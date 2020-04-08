CBSE Class 10 German syllabus for the new academic session is available here in this article. This syllabus has lesson plans in detail along with the assessment scheme for the 2020-21 session. This syllabus is very useful for planning your studies in an organised manner and learn the language effectively. You may read the class 10 German syllabus here in online mode or download the same in PDF to use as and when required.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2020-2021:

German (Code No. 020)

Class - X (2020-21)

Lesson Situation/ Topic Speech intention Structure Lesson 6 Food • To present a topic • To state advantages and disadvantages • To conclude a presentation • To thank the audience for their interest • Indirect questions using “ob” • Adjectives in Nominative and Accusative case without article Lesson 7 Media and Advertisements • To report about something • To ask for directions and describe the route • To write a slogan for an advertisement • Simple past tense • Prepositions of place ▪ “um”, “über”+ Accusative ▪ “gegenüber”+ Dative • Relative clause: Relative pronouns with prepositions • Degrees of adjectives: comparative and superlative Lesson 8 Learning languages • To talk about limitations • To talk about one’s own experience with a foreign language • To negotiate • Subordinate clause: “obwohl” • Past perfect tense Lesson 9 Involvement in social causes • To narrate about one’s own life • To speculate • To state the order of events • Relative clause: relative pronoun “wo”, “was” • Clauses of time: “als”, “nachdem”

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021: All Subjects

ASSESSMENT SCHEME FOR CLASS – X

2020-2021

ANNUAL EXAMINATION

MAX. MARKS 80

Section A – Reading (15 marks)

1. Comprehension (unseen) - 8 marks

2.Comprehension (unseen) - 7 marks

Section B – Writing (15 marks)

3. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (30-40 words) - 8 marks

4. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue - 7 marks

Section C – Applied Grammar (40 marks)

5. Past Tense - 8 marks

6. Adjective endings - 8 marks

(Nominative, Accusative, Dative with definite articles, indefinite articles and without articles)

7. Past perfect tense (Plusquamperfekt) - 8 marks

8. Prepositions (of place and direction) - 7 marks

9. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms - 5 marks

10. Conjunctions (als, ob, nachdem, obwohl) - 4 marks

Section D -Textbook (10 marks)

11. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks

12. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

Internal Assessment, Class X

(Total weightage out of 20)

1. Periodic tests, dictations 5/20 2. Listening comprehensions 5/20 3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… (could be conducted as individual or group activity) 5/20 4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework 5/20

PRESCRIBED TEXTBOOK:

Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 6-9) 2018

(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

SUGGESTED REFERENCES:

Team Deutsch 2/2

Planet 2

Ping Pong 2

Wir 3

DVD- Wir Live

Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary

K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ Hindi

German Dictionary. Rachna Publishing House

You may also download the Class 10 German Syllabus in PDF from the link given below: