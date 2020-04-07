CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Elements of Business subject for new academic session (2020-2021) is available here in PDF format. Download the new syllabus and start effective studies for the board examinations to be held in the year 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021 includes:

Names and weightage of units to be studied in the current academic session

Contents to be prepared under each section

Guidelines for practical and project work

Check below the complete Syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business:

ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS (154)

CLASS-X (2020-21)

Time: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 100 Marks

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Unit Marks I Joint Stock Company 10 II Sources of Business Finance 10 III Communication in Business Organisations 15 IV Selling and Distribution 15 V Large Scale Retail Trade 10 VI Selling 10 Practical / Project 30 Total 100

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021: All Subjects

Given below are the contents to be covered in each unit.

Contents I Joint Stock Company Private and Public company: meaning and features. II Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds. III Communication in Business Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone IV Selling and Distribution (a) Concept of purchase and sale (b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System V Large Scale Retail Trade (a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops (b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet VI Selling (a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance (b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques (c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)

Viva (10 Marks)

You may also download the complete syllabus of Class 10 Elements of Business in PDF from the following link: