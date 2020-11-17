CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Question Paper 2021

Download CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper 2021 in PDF to understand the format and type of questions expected to be asked in the upcoming board exam. We have also provided the CBSE Marking for the latest Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper. The marking scheme is helpful to understand the appropriate way of writing your answers in the exam. It also gives you an idea about how the examiner will evaluate answers in the board exam. Thus, both the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper 2021 and the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Marking Scheme 2021 would help you practice well for the main examination and enable you to score the desired marks. Moreover, practicing with these important resources will also help you to boost your confidence level so that you can write your paper properly without being stressed and anxious. Therefore, all the CBSE Class 10 students having Punjabi as one of their subjects should solve the Punjabi Sample Paper 2021 and analyse its marking scheme to enhance their preparation level and do well in their CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Board Exam 2021.

Format of CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper 2020-21 is as follows:

There are total 17 questions in the class 10 Punjabi sample paper.

All the questions are divided into two sections - A and B.

Section A has objective type questions from Q. No. 1 - 9. Questions in this section are based on unseen passages, grammar and the Punjabi textbooks.

Section B has subjective type questions from Q. No. 10 - 17. This section includes questions based on the Punjabi textbooks, essay writing, letter writing, advertisement writing and writing a paragraph based on the given picture.

All the questions are compulsory however internal choices are provided in some questions.

