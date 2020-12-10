CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021 is available here for download in PDF format. This is the revised CBSE syllabus which the board has released after deleting 30% portion of the previous syllabus.

Dec 10, 2020 18:47 IST
CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021
CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021

Get here the CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2020-2021. CBSE has released this syllabus for the current academic session by reducing the contents of the old syllabus by 30%. The NCC question paper in the upcoming board exam will be set according to the reduced syllabus only. Therefore, students having NCC as one their subjects must go through the latest CBSE syllabus to prepare well for their board exam.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021:

Unit-1 : The NCC

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC  

  • Aims and Objectives of NCC
  • Organization and Training and NCC Song
  • Incentives of Joining NCC

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India  

  • Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India
  • National Integration: Importance and Necessity
  • Problems/ Challenges of National Integration
  • Images/ Slogans for National Integration

Unit-3 : Civil Affairs

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters  

  • Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards
  • Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities
  • Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper 2021 with Marking Scheme

Unit-4 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms  

  • General and Words of Command
  • Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt
  • Saluting at the halt
  • Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out
  • Saluting on the March Individual word of command

Unit-5 : Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing  

  • Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power
  • Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting
  • Loading, cocking and unloading
  • The lying position and Holding
  • Aiming, range and figure target
  • Range precautions and safety precautions

Unit-6 : Adventure Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities  

Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning

Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning

Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building  

  • Introduction to Personality development
  • Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical
  • Self-Awareness-know yourself
  • Self-confidence, courage & self-conviction
  • Problem solving skills
  • Importance of group and team work
  • Effective use of time
  • Coping with stress/ emotions
  • Sociability: Social Skills
  • Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/ values

Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare  

  • Basics of Social Service, and its needs
  • Contribution of youth towards social welfare
  • Civic responsibilities
  • Drug abuse and trafficking
  • Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth
  • Corruption
  • Provisions of child Act

Unit-9: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing  

  • Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
  • Physical and mental health
  • Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention
  • Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
  • Wounds and fractures
  • Introduction to yoga and exercise

To download the syllabus of Army, Navy and Air Force subjects, click on the link given below:

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Best Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next