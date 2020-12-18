CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021 (Revised)

The latest CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus is available here for download in PDF format. This is the revised CBSE syllabus that has been released by the board for the current academic session only. The board has reduced the old syllabus by 30% and the new and revised syllabus will be applicable for the current academic session only. Sanskrit question paper in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam will be based on this new syllabus only.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021:

Sanskrit (Code - 122)

Class-X (2020-21)

Time : 3 Hrs

No. of Periods : 195

Total Marks : 80 +20

COURSE STRUCTURE

The Question paper will be divided into two Sections:

Section – A

Applied Grammar 25 Marks 55 Periods

Literature 15 Marks 30 Periods

Section – B

Reading Comprehension 10 Marks 25 Periods

Writing Skills 15 Marks 35 Periods

Literature 15 Marks 50 Periods

Design of Question Paper

Section - A No. of Questions No. of Marks Per Question Total No. of Marks Applied Grammar Q. No. I - Sandhih SA 1 of 4 1×4 = 4 25 Marks Q. No. II - Samasah MCQ 1 of 4 1×4 = 4 Q. No. III - Pratyayah MCQ 1 of 4 1×4 = 4 Q. No. IV -Vachya Parivarthanam MCQ 1 of 3 1×3 = 3 Q. No. V - Samayahah SA 1 of 4 1×4 = 4 Q. No. VI - Avyayani VSA 1 of 6 ½ × 6 =3 Q. No. VII - Ashuddhi Samshodhanam MCQ 1 of 3 1×3 = 3 Literature Q. No. VIII -Prashna Nirmanam MCQ 1 of 5 1 × 5 = 5 15 Marks Q. No. IX Melanam (Paryaya/Visheshya-Visheshanam) MCQ 1 of 4 1 × 4 = 4 Q. No. X BhashikaKaryam MCQ 1 of 6 1 × 6 = 6

Download the full syllabus as a PDF from the link given below:

