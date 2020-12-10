CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

Get here the CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2020-2021. CBSE has released this syllabus for the current academic session by reducing the contents of the old syllabus by 30%. The NCC question paper in the upcoming board exam will be set according to the reduced syllabus only. Therefore, students having NCC as one their subjects must go through the latest CBSE syllabus to prepare well for their board exam.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021:

Unit-1 : The NCC

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC

Aims and Objectives of NCC

Organization and Training and NCC Song

Incentives of Joining NCC

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India

Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India

National Integration: Importance and Necessity

Problems/ Challenges of National Integration

Images/ Slogans for National Integration

Unit-3 : Civil Affairs

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters

Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards

Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities

Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Unit-4 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms

General and Words of Command

Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt

Saluting at the halt

Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out

Saluting on the March Individual word of command

Unit-5 : Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing

Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power

Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting

Loading, cocking and unloading

The lying position and Holding

Aiming, range and figure target

Range precautions and safety precautions

Unit-6 : Adventure Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities

Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning

Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning

Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building

Introduction to Personality development

Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical

Self-Awareness-know yourself

Self-confidence, courage & self-conviction

Problem solving skills

Importance of group and team work

Effective use of time

Coping with stress/ emotions

Sociability: Social Skills

Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/ values

Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare

Basics of Social Service, and its needs

Contribution of youth towards social welfare

Civic responsibilities

Drug abuse and trafficking

Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth

Corruption

Provisions of child Act

Unit-9: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing

Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)

Physical and mental health

Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention

Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies

Wounds and fractures

Introduction to yoga and exercise

