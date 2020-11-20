CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Paper 2021 with Marking Scheme and Answers

Get here CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Question Paper that has been released by the board for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. The board has released this sample paper along with the CBSE Class 10 Japanese Marking Scheme 2021. Both the sample paper and marking scheme are very important to check the latest examination pattern and the evaluations scheme respectively for the upcoming board exam. The CBSE sample paper is helpful to know the expected format, number and the difficulty level of the questions for the upcoming board exam. At the same time, CBSE marking scheme can be referred to know the right criteria for writing your answers in the board exam. It also helps to understand the marks allotment scheme according to which your answers will be evaluated during the CBSE's answer copy checking process. From this article, you can download the CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Paper 2020-21:

MAXIMUM MARKS: 80

TIME Allowed: 3 HRS

SYLLABUS LESSON 13 -19 みんなの日本語

Part II, Kanji: 51-100

The question paper is divided into two Sections.

Part A: Objective type ( Grammar and kanji) 40 marks

Part B: Descriptive type (Creative writing and unseen Passage) 40 marks

General instructions:

1. All questions are compulsory

2. You may attempt any section at a time

3. All questions of that particular section must be attempted in the correct order.

Part A

Q1. Choose correct option to complete the sentences. Do any six.

Q2. Fill in the particles in the sentences below.

Q3. Arrange the jumbled sentences into meaningful ones. Do any 3.

Q4. Choose correct option to make a meaningful sentence. Do any 5

Download the complete sample paper and its marking scheme from the following links:

