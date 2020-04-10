CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

Get here the CBSE syllabus Class 10 Syllabus 2020-2021. CBSE has released this syllabus on its official website, cbse.nic.in. We are providing you the complete syllabus here in readable and downloadable format. Make sure you know your syllabus thoroughly while studying new chapters in the new session. This is essential for effective learning and good results in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2020-2021:

FRENCH (CODE: 018)

CLASS – X (2020-21)

Time : 3 Hrs

Marks:80

A) Reading Section: 10 marks

One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150-200 words)

B) Writing Section: 20 marks

One long composition (Informal letter) based on the main themes given in lessons 1,2,3,4,7,8,10,12 (80 words)

Two short compositions: message, re-arranging a dialogue in logical sequence, completing a text with the help of clues provided. (30-35 words)

C) Grammar Section: 30 marks

Verbs (All tenses done in class 9, future antérieur, plus-que-parfait, subjonctif), pronom relatif composé, démonstratifs (adjectifs et pronoms), pronoms personnels, trouvez la question, discours direct et indirect, négatifs, possessifs (adjectifs et pronoms), prépositions

D) Culture and Civilization: 20 marks

Question based on text book:

a) Short answer questions (6 x 2 = 10 marks)

b) MCQ (True or false/ match the following/ fill in the blanks) (Any 2) (8 marks)

L.1 – Retrouvons nos amis L.2 – Après le bac L.3 – Chercher du travail L.4 – Le plaisir de lire L.5 – Les médias L.6 – Chacun ses goûts L.7 – En pleine forme L.8 – L’environnement L.9 – Métro, Boulot,Dodo L.10 – Vive la République L.11– C’est bon le progrès L.12 – Vers un monde intercultural

F) Internal Assessment: 20 marks

It may be divided into two parts

1. ASL – 10 marks [(Listening (5 marks) speaking (5marks)]

2. Project work – 10 marks

Prescribed textbook:

Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons 1-12

Section-wise weightage:

Given below is the link to download the complete syllabus of Class 10 French: