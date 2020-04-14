Check here CBSE Class 10 Japanese syllabus for the new academic session 2020-2021. With this syllabus, you will know the latest course structure and assessment scheme for Class 10 Japanese. This syllabus will help you plan your studies in an organised manner and learn the language effectively. You may read the class 10 Japanese syllabus here in online mode or download the same in PDF to use as and when required in offline mode.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2020-2021:

JAPANESE (CODE: 094)

Class-X

2020-21

Time: 3Hrs

Marks:80

A) Reading Comprehension Section: 20 marks

A:1Reading comprehension of the short passages/ conversations/ stories/ notice, related to syllabus Lesson 13-20 (unseen passages-4-50, MCQ)

Short answer questions - 10x1=10 marks

MCQ (True or false/odd one out/ match the following - 10x½ = 05 marks

Fill in the blanks) (Any 2) - 10x½ = 05 marks

B) Writing Section: 20 Marks

Simple paragraph/essay writing on the topics "My weekend " “Holi ” “ sports”

Insta / chat in plain form with your friend on the following topics - in about 200 characters. (Any 2 /3 in final exam) .

Complete dialogues, written passages ( choice words, incomplete passages/ dxconversations to be given related to syllabus).

Criteria assessment of the writing section: Marks for logical cohesion and construction Marks for use of correct grammar and vocabulary(excellent/very good/good/limited/ poor). No marks to be deducted for spelling mistakes.

C) Grammar Section: 20 marks

D) Script KANJI 20 marks

Chapters 7-11 of NIHONGO CHALLENGE BOOK ( kanji61-110 N 5)

Must be able to read and write all kotoba listed in the book with the kanjis Prescribed textbook: MinnanoNihongoIndianedition1-2: textbook cum work book, grammar note, audio CD. Textbook Lessons 13-20 AND NIHONGO CHALLENGE KANJI BOOK

JAPANESE (CODE: 094)

Class-X

Time: 3Hrs

The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:

Section – A: Reading Comprehension - 20 marks

Section – B: Writing - 20 marks

Section – C: Grammar - 20 marks

Section – D: Script – Kanji - 20 marks

Section-wise weightage

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

A – Periodic Tests Total Weightage 10 out of 20

Tests may be based on grammar/vocabulary/kanji / script

B - Notebook Submission Total Weightage 05 out of 20

Students are expected to maintain notebook for classwork and other home-based enrichment exercises. Assessment may be done on the basis of

Regularity

Assignment Completion

Neatness and upkeep of Notebook

C –Subject Enrichment Activity Total Weightage 05 out of 20

The teacher should assess students on the skills of language learning namely, Listening and Speaking. The assessment should be done on 10 and then reduced to 5 marks. The topics for Listening and Speaking may be taken from the themes of the lessons in the syllabus. The details of this component are as follows:

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the link given below:

Syllabus of all other subjects of CBSE Class 10 can be downloaded from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021