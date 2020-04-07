CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Elements of Business subject for new academic session (2020-2021) is available here in PDF format. Download the new syllabus and start effective studies for the board examinations to be held in the year 2021.
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021 includes:
- Names and weightage of units to be studied in the current academic session
- Contents to be prepared under each section
- Guidelines for practical and project work
Check below the complete Syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business:
ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS (154)
CLASS-X (2020-21)
Time: 3 Hours
Maximum Marks: 100 Marks
Theory: 70 Marks
Practical/ Project: 30 Marks
|
Unit
|
|
Marks
|
I
|
Joint Stock Company
|
10
|
II
|
Sources of Business Finance
|
10
|
III
|
Communication in Business Organisations
|
15
|
IV
|
Selling and Distribution
|
15
|
V
|
Large Scale Retail Trade
|
10
|
VI
|
Selling
|
10
|
|
Practical / Project
|
30
|
|
Total
|
100
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021: All Subjects
Given below are the contents to be covered in each unit.
|
|
Contents
|
I
|
Joint Stock Company
Private and Public company: meaning and features.
|
II
|
Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds.
|
III
|
Communication in Business
Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone
|
IV
|
Selling and Distribution
(a) Concept of purchase and sale
(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System
|
V
|
Large Scale Retail Trade
(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops
(b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet
|
VI
|
Selling
(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance
(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques
(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising
GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL
Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:
- Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)
- Viva (10 Marks)
You may also download the complete syllabus of Class 10 Elements of Business in PDF from the following link:
|
Download CBSE Class 10th Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021