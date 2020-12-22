CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Exam 2021: Check Paper Pattern, Criteria of Internal Assessment, Sample Paper & Marking Scheme

Knowing the CBSE examination pattern of any subject is the most essential thing while preparing for the board exams. Examination pattern helps you know the criteria according to which your performance in the exams will be evaluated. Thus, you can create your exam preparation strategy according to the latest evaluation scheme to perform well in the exam. Here, we have discussed below the latest examination pattern for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) subject. This examination pattern includes the latest format of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2021, components of Internal Assessment, Marking Scheme and new Sample Paper for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2021.

CBSE Class 10th Hindi B Board Exam 2021 will be of total 100 marks out of which

80 marks will be kept for CBSE Annual Exam or Theory Paper and

20 marks will be calculated from the Internal Assessment.

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2021 (Theory) will be based on the revised and reduced CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2020-2021. The design of the question paper is discussed below:

There will be total of 17 questions in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Question Paper 2021. These questions will be divided into two sections - A and B as follows:

Section No. of Questions Type of Questions Total Marks A 9 MCQ type sub-questions 40 B 8 Subjective questions 40

Let us know each section in detail:

Section A

Q. No. 1 & 2 (Reading - 10 marks)

Question no. 1 (of 5 marks) will have two unseen passages out which students will have to attempt any one. Each passage will have five multiple choice type questions carrying 1 mark each.

(of 5 marks) will have two out which students will have to attempt any one. Each passage will have five multiple choice type questions carrying 1 mark each. Question no. 2 (of 5 marks) will also have two unseen passages out which students will be asked to attempt any one. Each passage will have five multiple choice type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Q. No. 3 - 6 (Grammar - 16 marks)

Question no. 3 (of 4 marks) will have five MCQ type questions based on 'Pad-Bandh' out of which students will have to attempt any four.

(of 4 marks) will have five out of which students will have to attempt any four. Question no. 4 (of 4 marks) will have five MCQ type questions based on types and conversion of sentences out of which students will have to attempt any four.

(of 4 marks) will have five out of which students will have to attempt any four. Question no. 5 (of 4 marks) will have five MCQ type questions based on compound ( समास) out of which students will have to attempt any four.

(of 4 marks) will have five out of which students will have to attempt any four. Question no. 6 (of 4 marks) will have four MCQ type questions based on idioms (मुहावरे). Students will have to attempt all four questions.

Q. No. 7 - 9 (Textbook Sparsh Part II - 14 marks)

Question no. 7 (of 4 marks) will have four MCQ type questions based on a verse (padyansh) from the Hindi Textbook - Sparsh Part - II. All four questions will have to be attempted.

(of 4 marks) will have four from the Hindi Textbook - Sparsh Part - II. All four questions will have to be attempted. Question no. 8 (of 5 marks) will have five MCQ type questions based on a passage (gadyansh) from the textbook. Students will have to attempt all five questions.

(of 5 marks) will have five from the textbook. Students will have to attempt all five questions. Question no. 9 (of 5 marks) will again have five MCQ type questions based on a passage (gadyansh) from the textbook. Students will have to attempt all five questions.

Section B

Q. No. 10 - 11 (Textbook Sparsh Part II - 8 marks)

Question no. 10 (of 4 marks) will have three sub-questions (of 25-30 words) based on chapters of the Sparsh book out of which students will have to attempt any two.

(of 4 marks) will have out of which students will have to attempt any two. Question no. 11 (of 4 marks) will have only one question (of 60-70 words) based on chapters of the Sparsh book. There will be no internal choice in this question.

Q. No. 12 (Supplementary Book Sanchayan Part II - 6 marks)

Question no. 12 (of 6 marks) will have three sub-questions (of 40-50 words) based on chapters of the Sanchayan book out of which students will have to attempt any two.

Q. No. 13 - 17 (Writing - 36 marks)

Question no. 13 (of 6 marks) will include article writing using given hints . There will be three topics out of which students will have to choose any one for writing the article.

will include . There will be three topics out of which students will have to choose any one for writing the article. Question no. 14 (of 5 marks) will include letter writing on any one of the given two topics.

will include on any one of the given two topics. Question no. 15 (of 5 marks) will include notice writing on any one of the given two topics.

will include on any one of the given two topics. Question no. 16 (of 5 marks) will include advertisement writing on any one of the given two topics.

will include on any one of the given two topics. Question no. 14 (of 5 marks) will include writing a short story (laghu katha) on any one of the given two topics.

To check further details of the format and number of questions, go through the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2021.

Next, we have provided below the details of the internal assessment of CBSE Class 10 Hindi B subject. Internal Assessment for Class 10 Hindi B will comprise of the following components:

Listening and speaking skills - 10 marks

Assignment/project work - 10 marks

To check further details regarding the internal assessment and prescribed chapter, go through the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Revised Syllabus 2020-2021.

This complete examination pattern is definitely going to help all the class 10 students in making preparations for their upcoming CBSE Board Exam in an easy and organised way.

