Check here CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book-Keeping and Accountancy syllabus for the new academic session 2020-2021. Go through the complete syllabus to know the latest course structure and assessment scheme for Elements of Book-Keeping and Accountancy. By following the CBSE syllabus, you can plan your studies in an organised manner for effective learning of the subject. You may read the class 10 Elements of Book-Keeping and Accountancy syllabus here in online mode or download the same in PDF to use as and when required in the offline mode.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book-Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus 2020-2021:

Elements of Book-Keeping and Accountancy

(Code No. 254)

Class-X (2020-21)

Objective: The main objective of this paper is to enable the students to understand the fundamental principles and develop skills of preparing and maintaining simple books of accounts from given details.

Marks: 100

Time: 3 Hours

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Unit Contents Marks Periods 1 Capital and Revenue 8 25 2 Depreciation 12 35 3 Bank Reconciliation Statement 14 45 4 Bills of Exchange 10 25 5 Final Accounts 14 45 6 Accounting from Incomplete Records 12 35 Total 70 210 Project 30 30

Unit 1: Capital and Revenue - 25 Periods 08 Marks

Content Learning Outcomes Capital and revenue: Capital and revenue receipts, capital and revenue expenditure and deferred revenue expenditure The learners would be able to: ● Recapitulate the meaning of the terms ‘Capital’ and ‘Revenue’ ● Appreciate the difference between capital and revenue receipts and capital and revenue expenditure ● Acquire the knowledge about deferred revenue Expenditure

Unit 2: Depreciation - 35 Periods 12 Marks

Content Learning Outcomes Depreciation: Need and methods of charging depreciation-straight line and Diminishing balance method (no change in the method) The learners would be able to: ● Explain the necessity of providing depreciation on fixed assets ● Develop the skill of using the different methods i.e. straight line and diminishing balance for computing depreciation ● Prepare fixed assets accounting using straight line and diminishing balance method of charging depreciation

Unit 3: Bank Reconciliation Statement - 45 Periods 14 Marks

Content Learning Outcomes Bank Reconciliation Statement: Meaning Preparation of BRS with the given cash book / pass book balance The learners would be able to: ● Understand the concept of bank reconciliation statement ● Appreciate the need of preparing bank reconciliation statement ● Develop understanding of preparing bank reconciliation Statement

Unit 4: Bills of Exchange - 25 Periods 10 Marks

Content Learning Outcomes Bill of Exchange: Nature and use of Bills of Exchange, Terms used in Bills of Exchange. Simple transactions related to bills of exchange (No dishonour, retiring & renewal of the bill) The learners would be able to: ● Acquire the knowledge of using bills of exchange for financing business transactions ● Understand the need of Bills of exchange in business ● State the meaning of different terms used in bills of exchange and their implication in accounting ● Develop in the skill of journalising simple bill transactions in the book of creditor and debtor

Unit 5: Final Accounts - 45 Periods 14 Marks

Content Learning Outcomes Final Accounts : Preparation of Trading and Profit & loss Account and Balance Sheet of Sole trader. Adjustment for closing stock only. [amount of closing stock to be given] The learners would be able to: ● State the meaning of financial statements & the purpose they serve for a sole proprietor. ● Develop the skill of preparing Trading Account and calculating gross profit. ● Develop the skill of preparing Profit & Loss Account and calculating the net profit ● Explain the need for preparing ‘Balance Sheet’. ● Understand the techniques of preparing the ‘Balance Sheet’. ● Develop the understanding to the simple adjustment for closing stock

Unit 6: Accounting from Incomplete Records 35 Periods 12 Marks

Content Learning Outcomes Accounting from Incomplete Records: Meaning; preparation of statement of Profit, statement of affairs. [statement of affairs method only] The learners would be able to: ● State the meaning of incomplete records ● Understand the uses and limitations of incomplete records ● Develop the skill of computation of profit / loss by preparing Statement of Profit ● Develop the skill of preparing ‘Statement of Affairs’ and ascertain the position of the business on a particular date.

Project Work

Project – I 15 Periods 15 Marks

Identify 20 items and classify them as capital and revenue receipts, capital and revenue expenditure and deferred revenue expenditure (OR any other topic related to the course content)

Project – II 15 Periods 15 Marks

Make a statement of affairs for incomplete records of a small shop. (OR any other topic related to the course content)

