CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021

The new syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business has been released for the 2020-2021 session. Download the complete syllabus in PDF here.

Apr 7, 2020 19:12 IST
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021

CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Elements of Business subject for new academic session (2020-2021) is available here in PDF format. Download the new syllabus and start effective studies for the board examinations to be held in the year 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021 includes:

  • Names and weightage of units to be studied in the current academic session
  • Contents to be prepared under each section
  • Guidelines for practical and project work

Check below the complete Syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business:

ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS (154)

CLASS-X (2020-21)

Time: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 100 Marks

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Unit

 

Marks

I

Joint Stock Company

10

II

Sources of Business Finance

10

III

Communication in Business Organisations

15

IV

Selling and Distribution

15

V

Large Scale Retail Trade

10

VI

Selling

10

 

Practical / Project

30

 

Total

100

Given below are the contents to be covered in each unit.

 

Contents

I

Joint Stock Company

Private and Public company: meaning and features.

II

Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds.

III

Communication in Business

Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone

IV

Selling and Distribution

(a) Concept of purchase and sale

(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System

V

Large Scale Retail Trade

(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops

(b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet

VI

Selling

(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance

(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques

(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:  

  • Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)
  • Viva (10 Marks)

You may also download the complete syllabus of Class 10 Elements of Business in PDF from the following link:

Download CBSE Class 10th Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021

 

