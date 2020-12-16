CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2020-2021 (Revised)

Get here the revised CBSE syllabus for Class 10 Syllabus Painting subject. This syllabus was released by the board after reducing about 30% of the contents of the previous syllabus. 2020-2021. Question paper in the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2021 will be entirely based on this latest and revised syllabus. Therefore, students with Painting as one of their subjects in CBSE Class 10 must go through the full syllabus to prepare effectively for their exam and score the desired marks.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2020-2021:

PAINTING Theory (Code No.: 049)

Class X Syllabus

(2020-21)

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 30

UNIT- I : Fundamentals of Visual Arts 10 Marks

(The Elements and Principals)

UNIT-II : Methods and Materials of Painting 10 Marks

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art 10 Marks

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses.

(a) Paintings (i) Bodhisattava Padmapani (Ajanta)

(b) Sculpture (i) Ashokan Lion capital (Mauryan Period)

(c) Architecture (i) Kailashnatha Temple, (Ellora, Maharashtra)

(ii) Indian Folk Art – Paintings: Madhubani and Warli

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021: All Subjects

Practical

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 70

External Assessment for Practical 50 marks

Painting-Composition Painting from Memory – Simple composition in water/poster/pastel colours on given subjects based on sketching from life and nature. It may also be in abstract/semiabstract/folk art forms.

a) Compositional-arrangement including emphasis on the subject 15 marks b) Treatment of media with an appropriate colour scheme 15 marks c) Originality and creativity 10 marks d) Overall impression 10 marks

Internal Assessment: 20 marks

It includes;

(i) Periodic Tests -there will be three periodic tests in a year, out which 10 marks the best two will be assessed.

(ii) Project work - Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of colour sketches, 10 marks

Painting compositions in water colors, poster colors, oil pastels and in pencil colors done during the year.

You may also download the above syllabus in PDF from the link given below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Package and Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021