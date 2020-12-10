CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

Get here the CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2020-2021. CBSE has released this syllabus for the current academic session by reducing the contents of the old syllabus by 30%. The NCC question paper in the upcoming board exam will be set according to the reduced syllabus only. Therefore, students having NCC as one their subjects must go through the latest CBSE syllabus to prepare well for their board exam.
Check below the CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021:
Unit-1 : The NCC
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC
Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC
- Aims and Objectives of NCC
- Organization and Training and NCC Song
- Incentives of Joining NCC
Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India
- Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India
- National Integration: Importance and Necessity
- Problems/ Challenges of National Integration
- Images/ Slogans for National Integration
Unit-3 : Civil Affairs
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
- Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards
- Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities
- Fire Service and Fire Fighting
Unit-4 : Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms
- General and Words of Command
- Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt
- Saluting at the halt
- Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out
- Saluting on the March Individual word of command
Unit-5 : Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles
Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing
- Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power
- Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting
- Loading, cocking and unloading
- The lying position and Holding
- Aiming, range and figure target
- Range precautions and safety precautions
Unit-6 : Adventure Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities
Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning
Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning
Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building
- Introduction to Personality development
- Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical
- Self-Awareness-know yourself
- Self-confidence, courage & self-conviction
- Problem solving skills
- Importance of group and team work
- Effective use of time
- Coping with stress/ emotions
- Sociability: Social Skills
- Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/ values
Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare
- Basics of Social Service, and its needs
- Contribution of youth towards social welfare
- Civic responsibilities
- Drug abuse and trafficking
- Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth
- Corruption
- Provisions of child Act
Unit-9: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
- Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
- Physical and mental health
- Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention
- Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
- Wounds and fractures
- Introduction to yoga and exercise
To download the syllabus of Army, Navy and Air Force subjects, click on the link given below:
