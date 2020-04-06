CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of Home Science 2020-2021

Get here the CBSE syllabus 2020-2021 of Class 10 Home Science. This is the new syllabus which CBSE has released for the new academic session. You may read and download the complete syllabus of Home Science in PDF from here. It is necessary for you to analyse this new syllabus before studying new chapters for effective learning and good results in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021.

Check CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

Home Science (Code No. 064)

Class - X (2020-21)

Course Structure: Theory& Practical Theory : 70Marks

Time:3 Hrs. Practical : 30Marks

No. Units Marks No. of Pd. 1 Human Growth & Development – II 12 30 2 Management of Resources 12 30 3 Food and Personal Hygiene 08 18 4 Meal Planning 13 42 5 Food Safety and Consumer Education 12 30 6 Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel 13 30 Total 70 180 Practical 30 40 Grand Total 100 220

Unit I : Human growth & developmentII (30periods)

a) Play (birth-5 years), role of play in growth & development of children. Types of play active, passive, natural, serious and exploratory, selection of play material for children.

b) Childhood(3 to11 years)-Age specific milestones- Physical, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language

c) Adolescents : Special Features- Physical and biological, motor ,social, emotional, Cognitive and language

d) Problems of Adolescents: Consequences and management-

i) Eating disorders (Anorexia Nervosa ,Bulimia Nervosa)

ii)Substance abuse

iii) Issues related to sex

iv) Anti social behaviour

Unit II: Management of Resources: Time, Energy and Money (30 periods)

a) Time Management - Definition and Importance

b) Time plans - Factors affecting time plan

c) Energy Management : Definition and Importance

d) Fatigue and work Simplification

e) Family Income and Types

f) Expenditure and Importance of Saving

Unit III : Food and Personal Hygiene (18 periods)

a) Principles of hygienic handling and serving of food

b) Hygiene in kitchen

c) Personal hygiene of food handler

d) Hygiene during food storage

Unit IV : Meal Planning (42periods)

a) Concept of Meal Planning

b) Factors affecting meal planning - age, sex, climate, occupation, cost of food items, number of family members, occasion, availability of food, family traditions, likes and dislikes

c) Basic food groups given by ICMR

d) Use of food groups in planning balanced meal for self and family.

Unit V : Food Safety andConsumer Education (30 periods)

a) Problems faced by Consumer- Price variation, poor quality, Faulty weights and measures, Non-availability of goods, Misleading information, Lack of standardized products

b) Food adulteration: Concept, adulterants(Metanil yellow, Argemone ,Kesari dal) and harmful effects of these adulterants on human health,

c) Food Safety Standards-FSSAI (2006)

d) Consumer Education-Consumer Rights and Responsibilities

Unit VI : Care and Maintenance of Fabrics and Apparel (30 periods)

a) Cleaning and finishing agents used in routine care of clothes.

b) Stain Removal

c) Storage of cotton, silk, wool and synthetics

d) Readymade garments- selection, need ,workmanship and care label.

Practicals

40 Periods 30 Marks

Make a suitable play material for children between birth to 5 years (group activity) Plan a balanced meal for yourself. Make a time plan to self for one day. Write a report on any five malpractices you have observed in the market and write your responsibilities as a consumer in each context. Prepare a slogan/poster to create awareness on consumer education Remove stains from white cotton fabric: curry, grease, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee List five areas of agreement and disagreement each with parents, siblings and friends, and give your suggestion to improve the relationships. Examine positive and negative qualities of one readymade and one tailor made garment. Prepare a care label for a readymade garment according to its fabric and design.

SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION M.M-30

CLASS X HOME SCIENCE

I LAB ACTIVITY Marks a) Plan a balanced meal for yourself 3 Marks b) Prepare a time plan for self for one day 4 Marks c) Remove one stain from white cotton sample curry, grease, ball pen ink, lipstick, tea and coffee 3 Marks d) Examine two positive and two negative qualities of one readymade and one tailor made garment. 4 Marks e) Prepare a care label for a readymade garment according to its fabric and design 4 Marks II Play Material 5 Marks III File Work 5 Marks IV Viva 2 Marks

Total no of question is 31

NOTE: Internal Choice of 30% will be given

Easy- 20%

Average- 60%

Difficult- 20%

Download CBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2020-2021 in PDF here