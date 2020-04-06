CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of Home Science 2020-2021

Get here the CBSE syllabus 2020-2021 of Class 10 Home Science. This is the new syllabus which CBSE has released for the new academic session. You may read and download the complete syllabus of Home Science in PDF from here. It is necessary for you to analyse this new syllabus before studying new chapters for effective learning and good results in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021.
Check CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021 below:
Home Science (Code No. 064)
Class - X (2020-21)
Course Structure: Theory& Practical Theory : 70Marks
Time:3 Hrs. Practical : 30Marks
|
No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
No. of Pd.
|
1
|
Human Growth & Development – II
|
12
|
30
|
2
|
Management of Resources
|
12
|
30
|
3
|
Food and Personal Hygiene
|
08
|
18
|
4
|
Meal Planning
|
13
|
42
|
5
|
Food Safety and Consumer Education
|
12
|
30
|
6
|
Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel
|
13
|
30
|
|
Total
|
70
|
180
|
|
Practical
|
30
|
40
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
220
Unit I : Human growth & developmentII (30periods)
a) Play (birth-5 years), role of play in growth & development of children. Types of play active, passive, natural, serious and exploratory, selection of play material for children.
b) Childhood(3 to11 years)-Age specific milestones- Physical, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language
c) Adolescents : Special Features- Physical and biological, motor ,social, emotional, Cognitive and language
d) Problems of Adolescents: Consequences and management-
i) Eating disorders (Anorexia Nervosa ,Bulimia Nervosa)
ii)Substance abuse
iii) Issues related to sex
iv) Anti social behaviour
Unit II: Management of Resources: Time, Energy and Money (30 periods)
a) Time Management - Definition and Importance
b) Time plans - Factors affecting time plan
c) Energy Management : Definition and Importance
d) Fatigue and work Simplification
e) Family Income and Types
f) Expenditure and Importance of Saving
Unit III : Food and Personal Hygiene (18 periods)
a) Principles of hygienic handling and serving of food
b) Hygiene in kitchen
c) Personal hygiene of food handler
d) Hygiene during food storage
Unit IV : Meal Planning (42periods)
a) Concept of Meal Planning
b) Factors affecting meal planning - age, sex, climate, occupation, cost of food items, number of family members, occasion, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes
c) Basic food groups given by ICMR
d) Use of food groups in planning balanced meal for self and family.
Unit V : Food Safety andConsumer Education (30 periods)
a) Problems faced by Consumer- Price variation, poor quality, Faulty weights and measures, Non-availability of goods, Misleading information, Lack of standardized products
b) Food adulteration: Concept, adulterants(Metanil yellow, Argemone ,Kesari dal) and harmful effects of these adulterants on human health,
c) Food Safety Standards-FSSAI (2006)
d) Consumer Education-Consumer Rights and Responsibilities
Unit VI : Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel (30 periods)
a) Cleaning and finishing agents used in routine care of clothes.
b) Stain Removal
c) Storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics
d) Readymade garments- selection, need ,workmanship and care label.
Practicals
40 Periods 30 Marks
- Make a suitable play material for children between birth to 5 years (group activity)
- Plan a balanced meal for yourself.
- Make a time plan to self for one day.
- Write a report on any five malpractices you have observed in the market and write your responsibilities as a consumer in each context.
- Prepare a slogan/poster to create awareness on consumer education
- Remove stains from white cotton fabric: curry, grease, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee
- List five areas of agreement and disagreement each with parents, siblings and friends, and give your suggestion to improve the relationships.
- Examine positive and negative qualities of one readymade and one tailor made garment.
- Prepare a care label for a readymade garment according to its fabric and design.
SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION M.M-30
CLASS X HOME SCIENCE
|
I
|
LAB ACTIVITY
|
Marks
|
a)
|
Plan a balanced meal for yourself
|
3 Marks
|
b)
|
Prepare a time plan for self for one day
|
4 Marks
|
c)
|
Remove one stain from white cotton sample curry, grease, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee
|
3 Marks
|
d)
|
Examine two positive and two negative qualities of one readymade and one tailor made garment.
|
4 Marks
|
e)
|
Prepare a care label for a readymade garment according to its fabric and design
|
4 Marks
|
II
|
Play Material
|
5 Marks
|
III
|
File Work
|
5 Marks
|
IV
|
Viva
|
2 Marks
Total no of question is 31
NOTE: Internal Choice of 30% will be given
Easy- 20%
Average- 60%
Difficult- 20%
Download CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2020-2021 in PDF here