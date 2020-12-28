CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Syllabus 2020-2021 (Revised)

The latest CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Syllabus 2020-2021 is available here. The board has released the revised syllabus of Urdu A for the current academic year. The question paper in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 will be set according to the reduced and revised syllabus only. Therefore, students must go through this new syllabus to know the course content prescribed for the upcoming board exam. The CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Syllabus will be helpful to know the

question paper design

latest marking scheme

names of chapters and topics prescribed for the current academic session

Going through the complete syllabus will help students plan their studies in an organised manner and prepare well for the board exam. The revised CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Syllabus 2020-2021 can be downloaded from here in PDF format.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Syllabus 2020-2021:

Syllabus Urdu Course A (2020-2021)

Code No - 003

Class X

Time Allowed - 3Hrs

Maximum Marks - 80

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

PART B (40 marks)

Writing Skills and Course Book

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers of All Subjects for Board Exam 2021

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the link given below:

CBSE has also released the new sample paper of the CBSE Class 10 Urdu A subject. This sample paper reveals the details of the paper pattern, type and number of questions and other necessary details for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Board Exam 2021. The board has also released the CBSE marking scheme of the sample paper that is helpful to know the answers to the questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Sample Paper 2021. The marking scheme also mentions the right format of answers and the criteria of marks allotment to different answers in the board exam. Get the latest CBSE sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Urdu A subject by clicking on the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2021

Also check: CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Question Paper 2020

Important* CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021