet 2
iii. Ping Pong 2
iv. DVD- Wir Live
v. Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary
vi. K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/Hindi-German Dictionary. Rachna, Publishing House
