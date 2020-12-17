CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2020-2021 (Revised)

Check here the latest CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2020-2021. This is the revised syllabus that was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after deleting about 30% of the previous syllabus. Students must go through this new and reduced syllabus to know the course content prescribed by the board. The CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Question Paper 2021 will be entirely based on this new syllabus. Therefore, students are suggested to go through the complete syllabus to know the topics along with their weightage assigned for the upcoming board exam. Knowing the details of prescribed chapters/topics and their weightage will help you plan your studies in an organised manner and prepare well for the exam. The revised CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2020-2021 can be downloaded from here in PDF format.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2020-2021:

PUNJABI (2020-2021)

Code No - 004

Class X

Time Allowed - 3Hrs

Maximum Marks - 80

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the link given below:

To know the details of the paper pattern, type and number of questions and other necessary details for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Exam 2021, students must go through the latest CBSE Class 10 Punjab Sample Question Paper. They should also check the CBSE Marking Scheme to know the suggestive answers and the right format that must be followed while writing answers in the board exam. Get the latest CBSE sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Punjabi subject by clicking on the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2021

Also check: CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Question Paper 2020

Important* CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021